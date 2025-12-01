AI more AI

It grows. It changes. Someday, some say it will conquer!

Will it? That depends upon YOU. Do you understand AI and its potential, the ramifications of its capability, do you? I don’t, and I guarantee you that the smartest AI person in this world does not either for one simple reason: it never stays the same. It is here today, gone tomorrow, changed, improved, more dominant. The AI of tomorrow does away with the AI of today. What is happening in the world of AI can be constructive or destructive. What do you think?

One listener to the Stand wondered whether or not AI could:

CREATE JESUS

That is, produce a false, mechanical, perhaps even satanic version of our Lord. Would we, said this listener, know the difference between the REAL JESUS and:

A JESUS CREATED BY AI.

Interesting questions, don’t you think?

How can we know the real from the artificial, the sum of the real God from an artificial creation? The first way is to keep a spiritual life completely under the influence of:

THE HOLY SPIRIT

The Spirit bears witness. It knows the Truth. It is the Truth. It reminds you internally, heart, soul, and even stomach with a so-called:

SPIRITUAL GUT CHECK

when something or someone is Biblically, spiritually, or morally:

WRONG.

Any AI Jesus, whether created in whole or in part, is dead, satanic, and:

WRONG.

The Spirit of the Living God, the Holy Spirit, will let you know if you ask.

The second way to know the real Jesus from a falsehood is through:

PRAYER.

When in doubt, ask. When troubled, pray. Seek the wisdom of the Holy Spirit, the Christ of Glory, and the Wisdom of God the Father. Seek it with all your heart. Ask, and you will receive, seek and you will find, knock on the spiritual doors and they will be opened unto you. Ask in PRAYER. Ask casually or devotedly on your knees. If you ask sincerely, our Divine Messenger the Holy Spirit will answer. Prayer works wonders. That is especially so when the Holy Spirit is at work.

The third way a Christian can know the real from the artificial, the real Jesus from a satanic, artificial creation is through the working of a:

SOUND MIND.

God has not given us the spirit of fear, especially of AI, but of power, love, and sound mind. Are you powerful? Does love permeate your life? Do you possess a sound mind?

Train your mind in the ways of the Lord. Read. Research.

One has assurances about AI, about anything and everything, if one is an entire Christian, a whole Christian, fully converted and believing in:

MIND

INTELLECT

HEART

EMOTIONS

SOUL

The whole spirit of the human being. Any Christian can be all of these things, more or less. You need not be an intellectual giant, but you do need to have an intellectual mind which can decern right from wrong, fact from fiction, and truth from lie. The intervention of the Holy Spirit can be yours if you sincerely ASK through prayer.

Modern day preachers use AI for content and research for their sermons. Can you tell where the Spirit takes off in the message and AI takes over? Ask the pastor.

Churches will use AI. Evangelical Christian organizations will use AI. Religious programs on radio and television will use AI. Can you tell the difference, can you know or at least sense when AI is at work?

The Scriptures, our Bible, tell us, WE THE CHRISTIAN PEOPLE, to:

KNOW THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES

TO TEST THE SPIRITS

Not to be afraid, not to run away from the problem, but to be involved to the extent we can. No one should tell us how to evaluate AI or disparage us if we do not fully understand this pervasive force, its problems and potential. NO ONE!

But, YOU must do the best YOU can. If the Holy Spirit draws within, you will know for your mind, heart, soul, and even your stomach will react to the:

SPIRITUAL GUT CHECK.

That is the bottom line, for Truth lives within and can not be compromised by anything artificial.

Three things are dominant:

FAITH

HOPE

LOVE

AI can never challenge, corrupt, or produce doubt with regard to the real FAITH of a real Christian. NEVER. If AI challenges your faith, accept that as a positive, respond to the challenge, learn more about your faith, and appreciate how wonderful, strong, and lasting it is.

AI can never reduce or eliminate the HOPE of a Christian, for all things here on this earth, and even the better things to come.

AND LOVE. No matter what AI says, does, or becomes in the future, there is no way, NO WAY that AI can ever reproduce or replicate:

LOVE.

Real love. And that, my fellow Christians, is the Eternal Love of God the Father in our Lord Jesus Christ. That love at work will triumph every time over the artificial, the unreal, the unscriptural, the unspiritual of the thing called:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.

Never be afraid, never doubt, never worry, for you can be absolutely certain there will be no artificial intelligence of any kind in Heaven:

ONLY THE REAL JESUS!