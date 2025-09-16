I am come, said the Lord of Glory, that your:

JOY

might be full. Once HIS, forgiven, washed, eternally blessed, we should live happy, joyful, even fun-filled lives. Jesus of Nazareth would have it that way.

Every day should be a day of wonder, amazement, a happy day, no matter the trials and tribulations of this world. Perhaps our daily motto as Christians should be the words of that wonderful song:

O HAPPY DAY

WHEN JESUS WASHED MY SINS AWAY

It seems as though so many Christians really do not equate salvation with joy, much less fun and laughing. How good joy is for the soul. A tonic. Fun in life is necessary. Laughing is necessary. The comedic in life is necessary. No matter how bad things are in life, there is good, and we as Christians should think about the good, more than the bad. Our Lord says when it comes to the positive:

THINK ON THESE THINGS.

Let the good things, the right things, the joyful things dominate your head and heart. Pause in the midst of troubles and count your blessings. Be glad, be joyful, have fun, and:

LAUGH.

Laugh out loud. What a cleansing effect that can have.

Jesus enjoyed life. The Bible tells us little about the lighter side, the joyful side, the fun side of the Savior. It seems that virtually everything about Scripture is so serious. The Holy trumps the happy. Tears take precedence over laughter, and joy. Scripture tells us that Jesus wept, but it tells us little about when Jesus laughed. Surely, he did so at the Feast of Cana, and when he and his disciples drank wine, surely that was accompanied by smiles and laughter.

Christian joy is not fleeting. It is a state of mind and heart. It is always there, and it should be richly experienced every day. So much in life is joyful and happy. But, it seems as though, as Christians, we fail to cease those joyful moments, relish in them, and let them make our lives full, happy, and joyful.

Today, there are Christian comics, male and female. They bring joy, fun, the comedic to life and they encourage, through their testimonies, people to:

LAUGH.

To laugh out loud and spread laughter and good cheer, following the Biblical admonition to:

BE OF GOOD CHEER.

Be positive. Think positive. Find the good in things and people in all of life’s events, and be glad, be happy, and rejoice in all your blessings. That is what our Lord wanted for us.

Life today is full of pressure. There are constant wars and rumors of wars. There are plagues, diseases, old and new, horrendous natural events like earthquakes, tsunamis, disastrous floods, famine. And there is hatred, distrust, human distancing. All of that results in a lack of joy. The happy is missing. The life abundant which Christ has promised us becomes a life overwhelming and we miss out, even daily, on HIS promise to us.

So, my fellow Christians, perhaps you should adopt as your life’s verse, at least one of them, the Scriptural promise of our Lord,

I AM COME THAT YOUR JOY MIGHT BE FULL.

Perhaps you should memorize and recite for yourself the words of that wonderful song:

HAPPY AM I

JESUS LOVES ME

HE TOOK MY SINS AND HE MADE ME FREE

NOW I’M SINGING A SWEET SONG

SO HAPPY AM I

Don’t worry, be happy in Him. So, my fellow Christians, laugh today, and laugh out loud and often. Rejoice in His love and caring for you no matter the trials and tribulations of this day. Live life abundantly, and always remember the words of our Lord, His promise, and perhaps the ultimate fulfillment of salvation:

I AM COME THAT YOUR JOY MIGHT BE FULL.

Today and every day, live to the fullest the life of:

JOY, HAPPY, AND LAUGHTER!