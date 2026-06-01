Christianity in America – The Denominations

Surveys indicate Christianity in America is on the grow. The surveys also indicate the growth is occurring among Gen-Z. So then, where is this spiritual growth actually occurring?

For sure, it is not happening among the old, staid denominations where the church, for the most part, continues to be traditional, ritual, predictable, and in the words of one, boring. Renewal and revival of Christianity in America is coming primarily from non-denominational churches and spirit-filled Pentecostal movements. Those growth churches are offering experiential expressions of faith, real Biblical experiences different from and better than the traditional American protestant denominations. At one time, non-denominational Christian churches consisted of approximately 5% of American protestants (1972). Today, those growing non-denominational churches comprise of roughly 30% of all such protestant churches.

Why is such growth occurring, wondered the pundits and especially the non-believers. The answer is simple. Those churches function under the direction and influence of the Holy Spirit where the real, vital, saving, forgiving Gospel of Jesus Christ is believed and preached.

Pentecostal churches are growing. The Assemblies of God, among the many spirit-filled churches reported growth in:

CHURCH SERVICE ATTENDANCE NEW MEMBERSHIP CONVERSIONS AND SAVING EXPERIENCES BAPTISMS THE BUILDING OF NEW CHURCHES

So many people, including the young from Gen-Z, want the real Christianity or nothing at all. Spirit-filled Pentecostal movements offer Christian reality, even as so many churches in denominations turn woke, liberal, social, even political in emphasis and so often replace the Gospel with social agendas.

The church should be where the real Gospel is preached, where real spirit-led worship occurs, and where the soul is satisfied and blessed. Holiness and Pentecostal churches reported at least 4% growth in all the above categories, and these non-denominational churches far outperformed the old-line denominational churches. These non-denominational churches are “functionally charismatic” even if they do not describe themselves as Pentecostal. They do not belong to Assemblies of God or THE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, or foursquare, but their worship styles and theology clearly emphasize expressive worship, spiritual gifts, and direct encounters with God. The real Gospel, the Holy-Spirit-led worship characterizes the beliefs and the worship services of these growing non-denominational Christian churches.

In years past, surveys indicate the younger generations (Gen-Z and more) were indifferent and turned off by Christianity and Christian worship. This may have been the case, but then came the growth of these non-denominational, spirit-filled, spiritually-experiential Christian churches, and therefore membership and involvement dramatically increased.

The surveys indicate this younger, non-denominational church-goer and worshipper was significantly more diverse than many of the membership in the historic and traditional protestant denomination. These surveys indicated only 60% of the new non-denominational church worshippers where white. Many of the new worshippers were Hispanic, African American, or even Asian. This new spirit-filled church was truly the right example of diversity in race and ethnicity, equity and equality among all men and women in worship, and the inclusion of all (DEI) in worship led by the Holy Spirit, belief in and the preaching of the real Gospel, and where the Bible ruled.

People today are hungry for the real Gospel, the real worship experience, for real Bible teaching. The real Gospel would have us as believers rejoice, be glad, be happy, be exuberant in our faith. The real Gospel, as Jesus said, would have us live life abundantly, emotionally, lovingly. These spirit-filled non-denominational churches offer this spiritual reality and more.

The growth in non-denominational churches was incredible. In 2010, there were some 35,000 such churches and congregations. Today, there are 44,000 non-denominational church congregations in America, with an estimated 21 million members and worshipers. 21 MILLION soul-satisfied congregants and adherents. PRAISE THE LORD!

Churches exist for one reason only: to proclaim Biblical truth, the real Gospel, the salvation experience, the forgiveness and reconciliation to God the Father, and to worship, all of which allow for direct encounters with the very God and the Son, Jesus Christ. These churches offer this and everything real in Scripture, which is why they are growing, and the growth has only just begun.

PRAISE THE LORD!