The Catholics

“ Nothing can do men of good will more harm than apparent compromises with parties (political) that subscribe to anti–moral and anti–Democratic and anti-God forces. We must have the courage to detach our support from men (and women) who are doing evil. We must bear them no hatred, but we must break with them .”

The straightforward, uncompromising words of former Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, no longer among us.

Archbishop Sheen had his own television program some decades ago. It was avidly watched by Catholics and indeed some non–Catholics as well. Sheen was powerful, straightforward, deeply concerned with right and truth and a real champion of the Roman Catholic Church. This powerful institution, not really what it once was, needs more men, more leaders, men and women for that matter to truly champion the truth, the right and all things moral. It, like all religious institutions, needs men and women like Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen.

Here his profound and straightforward words again:

“Nothing can do men (and women) of good will more harm than apparent compromises with parties (political) that subscribe to anti–moral and anti–Democratic and anti–God forces.”

Sheen was deeply concerned with compromise. If there is truth, absolute truth, it can NOT be compromised. It is what it is, it speaks for itself, it cannot be interpreted and it must be fully observed and respected.

And if, said Archbishop Sheen, there comes a political party which “subscribes” to anti–moral, anti–Democratic and anti–God forces, all Roman Catholics, and in fact all people of faith:

“ MUST BREAK WITH THEM .”

And there has come that time, that party in our beloved America. It is here, and it is now. They are the progressives, the radicals, the anti–Americans who continue to call themselves:

THE DEMOCRAT PARTY .

Former Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Baines Johnson and Jimmy Carter among others would be stunned, shocked and disengaged from the conduct, beliefs, platforms and promises of the current Democrat party. That led one Catholic political pundit to state:

“This (the Democrats) is no longer your daddy’s democratic party.”

And is that ever an understatement. It is nothing at all, absolutely nothing like the pro American Democrats of old.

Anti–Catholicism existed at the very beginning of the immigration of Catholics to America in the early 1800s. There was, to be sure and unfortunately so, considerable bias against them. Not as people are human beings, but because they were Roman Catholic. Prejudice was everywhere. But, through the decades, it ameliorated and although there were always differences between Protestant and Catholic, and of course people of other religions and faiths, and there are today, a gentle tolerance replaced hostility and animosity and those differences were confronted peacefully, with discourse and dialogue, with charitable conduct and not, NOT with hostility or political attacks.

And then came Obama in 2008. Barack Hussein Obama and Joe Biden (remember him?) came to power in 2008 following the lazy years of the George W. Bush Administration with influence and control over the House and Senate, Obamacare, THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT was passed and became the law, the medical law of our great country. Many think and many more know that this law as implemented was an absolute disaster and continues to be so. But the law and its nefarious provisions were aggressively implemented by Obama and company and no matter the effect, forced upon all Americans. It was supported by political untruths (if you like your present medical coverage, you can keep it) and implemented by those who were anti–capitalist and most importantly, anti–religion. They cared little or nothing about the First Amendment and the so called first freedom:

FREEDOM OF RELIGION !

Obamacare mandated that employers provide contraceptives to their employees as part of medical insurance. Abortive fasciant – contraceptives were required and the right of all employees who wished to take advantage of them, so said Obama and company. The rules for such were developed by the Departments for Health and Human Services, the Labor Department and the Treasury Department. Contraceptives were required free of charge and abortion–causing drugs were fully legal and to be paid for by insurance. Many millions objected but few if any stood up.

EXCEPT , of all things Catholic Nuns. These nuns were known as:

THE LITTLE SISTERS OF THE POOR SAINTS PETER AND PAUL HOME

in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. When Pennsylvania tried to force these sweet little ladies, as Joe Biden calls them, to provide contraceptives and abortive fasciants to their employees, the nuns objected and refused, God bless them. They sued the once great state of Pennsylvania. They got to the Supreme Court, which took their case, the landmark case known as:

LITTLE SISTERS OF THE POOR SAINTS PETER AND PAUL HOME v. PENNSYLVANIA

The fight was on for morality, freedom and all things pro Christian. The plaintiff LITTLE SISTERS OF THE POOR are a group of Catholic nuns who sacrifice all worldly possessions to care for the sick and elderly. This uncompromising Catholic group, began their fight with the government in 2011 when the Affordable Care Act required employees to cover all FDA approved contraceptives in their PRIVATE health plans. Religious groups like THE LITTLE SISTERS were not exempted even as churches were. The Sisters asked the U.S. Supreme Court to respect their right to moral and religious freedom. Again, the Supreme Court took the case. The case was heard in its own right and also as a result of the Trump Administration putting forth regulations in 2017 and 2018 which expanded EXEMPTIONS for employers with good faith objections, religious and moral based objections, founded upon the First Amendment to furnishing and paying for all such. Ministers had been exempt but not other legitimate organizations which had sincerely held moral or religious objections to the Obamacare abortive fasciant – contraceptive mandate. Now, they were under the new Trump Administration regulations. Both the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey objected and aggressively entered in to the litigation, defending their objections that no such exemption was legal or constitutional.

Then came the decision from the nine Supreme Court Justices. Seven Justices, joining in an opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas and others, ruled that the exemptions for religious organizations and for businesses with “ SINCERE MORAL ” objections were in fact exempted from the mandate and could not be forced to provide the coverage required by the Affordable Care Act. With the liberal–skewing current bent of the Supreme Court, it is indeed amazing or perhaps even divinely inspired that the Court came to this conclusion and with such a large majority. Normally predictable liberal-skewing Justices Kagan and Breyer sided with the five other so called Justices Roberts, Thomas, Alito, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch in favor of this exemption for religious organizations and for businesses with “sincere moral objections.”

There are two liberal, ultra–liberal Supreme Court Justices who vote virtually 100% of the time for radical liberal results in virtually every case, namely Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor. They often appear on record as crusaders rather than jurists. They were completely against the opinion, really the opinions of the majority seven. But the LITTLE SISTERS won, a major victory for these sweet little ladies (Biden) who really had more muscle and political clout than old Joe realized. All of us, and all organizations, and all businesses who hold these SINCERE MORAL BELIEFS should be absolutely delighted with the results and we should thank these Catholic Nuns and those who represent them for pursuing this legal victory since 2011 (9 long years), at least for now. If Biden wins the presidency and the Democrats win House and Senate, you can be certain that this exemption will be done away with either by legislation or executive order and back they go, these LITTLE SISTERS to court. The hostility on the part of DEMOCRATS for anything religious, for any beliefs or convictions sincerely and morally held is palpable and will become the full law of the land as the Democrats will. It is hard to believe that any person of faith, especially Catholic, could vote for the Democrats knowing what they stand for and what they feel about and will do to anything RELIGIOUS . These are scary times. If you like we believe in the Constitution and the freedoms of the First Amendment including and especially Freedom of Religion, you should be deeply concerned should the Democrats win. But there is a matter of six weeks to make sure that doesn’t happen and to abide by the pungent and poignant words of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen referring to anti–moral and anti–God parties and politicians, like modern day Democrats:

“ WE MUST BREAK WITH THEM !”

And we must break with these modern–day Democrats if we wish to preserve our First Amendment rights to Freedom of Religion. WE MUST !

Today, the Catholics. Tomorrow, Evangelicals, and Jews, and perhaps finally Muslims although they would be last, and then all people of faith. It is the avowed goal of Democrats to excise religion from the public square, out of politics and out of power. It is happening and it will continue to happen, of that you can be sure. So I say to you my fellow Americans, my fellow Christians, and all people of faith, you cannot and you should not vote:

DEMOCRAT .

That of course is a blunt, aggressive, highly opinionated point of view but one which I believe to be extremely accurate, based on current fact, and an understanding of what the democratic party platform will yield and what its aggressive, anti–constitutional politicians and leaders will do if in power, and especially FULL POWER . It would be the end, THE END my fellow Americans of the freedoms we have enjoyed for 240 years and so often taken for granted. THE END !

So I reiterate the words of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen with which I most fully agree describing without knowing the current Democrat Party 2020:

WE (THE PEOPLE OF FAITH) MUST BREAK WITH THEM !

That means don’t vote for them. That means keep them out of power and let them do no further harm to our Constitution and our religious way of life. For, under their control and power , those freedoms will be lost, and once lost: