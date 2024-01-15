Home Schooling

Public schools in communities across the country have failed to educate students.

Have they ever, with very few exceptions.

Public schools have failed and are continuing to fail to educate students. The worst part about all of this is that there really is no solution in sight. It really seems as though public education will only get worse.

Years ago, parents and taxpayers lost control. Perhaps that loss was gradual. Perhaps parents were in default, indifferent, and many others feeling simply helpless. They lost control, these parents did, to what Matthew Hennessey, Wall Street Journal Deputy Editorial Editor, called:

THE EDUCATION BLOG.

The blog was a quasipublic syndicate of teachers unions, government bureaucracies, brand-name credentialed institutions, and the woke and progressive media. They were determined to keep control of education and, of course, to get as much money to do that as they possibly could.

In one sense, there was a public-parental awakening. That occurred in 2020, the year of Covid, and in the year of lock-downs and lock-outs. Schools were closed, education occurred online and virtually, and parents, perhaps many of them for the very first time, were forced to pay attention to what education in those public schools was really like. Millions did not like what they saw. What they saw, in so many ways, was:

WASTED TIME

WOKE-INFUSED CURRICULA

POOR INSTRUCTION

among others and so many of them, by the millions, decided change was in order, rather necessary. They decided they liked the freedom and convenience of homeschooling. They liked it so much, these parents did, they saw the benefits and they kept homeschooling alive even after the lockdowns and the virtuality ended.

But, the progressives, the wokers woke up. They saw what was happening, real education, good education, quality education, and they realized the real threat to the public education they were committed to foist upon the American public. They saw the end to their control, these wokers did, and their money, and the threat of taxpayer’s dollars being utilized elsewhere, and as wokers do when their backs are to the wall, they attacked. So many of these radicals preached the message that education wasn’t about helping young people reach their full potential, but rather:

TO SOCIALIZE CHILDREN INTO RESPONSIBLE CITIZENSHIP.

In other words, to WOKE them, change them, do away with so many traditional American values, and of course, water down individual freedom, family, and most importantly:

FAITH.

Millions of parents fought back.

Hear the words of MSNBC personality Melissa Harris-Perry, who said the following:

“SOCIETY HAS TO SHAKE OFF THE ANTIQUATED NOTION THAT PARENTS HAVE SOME SPECIAL CLAIM ON THEIR CHILDREN. INSTEAD, WE HAVE TO RECOGNIZE THAT KIDS BELONG TO WHOLE COMMUNITIES.”

Can you believe that? Parents have no claim, no rights, and no ability to instruct, mold, or teach the very children they bear and bring into this world. Can you believe that? That really represents the views, opinions, and the values, the radically changing values, of the progressive educational wokers of today. That did nothing but give added impetus to the homeschooling movement.

And more. Teachers’ union member Randi Weingarten said the following:

“THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH PUBLIC EDUCATION THAT MORE MONEY WOULDN’T CURE.”

More money for more woke education, anti-American, anti-faith, anti-Christian, anti-classics, anti-fundamentals (reading-writing-Arithmetic) among others? More money to foster all of that?

Said Matthew Hennessey of The Wall Street Journal:

“THE EDUCATION BLOB AND MEDIA PROGRESSIVES SEE THE GROWING POPULARITY OF HOMESCHOOLING AS A SOCIAL PROBLEM THAT URGENTLY NEEDS TO BE SOLVED.”

These radicals are simply unwilling to give up their control of public education, the molding of the young American mind, and of course, the money, always the money to some extent.

Homeschooling is a great remedy for the ills of public education. It is the answer to the biblical admonition to:

TRAIN UP A CHILD IN THE WAY HE OR SHE SHOULD GO AND WHEN THEY ARE OLD, THEY WILL NOT DEPART THEREFROM.

Children when born are the responsibility, the privilege, and the duty of the parents who brought them into this world. That, says scripture, cannot be delegated, especially to woke-radical public education.

We, the Crawford Broadcasting Co., and our charitable entities believe in and support the homeschooling effort. We are proud sponsors and benefactors of:

HOME SCHOOLING LEGAL DEFENSE ASSOCIATION

HSLDA

That is one good work, determined to fight any attempt of big unions or progressive education, to take away, eliminate, or water down homeschooling. We urge you to know more about this good organization, and more importantly, HOMESCHOOLING ITSELF. Whether or not you do it, or know others who do, it is a movement worthy of your time, attention, and financial support, for real American education can occur, and so can faith-based training, and the morals, values, and standards of Christianity. If public education cannot be reformed, then homeschooling, especially by Christian parents, is a viable, worthy alternative, and perhaps in some cases:

THE ONLY ALTERNATIVE.