Dementia – Alzheimers

We hear much about Dementia these days, an ever-growing disease. Dementia is an umbrella term which encompasses a broad range of:

COGNITATVE DISEASES.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of Dementia, accounting for as much as 80% of all cases of Dementia in the United States. Many people who have Alzheimer’s disease also have other forms of Dementia at the same time.

That can include a form of Dementia known as VASCULAR DEMENTIA, itself a devastating mental disease. Coupled with Alzheimer’s, that combination can devastate the brain.

Virtually every family in the U.S. has known, or even now experiences, this terrible disease. The individuals in that family who so suffer need constant care, and very expensive treatments, and become, in time, a mere shadow of their former self.

In its early stages, Alzheimer’s is often difficult to diagnose. The symptoms of this disease are many. They include fatigue, behavior changes, thinking problems, memory difficulties, and often sleep disturbances, visual hallucinations, difficulty making decisions/planning/organizing, changes in personality, difficulty with language, short or nonexistent attention spans, and even more. Some or all of these conditions in combination, in time, destroy what was once a normal and well-functioning human being.

No matter the symptoms, Alzheimer’s is very difficult to diagnose. But now comes the very first blood test which was approved by the FDA which is called:

LUMIPULSE.

This exciting new test has made it through the challenging regulatory approval process (FDA). The test seems accurate, safe, and compared to previous testing, significantly reduced in cost. In some cases, LUMIPULSE may even be covered by insurance. This test will gradually replace the expensive and often painful existing test of a PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scan of the brain and a lumbar puncture or spinal tap which, with a sample of fluids surrounding the brain and spinal cord, can detect these terrible disease biomarkers. If detected early, any treatment for Alzheimer’s can be far more effective, halting the spread of the disease, and hopefully even in some cases reversing it altogether.