C-4 O-Canada

On January 7, 2022, a new law went into effect in Canada. The Bill was known as C–4 . In effect, the Canadian Government in this dastardly bill, an overt attack on free speech, banned “conversion therapy”. That was defined as:

“ ANY PRACTICE, TREATMENT OR SERVICE DESIGNED TO REPRESS OR REDUCE NON–HETEROSEXUAL ATTRACTION OR SEXUAL BEHAVIOR ”.

This incredible law forbids any form of advice or admonition that challenges such behaviors or tendencies. It seems as though anything non–heterosexual goes. Any dialogue, criticism or speech which challenges such behaviors or tendencies is now illegal, whether that is “offered by professionals, religious officials or laypersons”. If you engage in such discourse, you are guilty of committing a federal offense which the government of Canada in this bill classifies as a HATE CRIME to call a transgender person or a homosexual to repentance. If anyone does that, they have broken the law. Christians, if they do so, that is challenge homosexuality or transgenderism, especially as biblically indicated sinful behavior, have defied the statute and, get this now, can be imprisoned for doing so for as many as:

FIVE YEARS !

Absolutely unbelievable. That clear portion of scripture is now no and void, and illegal in the once great country of Canada. In addition, C–4 makes it a crime punishable by two years in prison even to recommend or advertise any church or program that urges people to conform their identity and behavior to the biblical and social norms of their biological sex. In short, this horrendous legislation strikes a most serious blow against all Christians, and Christian radio, and the Christian programs which are broadcast on Christian radio, and Christian advertising which promotes directly or indirectly anything which this C–4 statute prohibits and threatens as much as five years in jail or two years in jail for those who do such programming or advertising. You might expect something like this legislation from Russia or China, but never, ever from the once great free democracy of the country of Canada. Unbelievable.

That means that potentially three stations of the Crawford Broadcasting Company are at risk daily of violating this law, namely WDCX–FM in Buffalo, WMUZ–FM in Detroit, and WDCX–AM in Rochester. All put signals, programming and advertising into the great country of Canada and sooner or later, each is bound to produce programming or advertising content which will violate this law. As the owner of all three, I find this unbelievable and unacceptable, and I will do whatever is necessary to fight this unjust, undemocratic attack on free speech and especially our beloved Christianity no matter the consequences. This company and I are ready to put all on the altar in defense of the gospel!

John MacArthur, strong servant of the Lord says the following:

“ IT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR FAITHFUL CHRISTIANS TO OBEY SUCH A LAW ”.

The scripture he says defines such conduct as “sinful” and that the conversion process needs to be at work for salvation from such sin. MacArthur reminds us that the church of Jesus Christ is the salt of the earth and the light of the world. It is our duty to obey God and His word rather than man, and in this case C–4. Christians, real Christians in Canada face the most unbelievable challenge to their faith, EVER .

Pastor John MacArthur of Grace Community Church points to the very direct and clear scripture, 1 Corinthians 6 which is the polar opposite of this dastardly law C–4. That scripture, now forbidden, is as follows:

NEITHER FORNICATORS NOR IDOLATERS, NOR ADULTERERS, NOR EFFEMINATE, NOR HOMOSEXUALS, NOR THIEVES, NOR THE COVETEUS, NOR DRUNKARDS, NOR REVIVALERS, NOR SWINDLERS WILL INHERIT THE KINGDOM OF GOD (1 CORINTHIANS 6: 9 – 10) .

That God–given scripture could not be more clear. It is the duty, says MacArthur, of every true Christian to champion, to preach that truth, that biblical truth as with all others, no matter the consequences. No law made by man can contradict or co–op this emphatic moral commandment. This clarion call from 2,000 years ago, etched in heavenly, moral stone is an inviolable commandment to every Christian. You must, says the Lord through the Apostle Paul, stand up against this immoral, “sinful” behavior and proclaim it as wrong if in fact you are a true follower of Jesus Christ. It is your spiritual duty.

MacArthur then goes on to say that REDEEMING CULTURE is not the heart of our God–given task, not a priority as such but preaching the gospel, the whole gospel of Jesus Christ is! The admonitions in 1 Corinthians 6 are a critical, clear and fundamental part of that mission. We are, he reminds us again “obliged to obey God rather than men (Acts 5: 29). We cannot remain silent says the scripture and we cannot stop speaking about what we have seen and heard and know to be true (Acts 4:20).

This law is not only an attack on Christianity, but it is also an equally dastardly attack on free speech. We can only hope and pray that there are aggressive, politically active Christians and Constitutionalists in Canada who will rise up, take the challenge, litigate this awful legislation with the hope that Canadian courts will declare it unconstitutional and once again allow the gospel to be preached without restriction which includes the right to promote conversion therapy. Do it now, Canadian Christians, before it is too late.

John MacArthur, faithful servant of our Lord, provides us with one final admonition:

“ NO GOVERNMENT CAN EVER MAKE ANY LAW THAT WILL STOP THE TRUTH CHURCH FROM PROCLAIMING THE TRUTH THAT GOD USES TO CONVERT SINNERS ”.