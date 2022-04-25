Israel and the Jews

JESUS WAS A JEW !

His mother, the blessed virgin Mary was a Jew .

Joseph, Mary’s husband was a Jew .

Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea, conceived by the Holy Ghost. Jesus was raised in Nazareth, in Jewish surroundings, culture, education and work ethic, the son of a carpenter, a trade he was intimately familiar with.

Jesus the Jew often went to Jerusalem, UP TO THE TEMPLE . There, with them, he worshipped, learned, observed and respected the Jewish holidays, especially Passover and even at a young age, dialogued with the Rabbis, discussing scripture and the Torah, amazing all with his incredible learning and wisdom.

Jesus the Jew was of the seed of David, the King of Israel whom God loved. The blood and genes coursing through his body were Abrahamic in heritage. Jesus the Jew was one of God’s Chosen People, destined by his Father for the most special role in human history. Jesus was destined to be the Messiah prophesied by the prophets of scripture, the Torah and what Christians refer to as the Old Testament.

Jesus the Jew loved Jerusalem even as he loved the Jews. He wept as he cried out how much he would have loved to gather Jerusalem’s people under his wing, like a mother hen with her chicks but they had nothing to do with him, nothing. He knew how special Jerusalem was. The Prophet Zachariah declared some 2,500 years ago:

“THUS SAYS THE LORD. I WILL RETURN TO ZION (JERUSALEM), AND DWELL

IN THE MIDST OF JERUSALEM. JERUSALEM SHALL BE CALLED THE CITY OF

TRUTH.”

There is no place in this world like Jerusalem. Jerusalem is the place where Abraham offered Isaac on the altar. Jerusalem is mentioned in the Bible 811 times. It is respectfully referred to as THE CITY OF DAVID , ZION , THE CITY OF RIGHTEOUSNESS , THE CITY OF THE GREAT KING , among others. Jerusalem was the place where Christian Church history began. The Book of Acts is replete with references to the activities and sufferings of the early Christians, including Peter and John. I have had the pleasure and privilege of visiting Israel and Jerusalem 9 TIMES ! There is no city in the world like Jerusalem, none. The Prophet Ezekiel states the words of the Lord:

“I HAVE SET HER (JERUSALEM) IN THE MIDST OF THE NATIONS AND THE COUNTRIES ALL AROUND HER.”

It is the place where Jesus the Jew, the Christ of Glory, the Messiah will return for the second time and claim his Church. It is a place chosen by God Almighty, where His name may be forever, the Lord has chosen Zion, a city he has desired for his “dwelling place”, meeting place, the City of God. There is every scriptural, biblical reference to the fact that Jerusalem is ETERNAL . It will never die! Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, by decree of King David was special in all of history and will be so in the End Times.

Scriptures tell us that Jesus will return, the second time to Jerusalem at the Mount of Olives. He will then establish the Millennium, the thousand–year reign from Jerusalem. As the Prophet Jeremiah stated:

“AT THAT TIME (THE RETURN OF THE MESSIAH), JERUSALEM SHALL BE CALLED THE THRONE OF THE LORD, AND ALL THE NATIONS SHALL BE GATHERED TO IT, TO THE NAME OF THE LORD, TO JERUSALEM!”

But the best has yet to come. After the Millennium, the ultimate Jerusalem, THE NEW JERUSALEM will descend and be the capital city of the new earth and the new heaven, so says the scripture. The Holy City, the new Jerusalem will be established. The God of Abraham, and the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ will bring about the Peace of Jerusalem, of Israel, and the whole world. There will be no more wars, sickness, sadness for the new heavens and the new earth will be the Eternal Kingdom forevermore. THUS SAITH THE SCRIPTURES , THE WORD OF GOD !

Think of that my fellow Christians, and in fact all people. You worship a Jew ! Your savior was a Jew . The Great Physician was a Jew . The most astounding human–being ever was a Jew . Think of that any time you encounter a modern–day Jew, one who comes from the blood and genes of Abraham. Even as Jesus was chosen by God, for His special saving mission, the Son of the Father God to whom you and we pray, so that Jew today, 2% of the American population, and perhaps no more than 15 million worldwide are special in the eye of Almighty God. Think of that the next time you encounter rabid, ever–increasing ANTI–SEMITISM . Jesus was a Jew .

Hate crimes against Jews have never been more so, especially in America but the world over as well. Jews are attacked, Synagogues are burned, Jewish–owned property is destroyed, universities attacked and much of the world in the Middle East now seems ready to make war against Israel and the Jews. The world seems more than ever against Christianity. Perhaps that is so because, at least in part, JESUS WAS A JEW . For any Christian, real Christian, THE JEWISH JESUS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IN YOUR LIFE . God Almighty has said in Genesis that any one who blesses the Jews will also be blessed. But if you curse them, go up against them, hurt them, revile them, ostracize them, ridicule them, THE JEWS , you yourself will be cursed by the Living God, the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. YOU WILL BE CURSED !

There is now this ugly movement known as BDS , BOYCOTT–DIVESTMENT–SANCTIONS against Jews and Israel, anything Jewish! Scripture promises that those involved will themselves be cursed. Vengeance will be mine, says the Lord, and there is the promise of repayment. Likewise, says the scripture, if you hate the Jews, you will pay and pay big time. Jews are chosen by God to be a blessing. There are those of course who ignore scripture, and those who deny Jesus as Messiah, and they will receive the discipline of Almighty God. But it is a Christian duty to love and respect a Jew, to understand, to know history, and to visit Jerusalem ( UP TO JERUSALEM ) if you ever have a chance. It is an experience one–of–a–kind. And it is a Christian duty to understand THE JEWISH JESUS as the Messiah, the one to whom you have given your life.