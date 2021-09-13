Are you a Christian?

I do most sincerely hope that you are.

It is for several billion people on this planet:

THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE

If you are a Christian, what kind of Christian are you? Are you the member of a denomination, such as Baptist, Presbyterian, Methodist or perhaps Pentecostal. There are many main stream denominations in America and in the world over. Are you one of them? So many individuals say that they are members of a certain denomination because that denomination “believes what I believe.”

Then there are independent churches, so called bible believing or fundamentalists and any number of types and kinds of Pentecostal churches. They have their own biblical belief and statements of faith. Are you one of the congregation of these multitudinous independent churches?

And then there is Catholic, Roman catholic, Eastern catholic, and others. Perhaps you are a member of one of the different kinds of Catholic churches.

Or, you could be an Evangelical. I once thought of myself as Evangelical. Today, I don’t know because I really do not know what an Evangelical is and stands for. It use to be clear. An Evangelical had a strong statement of faith, clear in terms of definition, centered completely on scripture and Jesus the Christ, all good. Evangelicalism professed a belief in the Messiah, his second coming, a loving Christian orthodoxy, and a firm belief in the BIBLE as the:

INERRANT

INFALABLE

INSPIRED

Word of the living God. Salvation was a necessary and dynamic process. Forgiveness of SIN through faith in Jesus Christ was a central tenet. Nothing but nothing interfered with any of that and Evangelicals for the most part lived and worshipped indoctrinal harmony knowing what they believed and in whom they believed. Sadly, today much of that firm faith has been eroded and compromise can replace conviction almost anywhere, at any time and with anything.

The erosion began with the so-called new awakening of:

WOKE

There began new interpretations and new understandings of scripture, Godly commandments and the culture as a result of those once firm Evangelical and fundamental convictions. WOKE began a new emphasis on work in the process of salvation no matter the prohibition of scripture. It deemphasized blood atonement and so much of the deep historical meaning of the crucifixion of the Christ. Born again was something but by no means everything. The bible, once regarded by Evangelicals and so many others as inerrant, infallible and inspired now became more individualized , individual believers in so many ways picking and choosing what they would believe. The claims, even the demand of LGBTQ began to be heeded and even accepted by the newly awakened, no matter the biblical condemnation of the unnatural. New definitions of sexuality, sexual orientation and gender identity began to be carefully considered. CRITICAL RACE THEORY (CRT) , whether factual or truthful or not, began to be accepted even emphasized over CRITICAL CHRISTIAN THEORY (CCT) and change, most of it hurtful and so much of it just plain wrong was everywhere. So much of the Protestant Denomination ignored so much of scripture that they became hollow, ineffectual, compromising and in so many cases irrelevant , and so much of Evangelical believed with them. So much of the Christian church forgot the admonition of the Apostle Paul who said that the duty of every Christian was:

WE PREACH CHRIST

AND HIM CRUCIFIED

Sadly, not so much anymore.

So again, my fellow Christians WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE? WHAT KIND OF CHRISTIAN ARE YOU ? So many Christians really do not understand the issues, the tenets of their faith, or exactly what they believe. They fail to:

STUDY TO SHOW THEMSELVES APPROVED UNDER GOD

WORKMEN AND WORKWOMEN

RIGHTLY DIVIDED (INTERPRETING AND UNDERSTANDING) THE WORD OF TRUTH

Do you? Do you really study scriptures? The Apostle Paul said it is the duty of everyone who names the name of Christ to really study the bible, seriously, regularly and lovingly. That study, that biblical demand consists of the following:

Careful reading A prayerful heart and mind seeking the interpretation of the Holy Spirit Meditation and mulling the precious truths of the Word Communication of those understandings and beliefs

That is required of every Christian. Otherwise, anyone can be influenced by the teachings of:

FALSE TEACHERS (PREACHERS)

Their beliefs can be tossed aside by every wind of new belief and doctrine. That unlearned, unstudied Christian will never be able to give:

A REASON FOR THE FAITH WITHIN

In the face of hostile Atheism and the new interpretation of the WOKE generation. No matter the demands of life you must YOU MUST take the time to study to show yourself approved, you must. You must KNOW IN WHOM YOU HAVE BELIEVED ! You must never be ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ. You must be ready to fight the verbal fight of faith. You must be altogether with HIM , fully believing in HIM , loving HIM with all your heart or you are barely Christian if at all.

The gospel is FOOLISHNESS to those intellectual and a STUMBLING BLOCK to those non-Christians. If you are a true believer, then you are foolish and you are a stumbling block in the eyes of secular mankind. You must be ready to defend, to fight, to tell the world in whom you have believed and WHY ! Otherwise, you will be compromised and as the scriptures states so clearly:

YOUR FAITH IS IN VAIN

Please don’t let that happen. Christ is all in all for every true believer.

The WOKE World of today laughs at the concept of sin. It mocks redemption as result of the blood of the crucifixion. It utterly disbelieves that absolute claim of Jesus Christ:

I AM THE WAY

THE TRUTH

THE LIFE

NO MAN COMES TO THE FATHER BUT BY ME !

Laughable, foolishness, stumbling block. That there is even such a thing as sin and that one man, a humble Jew from Nazareth can forgive them. But, if you are true Christian and you really believe, you will never compromise the fundamental tenets of the Christian faith, NEVER ! You will stand firm even until death. You will be willing to put your ALL ON THE ALTAR and defend the Christ who has done so much for you with all you have, even your life. If you truly believe, if you are truly Christian, that will be an easy decision. If the love of Christ permeates your heart, forgives and redeems, and motivates you to witness and serve mankind, all on the altar is an easy decision.

How much do you really love Jesus Christ? How much? The more you love, the stronger your beliefs. The more you love Jesus Christ, you have on you the whole armor of God and in terms of your fundamental Christian beliefs:

YOU WILL NOT BE MOVED !

Never.

That was once and must be now the belief system of every real Christian. I pray that is yours that you are with HIM all the way and that you will never, ever hear HIM say to you:

HE OR SHE – YOU WHO ARE NOT WITH ME (ALL THE WAY)