Daddy and Mommy – Father and Mother

“CAN I STILL CALL YOU DADDY?”

A little girl asked her Father that unbelievable question. She overheard her Father telling her Mother what the democrats, THE DEMOCRATS, in the New York legislature have proposed and passed in both houses, proposed legislation which now sits on the desk of Governor Kathy Hochul, waiting for her signature to become law.

The New York State legislature, house and senate, almost entirely democrat in nature, DEMOCRAT, voted to eliminate the terms (get this my fellow Americans and Christians) MOTHER AND FATHER from state law.

What this legislature proposed as new terminology, radical, woke, anti-American, and especially Anti-Christian, of course, is shocking indeed.

When Gov. Hochul signs this legislation, the precious, endearing, and respectful term MOTHER will be replaced with the term:

GESTATING PARENT!

Can you believe that?

Replacing the term Father is even worse. This democrat-inspired New York State legislation would replace the honored and endearing terminology FATHER with this replacement:

NON-GESTATING PARENT!

Shocking, almost unbelievable, except for the fact that it comes from the radical, woke state of New York, THE DEMOCRATS AND THE ANTI-CHRISTIANS who are in the considerable majority in the New York legislature. ONLY IN NEW YORK. (Unless it happens in California!)

But, up stepped the people of New York’s largest township to confront the legislature of the Empire State, Hempstead Township, the most populous town in both the state and in our entire country, and said the HEMPSTEAD TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR JOHN FERRETTI:

“WE NEED TO TAKE A STAND AGAINST THIS KIND OF WOKE NONSENSE!”

We will not, said Ferretti, allow the New York State legislature to do away with the traditional family identification of Father and Mother. We will not allow them, he said, to erase the terms Father and Mother from the laws of the state of New York.

Good for you, Supervisor Ferretti, and we congratulate the good people of Hempstead Township who indeed have the courage to stand up publicly, openly, and even country-wide against this “WOKE NONSENSE.”

This radical Anti-American and Anti-Christian bill sits on the desk of Gov. Hochul, who has not yet signed the bill. Conservatives and true Americans in the state of New York believe Gov. Hochul will not sign the bill until the November election is over because, said one:

“HOCHUL IS NOT BRAVE ENOUGH TO TAKE A STAND.”

Especially one like this.

Said yet another Hempstead resident:

“THE DEMOCRAT NEW YORK LEGISLATURE HAVE MANAGED TO DO SOMETHING REMARKABLY REGRESSIVE, STRIPPING WOMEN OF PERHAPS THE MOST MEANINGFUL IDENTITY THEY CAN EVER HOLD: MOTHER.”

But even if Gov. Hochul signs the bill, Hempstead Township has passed an emergency resolution, the purpose of which is to preserve the use of the terms Father and Mother in the municipal laws and regulations, regardless of any state-level changes. Supervisor and Father Ferretti of Hempstead Township can now answer his ten year old daughter that she can indeed continue to call him Father, Dad, or Daddy, no matter what the Democrats who run the New York legislature do, or whether or not Gov. Hochul signs the bill. WHAT A WORLD!

The Democrat-dominated state legislature proposed change in language will impact state law related to parenting, child custody, family law, and education. In short, virtually everything.

There was once a day when there were two viable, essentially right-thinking, patriotic, pro-American parties in America:

DEMOCRAT AND REPUBLICAN.

Now there is only one.

The Democrat Party is dominated by radicals, extreme liberals, Anti-Americans, Anti-Christians, and even with socialistic and Marxist elements. The extreme left wing of the Democrat Party is openly socialistic, evidenced by the so-called DEMOCRAT SOCIALISTS OF AMERICA (DSA) which not only has socialist objectives (i.e. Bernie Sanders, AOC, Mamdani, and others) but in some obvious ways is moving even toward Marxism, and the so-called Democrat leaders allows this to happen (i.e. Chuck Schumer). This latest democrat attack on tradition, Christianity, and America itself is a sad chapter in the history of the once great State of New York. With the elimination of the term Father, can you imagine the impact on spiritual terminology. WE THE CHRISTIANS refer to the God of All, everything and everyone, as GOD THE FATHER. In the state of New York, when this legislature is passed, God the Father will be:

GOD THE NON-GESTATING PARENT!

Can you believe that?

The Ten Commandments must change, as well. We are now, in New York, required to state that we should:

HONOR OUR GESTATING PARENT AND OUR NON-GESTATING PARENT.

If this were not actually happening, it would be nothing more than a bizarre proposal, comical, and it would have no basis in reality. But it does, and it will, and it is probably only the beginning of radical democrat execution of power, now so obviously evident in New York.

I, for one, do not know how any Christian can vote democrat. The old argument that there are some good Democrats in an otherwise not so good party, for which a vote may be proper, holds no credibility. It is the party for which they are a part, which really has not gone off the rails, but is now showing its true colors, its true beliefs, its values and what it stands for, and it is so openly obvious there is so much Anti-Christian and Anti-American at the heart and soul of the once great Democrat Party.

In many ways, to vote for a Democrat is to vote for the elimination of the term Father and replace it with Non-Gestating Parent, and the vote for a democrat is a vote for replacing the term Mother with Gestating Parent.

If there are really Democrats who do not believe in this woke, radical nonsense, where are they, who are they, and:

WHY OH WHY DO THEY NOT STAND UP TO THIS

RADICAL ELEMENT IN THEIR PARTY, PUT IT DOWN,

AND COMPLETELY ELIMINATE THEM AND THEIR THINKING.

WHY?

Perhaps they have no political backbone, just like Gov. Hochul in New York.