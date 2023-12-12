Peace – CHRISTmas Peace

PEACE.

Peace, I give unto you. My peace. Not as the world gives. Mine is perfect peace. Let not your heart be troubled and do not be afraid!

The words of the BABE OF BETHLEHEM. The most reassuring words, the words, the promises, which this world needs now so desperately. All humankind craves peace now more than ever, and that peace is more elusive than ever.

In the end times, so say scriptures, there will be wars, rumors of wars, and physical brutality. Hatred among mankind will replace love. Jealousy, suspicion, lawlessness, and evil conduct will be how the world is. The peace of God in the person of Jesus Christ, THAT PERFECT PEACE, will be nowhere to be found, NOWHERE!

Israel battles Hamas, the proxy of the brutal land and its rulers, Iran. There is enmity between the seeds, Arab and Jew, so says the scripture. That enmity is nowhere more evident than what now happens in The Holy Land, The Promised Land. The very land where the Babe of Bethlehem was born, the Christmas ambassador of peace has really never known that peace now more than ever. We are admonished as Christians to:

PRAY FOR THE PEACE OF JERUSALEM.

We pray, and pray more, and earnestly so, but that peace eludes in every way. It should be obvious to all that only the Messiah, THE PRINCE OF PEACE, the Babe of Bethlehem, Jesus Christ himself the Messiah, can bring that peace. That will come only WHEN HE COMES.

War goes on. Hatred increases between Arabs and Jews, between Israel and Hamas. War goes on between Russia and Ukraine, war fostered by the evil dictator Vladimir Putin and civilians die, thousands upon thousands of innocent men and women, the elderly and children. They die without cause, craving peace, begging for it, praying for it, but it eludes them as the war-like hatred, the Christ-less hatred of mankind prevails. More of this will come. China will become a serious war monger and so will North Korea, and Iran, governed by men who dictate war, hatred, and killing, with no concern for human loss but only human destruction and more of it. The conduct of this world indicates clearly signs of:

THE END TIMES.

There would be nothing left of this world if those days were not shortened and the only one who can do that, THE PRINCE OF PEACE returns to take charge.

When He does, swords will be ground into plowshares. The prince of Peace will make certain there will be no more wars, NO MORE! But, only the Babe of Bethlehem, whose birthday we celebrate soon, can bring that peace, can change whole nations and bring them to the Holy City of Jerusalem, to learn how to cooperate, work together, and foster peace under His rule of love. Only HE can make that happen, no one else.

So, we who believe, believe in Him, His salvation message of love, healing, and PEACE. You should not worry or be afraid. Our Lord, the Prince of Peace, has admonished us:

LET NOT YOUR HEART BE TROUBLED

NEITHER LET IT BE AFRAID

BELIEVE IN ME! Believe in my promises. Believe that I come again and I, He says, will bring the peace, the eternal peace which all humankind craves. I PROMISE I WILL DO THAT. So again, don’t be troubled. Don’t let your heart be troubled. You believe in God, believe in Me and that promise. BELIEVE! I will bring the PEACE OF JERUSALEM and I will bring (Shalom) peace to the whole world.

So, don’t worry. If God be for us, who can be against us? No one or nothing can. PEACE-SHALOM I give unto you, so let not your heart be troubled. Rather, praise God for His unspeakable gift, the gift of His Son, Jesus of Nazareth:

THE BABE OF BETHLEHEM.

So, like the Angels of old, as they made that unbelievable announcement to the Shepherds about this divine birth, let us say with those Angels:

GLORY TO GOD IN THE HIGHEST

AND ON EARTH

PEACE AND GOODWILL TOWARD ALL MANKIND

And let us praise our God for that gift.

And let us worship Him as the angels do, those of us especially who believe in that Salvation message which came from Bethlehem of old.

And let us be thankful unto our God for his unspeakable gift. We cannot describe in human words the wonder, the magnitude, the depth of the love of that gift but we can now and evermore give thanks, and praise, and worship, and GLORY TO GOD IN THE HIGHEST! All the while we pray for that promise of peace on earth and goodwill toward all mankind, and for the soon return, THE SOON RETURN of the MESSIAH:

THE PRINCE OF PEACE.

So, we thank you, Father God, I thank you for our Savior, your precious son:

OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

THE PRECIOUS BABE OF BETHLEHEM!