The Evangelical Pastors

Thirty percent of evangelical pastors believe in works-based salvation!

Not layman, not members of the congregation, not we God-fearing, Christ-believing ordinary Christians, but:

PASTORS .

Those privileged individuals who are allowed to present the gospel of Jesus Christ in churches everywhere. These supposed preachers of the real gospel, presumably learned in the WORD OF GOD, the holy and inspired Bible, are not satisfied with scripture, and as a result, in their infinite wisdom and having become WOKE and in some cases radically progressive, bowing to the secular culture of these times, now proclaim the Bible is wrong, and misinterpret it and salvation by the Grace of God through faith in Jesus Christ ALONE , is not enough. To be truly Christian, they say, a person of faith must contribute works, GOOD WORKS to the salvation process, or there is none . No matter that the scripture so clearly says:

FOR BY GRACE ARE YOU SAVED THROUGH FAITH

NOT OF YOURSELVES (WORKS OR ANYTHING YOU CAN DO)

IT IS THE GIFT OF GOD IN THE PERSON OF JESUS CHRIST.

HIM ALONE.

A 2022 survey of 1,000 Christian pastors across seven major denominations revealed that only:

37% OF CLERGY

have a biblical worldview. 37% ! Among evangelical pastors surveyed, 30% said they don’t believe that their salvation is based exclusively on confession of sin, repentance and accepting Jesus Christ as their savior, HIM AND HIM ALONE . 30% OF EVANGELICALS ! Unbelievable.

39% of evangelical pastors reject the fact that there is:

ABSOLUTE MORAL TRUTH.

Instead, these woke and progressive evangelical Christian pastors, wiser than scripture, believe that each individual, every one must determine their own truth! Can you believe that? That might be understandable if the survey indicated the results of beliefs of pastors of musty old protestant denominations. But these are the opinions of 39%, some 2 in 5 EVANGELICAL PASTORS, one of which may be the leader of your church.

What, in the name of Paul and Peter, I ask is the definition of:

EVANGELICAL.

Can you define this now elusive, woke, and reinterpreted concept-theological branding where once the meaning of evangelicals was clear and distinctive, but today subject to the interpretation of every individual who is about the business of:

INTERPRETING THEIR OWN TRUTH.

No matter what scripture says. To me, that is absolutely shocking, the utter disregard for the truth of THE WORD OF THE LIVING GOD ! Salvation, dear Christian friend, is offered strictly, only and solely through the Grace of God, salvation comes from faith alone in Jesus Christ, and there is nothing you can do, no works, no good deeds which can aid in or be necessary to that salvation process, NONE WHATSOEVER. It is the GIFT of God, unmerited and unworthy as we are. It is, as scripture plainly says, this salvation so dear and necessary:

NOT OF WORKS.

Not of works in any way, shape or form. The only thing you and I can do is confess, acknowledge SIN, and ask for the grace of God to provide the salvation process through Jesus Christ alone.

That is all!

So, if almost 2 out of 5 evangelical pastors believe that there is a work component to salvation, then I ask again:

WHAT IS THE DEFINITION OF AN EVANGELICAL ?

Do you know? Should we not, with all of our spiritual might, hold these woke pastors, these apostates accountable, remove them from Christian leadership or move ourselves to another worship congregation with a BIBLE BELIEVING LEADER? It is, in this day and age, the power of evil, satanic power at work which now even greatly affects the pulpit of the church of Jesus Christ.

Signs of the last days my friends. Paul tells us clearly, emphasizing the words of our Lord, that in the last days, there will be an epidemic of:

FALSE TEACHERS .

Today, they seem to be everywhere. This excellent George Barna survey indicates there is ever-growing numbers of these false prophets, false teachers in the pulpits of our churches. If your church has one, come ye apart and be separate from them. Get away from their woke, satanic, evil and dead-wrong theology, teaching and influence. They have forsaken the true gospel of Jesus Christ. They no longer live by, follow or abide by the precious, inspired and only source of truth:

THE WORD OF THE LIVING GOD – THE BIBLE .

So, my fellow Christians and any right-thinking individuals, I ask once again:

WHAT IS THE DEFINITION OF AN EVANGELICAL?

Do you know? Do you expect your pastor to be evangelical? And if so, do you hold him accountable if the heresy of salvation with works creeps in, do you? I do hope and pray that you do not define your own truth and live that way rather than the biblical way.

The survey which revealed these troublesome facts was conducted by George Barna, a most respected pollster, who works with the FAMILY RESEARCH COUNCIL (FRC), and its strong Christian leader, Tony Perkins. The information and conclusions are reliable and factual, and HEART-BREAKING AND SCARY.

MORE! There is no absolute moral truth, say the evangelical wokesters. So, for them, forget about the ten commandments.

Barna determined that 38% of all EVANGELICAL PASTORS (what a misnomer) do not believe that, get this:

HUMAN LIFE IS SACRED .

Life, including you and me, created by the God of Abraham and the father of our Lord Jesus Christ is NOT SACRED! Unbelievable.

And this finding is tragic and is absolutely contrary, satanically contrary to the teachings of the Holy Word of God:

HAVING A FAITH (ANY FAITH) MATTERS MORE THAN WHICH

FAITH YOU HAVE!

Some 2 in 5 so called evangelical pastors believe that any faith will work, all faith-based pathways lead to God, salvation, eternal life and all good things no matter what scripture says. So, another direct, biblical truism and commandment goes down the woke drain. Said our Lord:

I AM THE WAY, THE TRUTH AND THE LIFE,

NO MAN COMES TO THE FATHER (NO MAN)

BUT BY ME!

There is no other way! There is the Jesus way or nothing, woke evangelicals! You can’t have it both ways. You can, of course, do your own thing, believe your own way, invent and reinvent your own MORAL TRUTH. You can certainly follow your own spiritual way even if that way is the pathway to hell and destruction, so says the scripture. Have it your way but be ready for the consequences.

Of those 1,000 pastors surveyed, 1,000 , George Barna found that only approximately

1 in 3 pastors surveyed: INTERPRET THE WORLD THROUGH THE LENS OF SCRIPTURE!

These woke, apostate pastors, leaders of Christian churches, do not see the world through a biblical worldview.

Only one out of 3, says Barna, of such pastors believe in the Word of God to such an extent that their life is driven by biblical truth! Barna says that incredible fact is:

APPALLING.

How about satanic? And Barna asks the same question I ask:

WHAT IS AN EVANGELICAL? WHAT DOES THAT TERM MEAN?

George Barna, in this survey, and elsewhere, goes on record as stating that in his opinion, there are SEVEN CORNERSTONES of a biblical worldview as follows:

God is the eternal, omniscient, omnipotent and just creator. Human beings are sinful by nature. Jesus Christ grants forgiveness of sin and eternal life when sinners repent and profess their faith in HIM ALONE. The Bible is true, inerrant, reliable and always relevant. Absolute moral truth exists. Success is defined as consistent obedience to God. Life’s purpose is to know, love and serve God with all one’s heart, mind, strength and soul.

Sounds good to me. Sounds like the foundation, the basic tenets, the real truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and a good start on the real definition of EVANGELICAL. What do you think? Do you believe in, follow and live by those 7 basic tenets of one who lives life through a biblical worldview? Do you? If not, what do you propose as alternative and by what model of faith do you live your life?

George Barna goes on to state as a result of this valuable survey taken in 2022 of 1,000 evangelical pastors, that:

88% OF ALL AMERICANS HAVE AS THEIR WORLDVIEW

SYNCHRETISM.

Barna defines syncretism as a personalized or customized worldview dictated by an individual’s preferences, desires, and subjective truth claims!

Barna believes that “thousands of pastors” have become leaders, ministers, preachers of a life philosophy which moves away from God and toward:

NARCISSISM .

All about me, what I believe and what I THINK IS RIGHT. For these narcissists, the bible is irrelevant in so many ways, nothing but at best a guide, a moral guide and no more. The Barna survey led FRC President, Tony Perkins, to state that secular culture is influencing, even dominating, Christian thinking more than Christians and biblical worldviews are influencing the culture! And Perkins states clearly and emphatically:

THE PROBLEM LIES IN THE PULPIT.

At least in 2 out of 5 so called evangelical pulpits, that is exactly where the problem exists. Those woke, evangelical pastors, perhaps without even knowing it, are the false teachers, bringing destructive heresies to the people, bringing “swift destruction” to them and themselves.

