Action Agenda

IT IS TIME! It is time for all of us who love our Lord Jesus Christ, who are real Christians, to stand up.

It is time for all of us soldiers of the cross, to:

FIGHT THE FIGHT OF FAITH!

Time to take action. Time to wrap ourselves in the armor of truth.

It is time to embrace the shield of righteousness. It is time to be both energized and protected by the Holy Spirit.

IT IS THE RIGHT TIME, to wield the sword of faith. IT IS TIME TO FIGHT THE FIGHT OF FAITH IN AMERICA AND WORLDWIDE.

NOT WITH WEAPONS. NOT WITH BULLETS. NOT WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE. But with all of our might with the spiritual weapons of:

FAITH

HOPE

LOVE,

Especially love.

It is time to show the enemy the power of love, the real power of love which Christians have in Jesus Christ. We are told that God is love. And, God IS love. And that love is available as the greatest force in all of this world, ALL OF IT! And, with regard to our Lord, we are told that there is no greater love than that a man or woman lay down his or her life for a friend, for a belief, for Jesus Christ. NO GREATER LOVE! Are you willing to lay down your life as you fight the fight of faith, are you? Am I?

Tenderness and compassion are also weapons of the fight of faith. It is an enormously difficult task to love a sinner but hate the sin. Our God does it well, naturally, but we, human and weak, tend to judge both sin and sinner. Judging is not our business but testing the spirits is. Confronting sin, evil, the WRONG, is our business and we may to some extent be conspirators if we do not stand up against that sin, like abortion, like the unnatural, like euthanasia for there is no such thing as mercy killing. Jesus gave his all. He laid down his life for his friends, all of us, all humanity. He showed us the 2

way, the truth, and the life…in death. There is nothing in this world like knowing Him, REALLY KNOWING HIM! Nothing but nothing is more empowering, energizing, enabling, and edifying, NOTHING!

With those, the weapons of faith, it is only natural, only right that we, the Army of the Cross, speak up and speak out. There is no way, with that power, that we can be anything but bold, aggressive in our faith, sharing that faith in word and deed, especially deed. There is no way we can be afraid or ashamed. Each of us who believe is possessed with unique talents, all different, but all effective. Your talents are unique in the kingdom of God, needed on the spiritual battlefield. If you truly love your Lord, and you truly believe, you must bring your talents, God-given, to the fore. And now. The night is coming when no man or woman can work, can bring their talents to the fray. Today is the day. You have the opportunity to serve today, this very day. Be on the watch, watchmen and women, and when the opportunity arises, seize it for your Lord. FIGHT THE FIGHT OF FAITH!

Those with the gift of speech must speak out. Those who cook the food which God has given must do it as unto the Lord, FEED THE SAINTS! And the needy, and the hungry.

Those who tend to children must do it with fresh vision, energy, and conviction. Those artistic should paint as unto the Lord. Those with strong intellect should teach in love. Those who preach and teach the Word should do so with fresh vision and love. ALL IN THE FIGHT OF FAITH.

That battle wages, where two or three are gathered together. Franklin Graham, good man, man of God as he is, draws hundreds of thousands. One, or two, or three may well be more than enough for you and me.

YOU ARE CALLED, whoever you are. You are possessed with unique faith weapons. And talents. And the Army of the Lord needs you today. TODAY!

So, action, Christian and conservative action, is called for. Absolutely necessary TODAY. This is the day which the Lord hath made. Be glad, rejoice therein, and thank God for your salvation and for the privilege you have of living in your, my, our beloved America, EXAMINE YOUR WEAPONS, YOUR TALENTS, and this very day:

FIGHT THE FIGHT OF FAITH.

Not with the weapons of the world, not with violence, killing, not with hate, vengeance, or any of the ways of the world, but only with the potent, never-failing, eternal weapons of our Lord:

FAITH – HOPE – LOVE.

And, my fellow Christian:

YOU WILL WIN THE BATTLE BEFORE YOU!

For Him. God has promised you and me the spiritual victory!