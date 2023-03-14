The Age of Post-Truth

Barack Hussein Obama, President of the United States for eight years, told us during and as he left office that WE THE PEOPLE , and in fact the whole world, lived in the age, the era of POST-TRUTH .

That means, said one scholar, that we live in the age of the LIE . If our Federal Government is any indication, that is surely the truth .

POST-TRUTH is an adjective defined as relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion that appeals to emotion and personal belief.

POST-TRUTH was declared Oxford Dictionary’s WORD OF THE YEAR in 2016, thanks in part at least to Barack Obama.

The corruption of the truth is certainly happening in Europe. There is a certain teaching at work where students are taught to sneer at the truth because it is no more than an:

EURO-NORMATIVE CONSTRUCT .

In fact, some university professors have gotten to the point where they argue that any speech which opposes the left-wing narrative is VIOLENCE . In short, certain words anathema to the radical left are viewed as not only hate speech but actual VIOLENCE itself. Therefore, these radical professors state, that to respond with actual violence is merely self-defense! Our world, my fellow Americans, and Christians, has come to that.

How then can we function as a people? What can we believe, how do we communicate, if there is no such thing as truth, absolute truth, or:

HOW CAN WE LIVE ?

This new assault, professorial and academic (radical woke) assault on truth has led to violence, riots, destruction of property, assaults on persons, breaking of laws within punity, tearing down of historical statues, burning and pillaging as first fruits of this new age of unaccountability. The mob rules. This unchecked mob action is what Abraham Lincoln called years ago the:

MOBOCRATIC SPIRIT .

Even then, in the 1860’s, Lincoln believed that this radical, unchecked spirit would destroy the American republic if in fact it were left unchecked. There seems to be a sense today of a total lack of accountability, the law of the land is broken within punity, district attorneys fail to prosecute and hold accountable, judges are far too lenient and criminal behavior expands. It is the very beginning of a very tragic day and age, and it has the seedlings of destruction for the very American republic itself. WE THE PEOPLE are threatened internally now more than ever, and much more so than externally.

The assault on our institutions, principles, values can well produce what some scholars call a:

CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS .

Our judicial system, our judges in so many ways ignore the constitution. These judges are labeled:

LIVING CONSTITUTIONALISTS .

In short, society does not conform to the constitution, but the constitution is interpreted and applied in accordance with the prevailing standards and lifestyles current and contemporary. The battle wages judicially with these judicial renegades and radicals against the strict interpreters, these so-called ORIGINALISTS who believe the constitution should be literally applied no matter the circumstances. These internal threats indeed challenge the very existence of our American republic and remind us of the warning of founder Benjamin Franklin that the founding fathers gave us a republic in the form of a constitution:

IF YOU CAN KEEP IT .

In many ways today, it looks as though we will not be able to keep it.

John Adams, an illustrious founding father, wrote that the constitution so constructed:

“ WAS MADE ONLY FOR A MORAL AND RELIGIOUS PEOPLE. IT IS

WHOLLY INADEQUATE (ADAMS SAID) TO THE GOVERNMENT OF ANY

OTHER .”

That sentiment was bolstered by first president, George Washington, who warned in his farewell address that:

“ RELIGION AND MORALITY WERE INDISPENSIBLE SUPPORTS OF

A SELF-GOVERNING REGIME ”.

Free government, free people, freedom itself, depended upon close ties with and strong belief in religion and faith. Our political institutions were invented by men for whom religion was a lodestar , and reason was the holy grail, and civic virtue was an inexhaustible resource.

As a result, Thomas Jefferson famously wrote for the original constitutional convention, these words:

“ WE HOLD THESE TRUTHS TO BE SELF EVIDENT: THAT ALL MEN

ARE CREATED EQUAL, THAT THEY ARE ENDOWED BY THEIR CREATOR

WITH CERTAIN INALIENABLE RIGHTS, THAT AMONG THESE ARE LIFE,

LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS. ”

These inalienable rights, essentially God-given, were in fact the lodestar of the constitution, the very pillars of the constitution itself.

The founders intended the constitution to be literally interpreted, that The United States would be governed by just laws linked to religion and objective standards of right and wrong. It seems as though little of that applies today. So many of our laws are not enforced. Our constitution is virtually interpreted away, and it is almost impossible for WE THE PEOPLE to know how to live.

Strict adherence to the text of the constitution, our history, traditions, and laws have been replaced by a living, organic, current interpretation of right and wrong.

Everything WE THE PEOPLE hold dear, believe in, and was part of traditional and historical America is under attack, everything. That includes and, in many ways, especially so religion. Morality is relevant. There are no absolutes, and truth as we have always known it based on fact, right or wrong, has been replaced by emotion and worst of all, personal belief. For Christians, scripture, the Bible is absolute truth, the inspired Word of God. More than ever, WE THE CHRISTIAN PEOPLE , must stand up, defend, and profess a new, energetic and commitment faith to truth, scripture, law abiding living, professing and believing aggressively, publicly, and uncompromisingly in our eternal faith in Jesus Christ. The right to do so is under attack as never before. It should be the duty of every Christian to know the Bible as well as possible, to read and study it daily, and to know the constitution of the United States, to read some part of it and study it daily as well. Otherwise, the freedoms we now enjoy in Christ and Constitution may well be lost and once lost: