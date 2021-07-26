The Positive in a Negative World

BE OF GOOD CHEER .

Are you a cheerful person? Do you tend in personality to the positive rather than the negative? Do you see the glass half full rather than half empty, do you? You should, you know. For BE OF GOOD CHEER is not suggestive but rather a positive, aggressive biblical commandment. A cheerful, happy, joyful expression and more importantly heart, a cheerful heart is every bit required of Christians as any of the SHALT NOTS OF THE TEN COMMANDMENTS .

Being cheerful, joyful in a negative world, a marvelously positive thing should be no hardship for any Christian. To be happy in the service of the king, and as a result of the sacrifice of that very same king is a natural fruit of the spirit for the Christian. If all is made right, redeemed, forgiven and the full effects of the salvation experience having taken root, there is nothing to be worried about, nothing. Joy reigns and as the Holy Spirit resides, good cheer is the natural byproduct. Are you cheerful or are you a worrier?

More from the scripture:

DON’T BE DISMAL .

So many walk through life with frowns on the face, anger in the eyes, jaw tight, lips pursed ready for battle. There is little or no love, joy, rejoicing in their spirit. They have never experienced the joy of Jesus Christ. Have you? If so, the last thing in your life would be DISMAL . You on the other hand, would infect the world with a:

SPIRITUAL SMILE .

A joyful spirit, rejoicing in the Lord, thankful for everything. You would be genuinely a person of GOOD CHEER . Are you?

The person of good cheer constantly REJOICES . The scriptural command for them to be glad and rejoice no matter the circumstances, including severe difficulties, persecution and more becomes a reality. No matter the negative circumstances, the positive Christian will always rejoice and be GLAD , exceedingly glad for the love of Christ rules. Even when faith is attacked, when Christianity is ridiculed, mocked and Christians persecuted as happens so often today, there is rejoicing, a thankful spirit, one of praise no matter how negative. Because, the love of Christ has permeated heart, soul and mind and the disciple of the risen Lord is a person of:

GOOD CHEER .

Are you one, are you glad, exceedingly glad in Christianity no matter the negativity of this world, are you?

Our world is corrupt, full of lies, deceit, conspiracies, the fruits of what is most certainly:

THE POST TRUTH ERA .

A true Christian loves the truth and believes wholeheartedly that only the truth will make us free but even in a culture where truth is cancelled, and where Christianity is attacked, and those who believe persecuted, there rings out loud and clear that blessed assurance:

BE OF GOOD CHEER .

I, I the Lord have overcome the world. Do you believe that, do you? If you do, there is nothing to worry about, nothing. If you really do believe that, you can never be DISMAL . Frowns replaced by spiritual smiles. You cannot worry, a sin in its own right for you live this day and each day with the problems and potential thereof and the cheer, the joy, the gladness in your spirit will not allow you to worry about tomorrow. Rejoice in that. Be glad about that, exceedingly glad. Be thankful, in all things and especially that. Live positive in a negative world.

Radicals, the evil, Marxists and socialists would destroy our country. They would eviscerate our Constitution, especially our First Amendment freedoms of religion, speech and press, and petition and assembly. They would destroy democracy and eventually install Marxism as a way of life. So, then comes the commandment to resist the devil, RESIST EVIL . But even as you do, even as you take YOUR STAND , you and I should fight the fight of faith persons of good cheer, not looking dismal. Not to worry, to be joyful and rejoice, to be glad and thankful for the opportunity to serve and defend our Lord. And we should be thankful in all things especially the defense of our Christian faith and our love for Jesus Christ. Is that you? Do you live and believe that way, do you? This salvation, the love of the Lord, the reality of true Christianity is yours, you will do, believe and live all of that, a person of:

GOOD CHRISTIAN CHEER .

We see the destruction of our educational system. We are told we must become advocates of CRITICAL RACE THEORY , the deconstruction of our American history, the watering down, the compromising or elimination of our Christian faith as America enters the new normal, the radical changes in culture, lifestyle and values. WE THE PEOPLE RESIST ! We will not render unto CAESAR allegiance and obedience to all such for it is immoral, unbiblical, satanic and wrong, just plain wrong! We will defend, resist, fight the fight of faith all the while we are thankful in all things, exceedingly glad for the opportunity to stand up for our Lord, and to rejoice, cheerfully rejoice in that defense. Do you, will you resist, stand up, fight the fight of faith, will you? You should, I should because it is our Christian duty. Joyful, rejoicing, thankful Christians never compromise, never give in, stand tall in the face of evil, anything evil. May God encourage and strengthen you to do just that.

Then says our Lord:

I AM COME THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE THIS LIFE MORE ABUNDANTLY !

Life is precious, abortion is wrong, DEAD WRONG . The surgeons’ scalpels that kill the baby in the womb are just that, a horrible killing. We should resist abortion, evil as it is of the devil, in the fight of faith. Do you, do you fight back against abortion – killing? If you are truly Christian, the full effects of the total salvation experience having revolutionized your life, you must, YOU MUST ! And the same with euthanasia. Whether the young unborn or the old in physical disrepair, killing, no matter the terminology is just plain biblically wrong and must be resisted by the true person of faith. Do you resist as a cheerful, joyful Christian, do you in the protection of life abundant?

Our society seeks a new morality or none at all. It destroys Judeo – Christian values and morality, the very foundation of our beloved America. We the cheerful resist, fight against, often weary of the battle. Then come the comforting words of our Lord:

COME UNTO ME ALL YOU HEAVY LADEN AND I, I WILL GIVE YOU REST .

I will comfort you, strengthen you and restore the resources I have given you, filling you once again with cheer, spiritual smiles, joy, and gladness of heart. Don’t worry, my beloved says the Lord, I will give you rest. I have overcome this world and it will always be that way. You are mine and I am yours and we walk together, arm in arm in this world and we grow together forever in the world to come. Believe that and be comforted by that. Do you, do you really believe that? If you do, no matter what, you will be cheerful, joyful, thankful in all things. Life will always be positive, not negative.

Then come wars and rumors of wars. Then come plagues, drought, pestilence and disease, floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters. Then comes persecution of the saints, those loved by the Lord. In all of that and no matter what come the comforting words of Jesus of Nazareth:

FEAR NOT! I AM WITH YOU !

Don’t be afraid, don’t worry. Back to basics, cheerful, spiritual smiles, joy, rejoicing, gladness, exceeding gladness of heart, thankful in all things. That is the only way for a Christian to live, THE ONLY WAY NO MATTER WHAT ! Do you live that way, do you believe that with all of your heart, do you? If so, then there is nothing, NOTHING to worry about.

Then come the trials and tribulations of life, the personal life, your life and mine. Death, disease, financial hardship, loved one forsaking family and other loved ones, families divided, especially over matters of faith, all so very painful to the core. But the answer, the antidote is there, right there. FEAR NOT . Don’t be afraid of any of these things for:

I AM WITH YOU .

Positive, wonderful assurance. Don’t, DON’T says the Lord:

BE AFRAID .

Don’t be afraid! When you walk with me, there is nothing to fear, nothing. So, walk with me. Don’t let go, don’t move out on your own. Allow me to strengthen and give you wisdom as you fight the fight of faith, as you resist the devil. I will do that, says the Lord, if you never lose faith and trust in me. I will do that if you walk with me, holding tight. Even though, my beloved son or daughter, you walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will not let you fear any evil. My rod and my staff will comfort you and goodness and mercy will follow you all the days of your life. So, don’t be afraid, afraid of nothing. Don’t worry. Rejoice and be cheerful, DON’T BE DISMAL ! Be of good cheer.

In life, and at the end, may you say proudly, confidently and joyfully, cheerfully:

I KNOW IN WHOM I HAVE BELIEVED !

Do you, do you really know Him, and believe in Him, do you? Even unto death? For the loving, joyful, cheerful Christian says with the Apostle Paul:

FOR ME TO LIVE IS CHRIST AND TO DIE IS GAIN .

Is that you, is that the way you live and do you know full well and believe unconditionally that death is more, gain, to be with the Lord? Do you?

If so, then we can say with the angels of old who announced the coming, the birth of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ:

GLORY TO GOD IN THE HIGHEST

AND ON EARTH

PEACE AND GOODWILL

TO ALL HUMAN KIND .

We are people of praise, glory, praising God for his love and mercy and glorifying all that has been done for us. We the believers are thankful in all things , no matter what. That is a task that can only be accomplished by those of good cheer, those not dismal, those who don’t worry, those who are full of joy, rejoicing and thanking all day long.

So, this is the day which the Lord hath made. Let us be glad, GLAD and rejoice therein. Let us walk with him this day, all day. Let us walk with him here and to look forward with all of our heart, soul, mind and strength to that blessed day when we will:

LIVE IN THE HOUSE OF THE LORD FOREVER !

Forever.