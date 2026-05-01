The Day Which the Lord Has Made

We live in a world ever-increasingly negative. Problems everywhere, pain
and suffering, sorrow and uncertainty. It is a world replete with wars.
Inflation rages. There are plagues and sickness everywhere. There is
mistrust between nations and individuals, and in some quarters, a tragic
feeling of hopelessness, where nothing will get better or change. Crime is
on the increase. Law and order declines. Drugs are destroying the lives of
so many of our people, especially our young. Justice is often corrupted,
the rule of law compromised and prejudiced. So, why bother? Throw up
your hands, give up, live in fear and worry, and accept the new negative
reality.
WRONG! DEAD WRONG! You can not be a Christian and live life this way,
believe this way, or worry this way. The Lord of Glory came to make life
POSITIVE, and the Holy Spirit, when called upon, instills the sense of the
positive in the newborn child of the Lord. If you are truly Christian, saved,
born again, then your spirit is infused with the positive. If you believe in
Jesus Christ, then accept Him at His Word:
HE HAS COME SO YOUR JOY MIGHT BE FULL!
Full of joy, my fellow Christians. Not negative, not worry, not
hopelessness, but joy, unspeakable joy, as the Scriptures say. Why not
experience this, ask for this, be involved in this very day which the Lord
has made, why not?
So, be happy. The words of the song ring so true:
HAPPY AM I
JESUS LOVES ME
HE TOOK MY SINS
AND HE MADE ME FREE
If that is so, if that has happened to you, don’t worry, be happy.
Experience the joy of the relationship with Him, NOW AND TODAY! Do not
waste this day which the Lord has made for you, DO NOT!
LAUGH TODAY! Never go a day without laughing, without experiencing
the comical side of life. It is a tonic for the soul. It cleanses emotionally,
and it emphasizes the positive. LAUGH OUT LOUD TODAY!
HAVE FUN TODAY! Do something you really enjoy, which is fun for you,
no matter who else agrees. You very much deserve it, fellow Christian. It is
what your Lord would want.
It is what Salvation is all about, not just forgiveness, as important as that
is, but Salvation opens up all new avenues for living, for believing, for
enjoyment, for fun. If you don’t engage in these positive, joyful things, you
challenge the Lord, and, by your conduct, you deny Him and His
promises, and the other half of Salvation is lacking in your life:
HE HAS COME SO YOUR JOY MIGHT BE FULL!
FULL! Perhaps this means the better portion, joy, of this very day. Can
you live a happy, joyful, fun-filled life on this very day which the Lord has
made, will you? Are you not tired of the negative in this world? Why would
you waste the day the Lord has made for you, why?
CELEBRATE YOUR FAITH TODAY! Millions, perhaps even billions, have
no faith, believe nothing, live life in the negative. You, Christian, have the
most precious thing any human being can have:
FAITH IN JESUS CHRIST AS YOUR LORD AND SAVIOR.
Enjoy your faith, be happy about your faith, celebrate your faith today in
every positive way you can, and enjoy the hope you have in JESUS
CHRIST, the finest thing you can have in this life, and even more
importantly, the life to come.
BE GLAD AND REJOICE THIS VERY DAY!
LOVE TODAY! What the world needs now is love, says the old song. YOU
HAVE IT! The love of your Lord is yours as a Believer, and you should
celebrate this love, luxuriate in it, talk about it, and thank God for it.
There is no greater love than that of a man/woman who lays down his/her
life for a friend, for another, and He did that FOR YOU! SO, ENJOY IT
TODAY! Relive the salvation experience today, re-experience the love of
Calvary, and be happy and joyful. Let nothing in this negative world take
you away from the celebration of love today, NOTHING!
PRAISE GOD TODAY! This God of everything and everyone made you, and
all things, and He is not only worthy of our praise, it is our privilege to
PRAISE HIM. Do that today and feel the positive surge through your
arteries and veins. Experience the positive. Relish the first fruits of praise.
It is so good to give praise to God from whom all blessings flow.
WORSHIP TODAY! Worship the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit today. Think
about the Holy God, with all due respect, adoration, wonder, and awe.
Thid kind of worship is elevating, carries you to the Throne where angels
live. Our God is worthy of our worship and adoration. Do it today.
Perhaps most importantly, GIVE THANKS TODAY! Give thanks to God for
EVERYTHING, and especially His unspeakable gift in Jesus Christ, your
Lord and Savior. Give thanks to Him for the many blessings which you
receive and enjoy every day, and so often merely take for granted. THANK
GOD FOR EVERYTHING! Never forget the admonition of the great Apostle
Paul who told us as Believers:
IN EVERYTHING GIVE THANKS!
Your Lord wants you to live an abundant life today, TODAY! You are alive,
you can enjoy, do, give thanks, and perform acts of kindness, mercy, and
goodness. Do all these things and you will have the kind of day which the
Lord God Almighty has ordained for you and promised you. He came, He
told us, so we may have life more abundant. We have this life now, so now
we need to live it TODAY!
Forgetting those things which are behind, not worrying about things to
come, for you do not know what is to come, but living to the fullest,
enjoying life to the fullest TODAY. This is the command of the Lord, the
privilege, the opportunity, life abundant and positive which is yours today.
MAKE THIS SPECIAL DAY THE LORD HAS MADE FOR YOU
THE BEST DAY OF YOUR LIFE!