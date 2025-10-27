CHINA AND CHRISTIANITY

There was a time, years ago, when China was little more than a weak nation. China, which had the worlds largest population, was exploited at will by other nations, disrespected, and taken advantage of at will by far stronger countries with militaristic possibilities.

That was then. But today, China is regarded by many nations as the strongest, most powerful, and most feared nation on earth. China radically changed because it became COMMUNISTIC. Communism became the political, philosophic, and spiritual dogma of the state. COMMUNISM RULED.

And with communism, came the state purpose and objective to curtail, control, and eventually even eliminate all religions and especially CHRISTIANITY.

The CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) exercised total control and domination of the nation. There were no other political parties, and no individual was allowed to go against the state in any way. Christianity, Christian churches, pastors, and congregants were the targets of persecution, violence, and imprisonment. All of that is commonplace in China today.

It is surprising to note that experts estimate that there may be as many as:

100 MILLION CHRISTIANS

living and worshipping in China today. There is a constitutional right in China today which allows, supposedly, freedom of religion. The Chinese Constitution says that China is a country which support religious belief and protects religious freedom. The Chinese Constitution, supposedly, recognizes the fundamental human right of religious freedom. Nothing could be further from the truth. To be Christian is to expect and eventually endure persecution, violence, and imprisonment, and in extreme cases, even death itself. The ruling CCP regards Christianity as subversive, dangerous to the state, and is determined to eradicate Christian churches, especially those which exist in homes, pastors, and even the congregants themselves. Chinese Christians, those who live in China, live in fear of persecution every minute of every day. It is commonplace for CCP to conduct digital surveillance of the Christian community in its never-ending attempt to eliminate or criminalize peaceful worship. The government has a very special concern for independence or underground Christian churches, not only those existing, but preventing new ones from forming. A new church requires state approval and without that, any Christian church of any kind is technically illegal and subject to harassment and persecution. Chinese Christians determined to worship and believe in Jesus Christ know the meaning of persecution, perhaps better than any other people on Earth.

Recently, the CCP arrested more than two dozen pastors in seven Chinese provinces who are part of the underground Zion Church Network. These good pastors were charged with not submitting to state control. These pastors will also be charged with the illegal dissemination of religious content via the internet. Their personal homes and worship venues have been ransacked, their property confiscated, and their families harassed, and in some cases subjected to violence. To believe in HIM is to expect the hatred, antipathy, and persecution now so regularly experienced by the Chinese Christian community.

There is a much more aggressive crackdown against the Christian house church. In fact, it is the most extensive and coordinating wave of persecution against churches in decades. Christian leaders were targeted with precision, and even a terrorist style of attack. No matter that the Chinese Constitution clearly states that it is a country which supports religious belief and allows the practice of religion freely. Such religious freedom exists on paper only.

As one Chinese minister said, “TO COME TO CHRIST IN CHINA IS TO COME TO DIE.”

This once peaceful and respectful country now does away with so many freedoms, including freedom of religion. The CCP even goes so far as to criminalize the tithing and offering of the churches! Those who resist and do not comply can face up to 15 years in prison. So much for China’s version of religious freedom.

But, says one Chinese pastor, “the more persecution there is, the more revival there will be.” The more persecution, the more Chinese citizens who will convert to Christianity. The more persecution there is, the more Chinese Christians will pray with passion, and speak up, testify, and proudly proclaim their faith in Jesus Christ no matter the cost. And there can be a very serious price to pay for such testimony, even the very life of the testifier itself.

Chinese Christians are strong, committed, powerful in their faith in Jesus Christ. They will never surrender that faith, nor will they yield to the CCP. For them, to live is Christ and to die is gain. Someday, such persecution may well come to our beloved America. You and I may face ridicule and rejection, the stronger our Christian faith and testimony, but there is now no violence, persecution, or danger to person. But, if it should come, may we have the courage, the fortitude, the strength in our beliefs to stand up for our Lord no matter the cost. That faith, that love for, that belief in Jesus Christ is:

WORTH ANY PRICE TO PAY!