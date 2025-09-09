Conformity and Compromise

Paul the Apostle experienced a dramatic, and even for him a traumatic, conversion and transformation on the Damascus Road. There, he met Jesus Christ in an explosive way. Paul was never the same, transformed in mind, heart, soul, and spirit, FOREVER.

Paul wrote to Roman Christians the following:

“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed in the renewal of your mind, that by testing, you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

When you, and everything about you, has been transformed by the blood of Jesus Christ, you can no longer be a part of secular culture, nor can you adopt its standards, especially just to avoid conflict, but you, the new converted one, must be different from the world, in fact a light unto the world. The saving transformation of Jesus Christ requires radical change.

No longer can you conform or compromise to this world. But tragically today, in this hyper-polarized academic landscape, there exists an unspoken ultimatum:

CONFORM OR BE CAST OUT!

Many college students today do just that. They conform by hiding their true beliefs in order that they may navigate the social and academic minefield of ideological conformity. There exists, for many, a fear of social ostracism. If a student’s morals or spiritual values are different, ostracism occurs. So many professors, woke and radical, apply academic penalties for those, especially Christians, with CONTRARIAN BELIEFS. That crushing culture, according to a recent survey, led 88% of students interviewed to admit that they, on a regular basis, pretended to hold many more progressive views than they really believed in order to succeed socially and academically. 88%! Almost 9 out of 10.

In order to achieve acceptance, including professor approval and social compliance, compromise and conformity to the new radical culture was required. As a result, this study concluded, performed in the University of Michigan and Northwestern, authenticity, true beliefs were lost in the process. That self-censorship, that moral and intellectual compromise, occurred with respect to GENDER IDENTITY, and on politics (a student should never vote Republican or for Trump), and worst of all, family and spiritual values. Students at both universities routinely concealed their beliefs for fear of ideological fallout, ridicule, and even ostracism. To confess to a strong belief in and love for Jesus Christ would have resulted in the ultimate ridicule. Consequently, faith witness was virtually nonexistent.