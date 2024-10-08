Are you afraid? Do you fear the future?

Are you afraid or at least deeply concerned about America, the radical changes which are occurring in our once great country, and in fact the world over. Do you fear for the future, for your family and friends, for yourself? Do you fear that America has lost its way, is now in the control and political decision making of those who are anti-American, anti-Christian, and wish fundamental and radical changes in our country in every meaningful respect, are you really deeply concerned and afraid?

Many are, a very many, many perhaps by the millions. That fear, to the extent it exists, can paralyze an individual on the one hand, preventing any kind of action, or it can mobilize an individual to do more, to stand up, to fight the fight of faith, and to do everything possible to prevent those radical changes, satanically influenced, from happening to our great country and then to that extent to the world at large. In which camp do you find yourself, the one who is fearful that you can do little or nothing, or the other so powerful that you will do more than you had believed you were capable of doing? Which camp, which kind of individual are you?

The concern for America is real, but the fear of inevitability, resulting in a powerlessness is not. Hear the words of our Lord through the Apostle Paul:

“GOD HAS NOT GIVEN US A SPIRIT OF FEAR, BUT OF POWER, LOVE, AND A SOUND MIND.”

Our Lord has put power in your life, POWER! You can fight the fight of faith for both our Lord and America (God and Country). You and I are powerful through HIM and because of HIM. While at the same time we can show Christian love for our enemies, we cannot love, and we must indeed resist, evil and the devil which propagates it, so that real love can abound.

You and I need, now more than ever, a:

SOUND MIND.

We need to be able to think, rationally analyze, understand political issues, candidates, problems and potential, and we act accordingly, VOTE accordingly. We cannot be deceived by false prophets or false advertising. We must know the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth for it is only that truth, God inspired, which can make us free and keep us free. That is a sound mind at work, always thinking, discerning, knowing the signs of the times and reacting accordingly. So that, as Christians, even as we KNOW in whom we have believed, so it is in the worldly realm, and the world of politics and government, that we are required to know in whom we can believe and trust to prevent these radical changes from occurring.

I do believe that we cannot ask God to bless America, even to help America, unless WE HIS PEOPLE are doing everything in our power to champion the truth, the right, and Christian principles and values. If we do, in fact, our very best for country, than we can expect our God to hear our prayers when we ask for his help and intervention and to not only help America, but to bless America.

BE NOT AFRAID! In you, there should be no spirit of fear, but only the love, the power of God Almighty! If you are a child of salvation, then you know the reality of that promise.

We, his children, are warned by our Lord that because of our faith in Him, active and uncompromising, we can expect persecution. We can expect hardship. We can expect resistance, separation, disrespect. The more we truly believe and testify of the love of Jesus Christ, the more disrespect and persecution we can expect. But that faith is worth it! In fact, it is more than worth our laying our all on the altar no matter the cost. We do the best we can, but knowing all the while, that God is on the throne, in control, and so very often:

HIS WAYS ARE NOT OUR WAYS.

If in fact we move toward the END TIMES, as scripture predicts, then the road grows more narrow, more difficult to navigate, full of hazards, testing us, our character, and commitment, and that really is the bottom line. How much, say all these terrible events, do you love and trust your Lord? For, it is His will which will be done (on earth as it is in heaven) and when we have given our all, and done our best (two absolute preconditions), then it is our duty to trust in Him for the results as God would will. That is so for America, our world, and even the future of mankind.

We should never forget that God is all wise (omniscient), all powerful, all knowing, and in control of everything:

COMPLETE CONTROL.

The spirit bears witness within us, leading, directing, goading, prodding when we need it, making sure we do our best for Him. That Holy Spirit makes sure we know when we do not do our best. He made us Americans, responsible for America. He gave us the opportunity to live here, to witness for Him, and we owe Him. We owe Him our best to protect what He has given us, the most unique and the finest country, government, and lifestyle in the history of mankind. Unless we completely spiritually shut down, the Holy Spirit of God lets us know that we have let him down. That is a reassuring spiritual check and balance. Knowing that, there is absolutely no reason why we should be afraid, none at all. But rather, we should claim over and again the promise:

FEAR NOT! FOR I AM WITH YOU.

No matter what happens, we should never lose hope. Our hope is in Him and in things to come. The reality is we are citizens of a greater, larger, heavenly, spiritual kingdom. Here, we are temporary dwellers, temporary residents. Our citizenship is there and with Him. How then can we ever be afraid!

Think about David who in his most fearful moments, trusted the Lord, SANG unto the Lord, verbalized his feelings in song, joyfully, rejoicing in:

GOD, HIS (DAVID) SAVIOR.

And the very same for us as Christians, we sing at Christmastime and hopefully all year long:

JOY TO THE WORLD

THE LORD HAS COME.

We sing:

HAPPY AM I

JESUS LOVES ME.

No matter what happens, especially political, God ordained, wills, and is in control and we should rejoice in knowing that. If God is love, and God is love, then we should always rejoice and be glad for IF WE HAVE DONE OUR BEST AS CITIZENS, then the rest, the outcome, the results are up to HIM.

So, my fellow Americans, and fellow Christians, be not afraid and claim the promise of our Lord:

I WILL GUIDE YOU WITH MINE EYE!

Whether here or there, we are SAFE IN THE ARMS. That should be more than enough to make us rejoice and be exceedingly glad, don’t you think? So, no matter politics, government, the things of this world, we must always remember that only three things abide, and only three things last for all eternity. They are:

FAITH

HOPE

LOVE.

Never lose your faith in the God who is in control of everything, EVERYTHING and Everybody!

Never lose hope in Him or the best result for all things as He wills, or hope for a better future with Him or for a better future here as he would will.

And always allow your heart to pour out its love for all things and all people, for no matter what else, the very greatest of everything on this earth and for all humankind is:

LOVE.

SO, BE NOT AFRAID. I AM YOUR GOD AND I WILL GUIDE YOU WITH MINE EYE!