ALL RELIGIONS ACCEPT ABORTION .

Guess who said that. Not me my fellow Christians and fellow Americans, not me. Those were the words of the President of the United States Joe Biden who as we know is an ardent pro–abortion President which doesn’t seem to matter to the Roman Catholic church. He remains a member in good standing while he abdicates abortion, MURDER . But the early Biden, Senator Biden from Delaware in 1974 said the following:

“I think the ruling (pro–abortion from the Supreme Court) went too far. I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what would happen to her body.”

The power, the money, the notoriety and prestige of Washington D.C., so–called potamic fever captured THE BIG GUY big time.

Biden was referring to the 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which by a 5–4 vote by the Supreme Court, the practice of murder also known as abortion was made legal the Country over in ROE by the vote of five American citizens, FIVE !

Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973 and will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. There followed the next major abortion case PLANNED PARENTHOOD V. CASEY in 1997. That case decided by the Supreme Court reaffirmed Roe’s protection of the right of a woman to abortion. The Supreme Court ruled that the right to abortion was encompassed by the 14th amendment’s DUE PROCESS CLAUSE which guarantees liberty. From the very beginning, constitutional scholars, jurists generally and learned laymen, conservative and liberal, disagreed with the decision, called its reasoning flawed, irresponsible, and unconstitutional and in a later case, Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist protested that rights, so–called, are only protected by the due process clause if they are “deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition”. Therefore, according to his reasoning, abortion which before 1973 was never a right of any kind of any woman should not have been proclaimed a constitutional right especially under the due process clause of the 14th amendment. Abortion as it was before 1973 was a matter for the people and a matter for the states, but not the Federal Government and not the nine UNELECTED MEMBERS OF THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT .

The Country–wide knows well the matter of the LEAK of the Supreme Court draft of a potential decision by the Supreme Court which would overturn not only ROE , but CASEY as well. The draft was written by Justice Alito. Alito said “a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions. Roe was egregiously wrong from the start”. In short, there was no right to privacy on the part of any woman in that regard nor did any supposed right of abortion fall under the protection of the due process clause of the 14th amendment. Consequently, two very wrong decisions must be overturned in order to protect constitutional integrity and the reasoning and decision–making of the Supreme Court of the United States. The Supreme Court, if it holds to such a preliminary decision, will effectuate these long overdue overturning of the abortion permitting cases of Roe and Casey in the case now under decision DOBBS V. JACKSON WOMEN’S HEALTH ORGANIZATION . The Supreme Court is now staffed by nine Justices, six of whom are essentially conservative in thinking. There is every good chance that abortion will no longer be considered a constitutional right for every citizen and every state. MAY IT BE SO !

Even if the Dobbs decision allows the Supreme Court to overturn Roe and Casey and as one put it, get out of the abortion thicket, that will unfortunately not end abortion in America. It would simply return the issue of abortion to the states which would decide, by popular vote and by their own legislatures whether or not abortion should be legal within their state boundaries. Surveys estimate that 26 states are certain or very likely to ban abortion without Roe. But that means 24 states would allow it, including most of the most populous states in our Country (i.e. California, New York and the like). It would be ironic indeed if abortion was killing–murder in 26 states but perfectly legal in 24 others. Such is life in America 2022. The leaked draft (Alito) notes that abortion battles have remained bitterly divisive for the past half century and Alito well states that the Supreme Court cannot bring about the permanent resolution of a rancorous national controversy simply by dictating a settlement and telling the people to move on.

Please note. The Supreme Court has not made a final decision, not by any means. Drafts like the one prepared by Justice Alito are circulated, reviewed, critiqued and CHANGED . So are votes, Supreme Court votes. And there is always the role of Chief Justice John Roberts who always looks for middle ground, healthy compromise and some way to avoid what he thinks of as BLACK AND WHITE , but rather grey, flexible, inclusive. A final decision will probably not be issued until the end of June ample time for any Justice to change his or her mind or opinion. Until then, the nation waits and only speculates.

But again, Roe’s reasoning was exceptionally weak and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey both have enflamed debate and deepened division. Indeed they have and even though it will never please the entire Country, the Federal Government, the Supreme Court should not make any such decisions for the American people. Only they should through their states.

Alito’s draft concludes with these words:

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

That is absolutely correct from a constitutional standpoint. But, unfortunately for those who regard abortion as murder, killing without any possible justification, unlike President Biden the only ultimate remedy is DISALLOWING THE PRACTICE OF ABORTION ALTOGETHER ! All religions do not accept abortion, President Biden. The religious belief I have and millions of others is that abortion is dead wrong and to commit abortion is to commit murder.

States are already on the move. The most liberal have legislation already or at work which would overly protect the right to abortion. Even a state like Connecticut with Democrat Governor Ned Lamont is ready with legislation which would even allow medical professionals who are not physicians to perform abortions. Scary thought, is it not? THE PRACTICE OF ABORTION WILL NEVER DIE ! ONLY BABIES WILL !