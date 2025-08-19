Pharmaceutical companies are among the most maligned companies in America. BIG PHARMA are the constant and consistent targets of lawyers, sarcastically termed “ambulance chasers.” One bad incident can result in lawsuits which may produce tens of millions of dollars in damages.

But, every day, these companies produce and provide lifesaving, life-extending, life-transforming therapies to millions upon millions in the United States and, of course, around the world. I wonder how many people would die tomorrow without the drugs produced by BIG PHARMA which keep them alive.

Some experts indicate that every single American citizen, old and young, has been the beneficiary of a drug, or takes one on a regular basis. I wonder, has your body been the recipient of a drug, or does it take on now sporadically or on a regular basis? Or, in a life-saving moment, have you been the very fortunate recipient of a life-saving drug produced by BIG PHARMA. Have you?

No matter, the relentless assault on pharmaceutical companies goes on. Some of the criticism and cry for control by the government is justified, and most of it, NOT JUSTIFIED. There are federal agencies like the FDA, a governmental watch dog, presumably protecting the people, protecting WE THE PEOPLE, making certain that only safe and effective drugs reach the market. But, because of the vilification of BIG PHARMA, regulators at the federal level are often hesitant in granting permission for a drug to be marketed, no matter its lifesaving or life-extending capabilities. The constant delay, testing, examinations of all kinds, no matter how necessary, add significantly to the cost of the drug when you and I purchase it.

In many cases, politicians do the most harm. Their incendiary rhetoric corrupts public understanding, and in some cases, stokes outright hatred. Governmental policies make it far easier for BIG PHARMA to be sued for the very slightest matter. Huge judgements occur, and the cost of the drug goes up, or even in some extreme cases, off the market entirely. When that happens, there comes the hue and cry from the public for price controls, firmer and stronger regulations against BIG PHARMA, and the relaxation of protections for pricing, and especially PATENTS, which protect the drugs against competition for any number of years. Then there arises the public climber for GENERIC DRUGS which WE THE PEOPLE believe will have the very same beneficial effects for a lower price.

In the favor of BIG PHARMA, these often-incredible drugs are born out of some of the world’s most INGENIOUS INNOVATION AND IMAGINATION. The minds, brilliant minds, of the scientists who make these drugs happen are rare commodities on this Earth. Months and years are devoted to research testing, trial and error, before a drug is presented to federal regulators for approval with the request for marketing to the needy patients of the world. The scientists in BIG PHARMA work for the cures of the most horrendous diseases (i.e. Alzheimer’s) investing tens of millions of dollars in such research, with no guarantee that investment will be returned, much less make a profit. Politicians and lawyers are determined that they will NOT!

When, my fellow Americans, was the last time you were given a drug which saved your life, extended it, or cured a condition, small or large, and without which, your life may have been ended or permanently riddled with pain? Do you take the products of BIG PHARMA, the drugs, any of them on a regular basis, to save your life, or improve the quality of that life, do you? And if you do, are you grateful, thankful, for the men and women who invested tens of thousands of hours and dollars to make that drug and make your life better? No operation of any kind can occur without drugs, none. Whether anesthesia, or some other, no operation would be safe or curative. Instead of chastising BIG PHARMA, perhaps WE THE PEOPLE, the blessed recipients of these drugs, should give thanks to them and hope and pray they continue their absolutely necessary work in research and development (R&D).

Let us hope and pray BIG PHARMA continues to invest, recruit the most brilliant scientific minds, motivates the innovators to give their lives in the search for new medicines and cures for the benefit of all humankind, in America and worldwide. Imagine for one minute what America, the world, or even your life would be like if there were no drugs available. That includes the most expensive to the very simple Aspirin, drugs produced from years of costly investment on the one hand, and over the counter on the other.

To be sure, on occasion, there is greed, overpricing, and some marketing unfairness which may exist. But, those circumstances are rare, infrequent, can easily be detected, and just recompense delivered. Innovation is incredibly expensive, as is real, creative research and testing, INCREDIBLY EXPENSIVE! If there is not fair payment for those services or a profitable return on investment, those innovative minds which provide us, WE THE PEOPLE, with the drugs that extend, save, or improve the quality of our lives, will spend their innovative lives in other industries. Even scripture tells us that no one builds a tower (develops a new drug) without considering the cost thereof and at the bottom line, that workman (BIG PHARMA and its innovative people) is entitled to the real value, the fair and profitable wage and return, on the products produced.

So, my fellow Americans, what would your life be like if you had never had the benefit of a drug produced by BIG PHARMA? Would your life be the same, or would you even have life at this point in time? Governmental controls, pricing, and regulations would do nothing but destroy innovation, drive away the very best scientists, and allow the constant assault of diseases, old and new, to rule the day. Do not let that happen. We must, somehow, find the way to thank and encourage BIG PHARMA on the one hand, and on the other, provide these drugs to those who so desperately need them. I, for one, believe OUR GREAT PHYSICIAN would so have it, our Lord Himself, even more so than the innovators He has given us.