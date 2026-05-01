The Day Which the Lord Has Made

We live in a world ever-increasingly negative. Problems everywhere, pain

and suffering, sorrow and uncertainty. It is a world replete with wars.

Inflation rages. There are plagues and sickness everywhere. There is

mistrust between nations and individuals, and in some quarters, a tragic

feeling of hopelessness, where nothing will get better or change. Crime is

on the increase. Law and order declines. Drugs are destroying the lives of

so many of our people, especially our young. Justice is often corrupted,

the rule of law compromised and prejudiced. So, why bother? Throw up

your hands, give up, live in fear and worry, and accept the new negative

reality.

WRONG! DEAD WRONG! You can not be a Christian and live life this way,

believe this way, or worry this way. The Lord of Glory came to make life

POSITIVE, and the Holy Spirit, when called upon, instills the sense of the

positive in the newborn child of the Lord. If you are truly Christian, saved,

born again, then your spirit is infused with the positive. If you believe in

Jesus Christ, then accept Him at His Word:

HE HAS COME SO YOUR JOY MIGHT BE FULL!

Full of joy, my fellow Christians. Not negative, not worry, not

hopelessness, but joy, unspeakable joy, as the Scriptures say. Why not

experience this, ask for this, be involved in this very day which the Lord

has made, why not?

So, be happy. The words of the song ring so true:

HAPPY AM I

JESUS LOVES ME

HE TOOK MY SINS

AND HE MADE ME FREE

If that is so, if that has happened to you, don’t worry, be happy.

Experience the joy of the relationship with Him, NOW AND TODAY! Do not

waste this day which the Lord has made for you, DO NOT!

LAUGH TODAY! Never go a day without laughing, without experiencing

the comical side of life. It is a tonic for the soul. It cleanses emotionally,

and it emphasizes the positive. LAUGH OUT LOUD TODAY!

HAVE FUN TODAY! Do something you really enjoy, which is fun for you,

no matter who else agrees. You very much deserve it, fellow Christian. It is

what your Lord would want.

It is what Salvation is all about, not just forgiveness, as important as that

is, but Salvation opens up all new avenues for living, for believing, for

enjoyment, for fun. If you don’t engage in these positive, joyful things, you

challenge the Lord, and, by your conduct, you deny Him and His

promises, and the other half of Salvation is lacking in your life:

HE HAS COME SO YOUR JOY MIGHT BE FULL!

FULL! Perhaps this means the better portion, joy, of this very day. Can

you live a happy, joyful, fun-filled life on this very day which the Lord has

made, will you? Are you not tired of the negative in this world? Why would

you waste the day the Lord has made for you, why?

CELEBRATE YOUR FAITH TODAY! Millions, perhaps even billions, have

no faith, believe nothing, live life in the negative. You, Christian, have the

most precious thing any human being can have:

FAITH IN JESUS CHRIST AS YOUR LORD AND SAVIOR.

Enjoy your faith, be happy about your faith, celebrate your faith today in

every positive way you can, and enjoy the hope you have in JESUS

CHRIST, the finest thing you can have in this life, and even more

importantly, the life to come.

BE GLAD AND REJOICE THIS VERY DAY!

LOVE TODAY! What the world needs now is love, says the old song. YOU

HAVE IT! The love of your Lord is yours as a Believer, and you should

celebrate this love, luxuriate in it, talk about it, and thank God for it.

There is no greater love than that of a man/woman who lays down his/her

life for a friend, for another, and He did that FOR YOU! SO, ENJOY IT

TODAY! Relive the salvation experience today, re-experience the love of

Calvary, and be happy and joyful. Let nothing in this negative world take

you away from the celebration of love today, NOTHING!

PRAISE GOD TODAY! This God of everything and everyone made you, and

all things, and He is not only worthy of our praise, it is our privilege to

PRAISE HIM. Do that today and feel the positive surge through your

arteries and veins. Experience the positive. Relish the first fruits of praise.

It is so good to give praise to God from whom all blessings flow.

WORSHIP TODAY! Worship the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit today. Think

about the Holy God, with all due respect, adoration, wonder, and awe.

Thid kind of worship is elevating, carries you to the Throne where angels

live. Our God is worthy of our worship and adoration. Do it today.

Perhaps most importantly, GIVE THANKS TODAY! Give thanks to God for

EVERYTHING, and especially His unspeakable gift in Jesus Christ, your

Lord and Savior. Give thanks to Him for the many blessings which you

receive and enjoy every day, and so often merely take for granted. THANK

GOD FOR EVERYTHING! Never forget the admonition of the great Apostle

Paul who told us as Believers:

IN EVERYTHING GIVE THANKS!

Your Lord wants you to live an abundant life today, TODAY! You are alive,

you can enjoy, do, give thanks, and perform acts of kindness, mercy, and

goodness. Do all these things and you will have the kind of day which the

Lord God Almighty has ordained for you and promised you. He came, He

told us, so we may have life more abundant. We have this life now, so now

we need to live it TODAY!

Forgetting those things which are behind, not worrying about things to

come, for you do not know what is to come, but living to the fullest,

enjoying life to the fullest TODAY. This is the command of the Lord, the

privilege, the opportunity, life abundant and positive which is yours today.

MAKE THIS SPECIAL DAY THE LORD HAS MADE FOR YOU

THE BEST DAY OF YOUR LIFE!