Artificial Intelligence

AI IS CONTRIBUTING TO THE DULLING OF THE HUMAN BRAIN.

That was a conclusion reached by no less than a study made by the respected and revered MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (MIT). This study found that the more internet assistance, such as ChatGPT, and internet search engines that a student uses to help complete an essay, the lower their level of brain connectivity. That kind of mechanical help significantly lessens activity in the brain networks, especially brain functions associated with cognitive processing, attention, and (so very important) CREATIVITY!

Therefore, the more AI the less the critical functions of the human brain.

WE THE PEOPLE know that AI is becoming a force, invested in and developed by nations and the largest corporations and that its potentiality is unlimited. But there it ends for now, for most of us. We seem to draw shallow conclusions about this incredible force, determined whether we think it is good or bad, or both, and back to life and business as usual. But the day comes, perhaps as soon as the great year 2026, when AI may become the dominant force in our society.

Why, so many say today, should we waste brain power and calories solving problems when we can get the answer from ChatGPT. The more we do that, say the so-called experts, the more we miss the:

GROWTH OF THE WISDOM MUSCLE!

The wisdom muscle. Whether the analogy is to the actual muscle tissue or to the strength and growth of the brain at work developing human wisdom, the analogy is apt, for the human mind must be challenged, required to think, analyze, and evaluate, or in time, the ability to do so wanes, the brain becomes used to LAZY, to thinking substitutes (chatbots), and the machine begins its triumphant road to supremacy over the human brain and the human being. Such a prospect, to many and to me, is frightening indeed.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Here then is another conclusion by the experts regarding the influence of AI chatbots:

MINORS, CHILDREN, ARE BEING GOADED INTO COMMITTING SUICIDE!

And, there is a continual decline in mental health which is linked to social media, which will only get worse with AI. The negative effects of AI, whatever the positive, can indeed have disastrous effects upon the human being, as AI continues to reach its full potential.

Family relationships suffer. Individuals, especially the young, know that AI chatbots can cater to their every need. If AI can do that, why bother with family, with Dad or Mom, with human beings, when our needs can be met by machines.

In addition to whatever may be positive economically as a result of AI, the negative effects can be disastrous. AI will undoubtedly grow at an exponential level which will affect the jobs, the livelihoods, and the lives themselves of potentially millions of people. Layoffs are now happening by the tens of thousands. Amazon recently laid off 30,000 people, not replacing them or replacing them with AI. Facebook has done the same. Some predict that in a matter of a few years, the vast majority of so-called white-collar jobs, middle level executives, will no longer exist, fully replaced by AI.

And more. AI will continue to grow in an exponential way. It will always find a way to improve itself. What exists today in the AI world will be old technology in short order. Not only will this new technology serve to eliminate jobs by the millions, but it will prevent the creation of new jobs for new and expanded human employment. The result will produce economic and social chaos, never before seen by human beings. It will have an impact far greater than even the most powerful nuclear weapon, and it may be the negative force which produces:

THE END DAYS.

Like it or not, we better begin to know everything possible, everything we can understand about AI, for this incredible force will continue to influence, erode, and replace so much of life as we know it and every human being in America and the world at large.

Christians, says the experts, must engage with AI. We have no choice, said one expert, because:

THE ENEMY IS GOING TO USE IT!

WE THE BELIEVERS must be involved in the critical function of:

ESTABLISHING MORAL AND ETHICAL GUARDRAILS AND GUIDELINES!

Otherwise, we will be left powerless and uninvolved as this incredible force grows, matures, and takes over. We can not let that happen.

The faith of a Christian is built on a relationship. That relationship is human, personal, and it is with the:

GOD-MAN JESUS CHRIST.

Nothing AI can do, no chatbot, can ever replace that warm, loving, trusting, confidential relationship with the SON OF THE LIVING GOD. Only HE can provide that which every human being longs for and wants the very most in their lives:

LOVE.

That love in Jesus Christ can never be replaced or improved upon by AI. Sooner or later, AI will impact your life, somehow, some way. You, and all of us, should be ready for that. It is better that, to the extent we can, we be proactive, learn as much as we can about this powerful force, rather than reactive when it does in fact affect our lives for good or ill.

Never let AI be more than a tool, an aid to a better human life, and never let this ever-growing technology take the place of:

ANY HUMAN BEING!