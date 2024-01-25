We who believe live in a day and age of so-called:

PROGRESSIVE CHRISTIANITY.

Progressive means that Christians today are subject to new interpretations of scripture, a redefinition of what Christianity is all about, a resetting of Christian values, morals, and priorities, and most of all, a battle with a foreign and antagonistic culture like never before. The Bible, always presumed to be the inspired word of God, becomes more of a moral guide rather than statement of absolute truth. The Bible is subject to mankind’s interpretation and even an individual’s sense of right and wrong, rather than the infallible standards of scripture. Christian believers have, now more than ever, ITCHY EARS, a far greater propensity to compromise and accommodate the current culture, rather than standing up for scripture, our Lord, and the absolute truths of the Bible.

That is why the Apostle Paul in II Timothy says that even then, some 2000 years ago, the ITCHY EARS of believers have wandered into myths, forming a religion based upon THEIR TRUTH, not that of God Almighty. If such a trend prevails and those progressive, woke changes continue to occur, that will indeed portend the very end of Christianity itself.

There is strife in the church. Denominations compromise and individual churches move on, especially when woke prevails. Christian fracturing becomes every day a more serious problem. When any church or Christians therein bow to the world’s standards and interpretations, true believers come apart and are separate from them refusing to bow to woke in any way.

The bottom line for woke is that there is no such thing as absolute truth. Wokers thrive on the penance of this so-called age of POST TRUTH, compromise, the religion of the individual, and changing standards of morality and truth as individuals define them. The Apostle Paul clearly indicates this is dead wrong and, in fact even more so, a critical sign of the END TIMES.

An essential question, says Joseph Backholm, of the CENTER FOR BIBLICAL WORLDVIEW, is the following:

“The Question seems to be whether or not God actually wants us to repent or mostly just wants us to be happy and comfortable.

In short, the new and progressive approach to Christianity attacks the concept of sin, the very reason itself for repentance, and wishes to do away with sin and the need for repentance, and instead of a redeemed mankind, one which is merely happy and comfortable. These woke changers simply do not believe that sin exists, but rather that the concepts of right and wrong are in flux and constantly changing. They have forgotten the Biblical admonition:

BE SURE YOUR SINS WILL FIND YOU OUT!

So, says our Lord, and the Apostle Paul, Christian believers, true believers, are obligated, indeed have the duty to stand up to the evil of woke and progressive Christianity and defend the faith, our Lord, and His scripture. It is, says Christian author Eric Metaxas, this new form of evil that must be confronted. We cannot compromise, accept, or be silent. We must speak out against it. Metaxas says the following:

SILENCE IN THE FACE OF EVIL IS EVIL ITSELF!

Indeed, it is. Not standing up, not speaking out, is a form of compromise, and in essence, is condoning, accepting, and not confronting the evil as it is. As Paul says in Ephesians, we the church are called to stand against the culture as we engage in the spiritual fight regarding the principalities and powers of this world. That is our duty, His command, and if we do not stand and confront the evil of woke, we disrespect HIM and we fail to do our duty as Christians.

Any denomination or church which changes or modifies in any way spiritual beliefs, Biblical beliefs, and postures themselves as politically correct, and with the times, seeing itself as loving and not confronting, cannot change the non-changing and absolute truth of scripture, and the eternal truth of God’s word. That word, those principles will never change, and:

“ANY CHURCH THAT CHANGES THE MESSAGE TO FIT THE TIMES, IS PREACHING A FALSE GOSPEL.”

So, my fellow Christians, man or woman, remember the words in the book of James:

“BLESSED IS THE MAN OR WOMAN WHO REMAINS STEADFAST UNDER TRIAL.”

Never giving up, never compromising, willing to lay all on the altar, believing without woke interpretation the true and absolute truth of scripture, never deviating from that and always ready, willing, and able to defend that. What a joy, what a privilege, what insight into eternal truth is ours to be a Christian, a true follower of our Lord Jesus Christ. What a joy to abide in Him and as 1 John 2 states:

“WALK IN THE SAME WAY IN WHICH HE WALKED.”

More than ever, HE asks you to do that so that you can be salt and light to this world, emphatically resisting the progressive, woke, secular culture of the times and standing for Him.

As Joseph Backholm further states:

“WE HAVE TO DECIDE WHETHER WE ARE TRYING TO SHAPE OUR MINDS AROUND GOD’S WORD OR WHETHER WE ARE TRYING TO SHAPE GOD’S WORD AROUND OUR MINDS.”

The former produces actual Christianity, the latter produces so-called progressive Christianity.

I pray that you stand for actual, real, biblical Christianity, which now more than ever is what the world needs.