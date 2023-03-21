The Responsible Christian-The Responsible Citizen

It is such a joy to be a Christian. The promises, the benefits, the fulfillment, the change, the clarity of life’s priorities among so many others, are the best things in life, the things which are ours as Christians when we follow the man from Galilee who is:

THE WAY

THE TRUTH

THE LIFE

It is such a joy as well to be privileged, ordained to live in America, the finest nation in the history of the world, in my opinion, and that of tens of millions of others as well. It is, indeed, America is the land of the brave and the free, the land built and sustained upon:

FREEDOM .

The rule of law, the rights , we so fully enjoy and so often take for granted, and of course, next to the holy Bible, old and new testaments, the land of the greatest human documents ever written:

THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE & THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES .

So then, we are citizens here and there . The home we make here in this land of freedom is temporary, but wonderful. But our real home is there , the place where our Lord went to prepare for us, and HIM . That is our ultimate dwelling place where we will be HOME WITH HIM forevermore. What a joyous journey we have, here and there, do we not my fellow Christians?

But with these privileges, come responsibilities . We have a clear duty to our God who gave us his only begotten son and who put us here in America to live with such privilege. Not in some earthly place without American freedoms but here and now, so that we could utilize every talent we have for HIS glory and to protect and defend this great country as its indebted citizens with the privilege to pursue life, liberty and happiness and to make certain that such a pursuit was available to all citizens, equal as all of us are before our God. To follow Christ is to take up the cross, and to be an American citizen is to be willing to put all on the altar of freedom, even life itself as the founders and all true Americans were so willing. Thomas Jefferson said that the tree of liberty must be refreshed, nourished from time to time with the blood of real patriots.

We then, citizens here and there, should be willing to put our all on the altar for our Lord, and for America and freedom, even our very lives themselves.

We should be willing to fight the fight of faith and freedom. And, to fight with all our might. But our weapons are not guns and bombs. The weapons we use are reason, the use of a thinking, challenging mind. We use the weapon of dialogue, discussion, debate:

WORDS AT WORK .

We go into all of America and preach the gospel, testify to HIM wherever we are.

We use the weapon of LOVE . There is no greater force, no greater persuasion, powerful even to the point of loving our enemies.

We use the weapon of the VOTE . We prayerfully ask for wisdom to select those individuals who would have the privilege of representing us, and as leaders, protecting and defending the freedoms of this, the greatest country in the history of mankind.

We use the weapon of TRUTH . The words, the direction, the commandments, the insight, and wisdom of:

THE HOLY BIBLE .

And it is guaranteed that we the people, citizens here and there will win. The God of Abraham, the father of our Lord Jesus Christ has guaranteed that in His own time and in His own way.

But we the people, citizens here and there, must take the duties of these privileges far more seriously. We really need more than ever to:

STUDY TO SHOW OURSELVES APPROVED UNTO OUR GOD .

Far more time should be spent in the WORD , the study of the Bible. Far more time must be spent in the study of American history and the:

THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE & THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES .

That study must be a daily priority. We the people spend more than four hours on cell phones, laptops, internet, television, and entertainment. Much of that time must be devoted to study, learning, and in the process, it is our duty to:

TRAIN UP OUR CHILDREN

IN THE WAYS IN WHICH THEY SHOULD GO

AS REAL CHRISTIANS

AS REAL CONSTITUTIONAL, FREEDOM-ORIENTED AMERICAN CITIZENS .

Scripture, old and new testaments, like HIM are THE TRUTH , the way, the truth, and the life. There is no access to God Almighty, the Father, other than through HIM , and the Word. The testimony of Christians, the witness, the practice must be real , more real than ever, uncompromising, aggressive, exclusive in this day and age of inclusivity. There is only one way, not all ways. Life and language must testify to that.

The life of prayer of the Christian must be powerful , persuasive , persistent , and patient . The Holy Spirit of God bears witness with us, as we ask and seek this divine help, a force, a weapon more powerful than any other,

More than ever, citizens like us, HERE AND THERE , must be AWARE of the evil, the evil works of the natural man. Hatred for Christians grows every day. We must be aware of the attacks on our faith, the freedom to believe and practice our Christianity, the attacks on our brothers and sisters in Christ, and the virulent movement worldwide to shut down the freedom of speech, the freedom to present the truth of the Gospel. Lift up your eyes, my fellow Christians and Americans, to what is happening in this world, to the challenges, and consequently the opportunities we have to protect and defend Christ and Constitution . Freedom in HIM and our beloved America has never been attacked internally as it is today. More than ever, we should be watchmen and watchwomen ON THE WALL , recognizing the enemy and protecting and defending. That is our duty, our non-delegable duty we have for:

GOD AND COUNTRY .

We must do what we can NOW . There is no tomorrow for the fight of faith wages like never before. The fight for freedom, and for the real America wages now, as never before. We the warriors, citizens here and there, soldiers in the fight for God and Country must weaponize in every possible way for this fight, with love, truth, reason, dialogue, uncompromising for Him and for the land where He put us.

I hope and pray you see the enemy; you know the evil at work as never before, and that you as Christian and citizen will:

STAND UP

and fight the fight of faith for our Lord and for this great country. Freedoms to practice and witness to our Christian beliefs and our rights under the Constitution in this great country once lost, are lost forever!