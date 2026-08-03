The Divine AI

Nothing is more real to a Christian, a real Christian, than a real relationship with Jesus Christ. That relationship is personal, deeply human, and spiritually guided by the Holy Spirit. There is nothing artificial about that relationship, nor can there be.

Today, there are any number of Artificial-Intelligence-powered Bible companions, prayer assistants, and virtual spiritual advisors, which, in many ways, offer themselves as substitutes for pastors, mentors, and even Scripture itself. There is even an AI version of our Lord himself:

JESUS CHRIST.

Unbelievable, ungodly, and unacceptable to any real Christian, REAL CHRISTIAN!

So then, it becomes incumbent upon that real Christian, you and me, to understand what our God intends for us, especially in terms of understanding, what it means to bear HIS image, what must always remain personal, and what:

CAN NEVER BE DELEGATED TO A MACHINE.

Now comes the threat of an AI theology which can never duplicate and rise up to the level of real, BIBLICAL theology. We now face an ever-growing theology of technology which not only promises to add to Biblical understanding, but the real goal of which is to eventually replace Biblical theology. Such an ultimate goal is indeed SATANIC and the real goal of AI in secular hands is to replace the Triune God with an artificial version and new theological definition. There would come a new definition of Christianity defined by AI, a new theology which would reach far beyond what people do, Christian action so to speak, and into the realm of how people think and what they believe.

Those who accepted this so-called new religion would no longer ask machines to calculate faster or retrieve information. We would now ask them to judge, to create, and even to decide. In many ways, this new and powerful spiritual AI would replace the Holy Spirit-led, God-given 66 books of the Bible with this ever-growing and brand-new AI Theology.

This new and ever-growing AI invites us, even compels us, to surrender human responsibility. It would compel us, as Christians, to abandon the uniquely Biblical principle that we are uniquely created in the image of God and that we alone possess moral agency, divine direct consciousness, and spiritual awareness along with the capacity to know, worship, and glorify our God who made us. Nothing, in my view, is more wrong or satanic, for no machine, no matter how intelligent, can ever replace the glory of the living Triune God who made us in HIS IMAGE. AI would have us, we our Lords disciples, surrender responsibilities God never intended, including our judgment, discernment, wisdom, and moral accountability. In due course, the Bible and our personal spiritual relationship would change, and radically so, even as, step by step, AI would replace the work of the Holy Spirit.

Unfortunately, our culture treats intelligence as the highest virtue in life. AI can optimize, predict, calculate, and even out-perform human cognition, but our beloved Bible consistently elevates qualities no algorithm can reproduce. Those human, God-given qualities are humility, faithfulness, repentance, self-sacrifice, and perhaps most importantly, LOVE. No machine, no algorithm, nothing in the world of AI can ever reproduce, redefine, or remake the marvelous Christian qualities, again God-given, of:

FAITH

HOPE

LOVE

NONE!

Every person, you and I, is a creation of unique human dignity. That can never be taken away, even if someday machines can outperform us with regard to many intellectual tasks. Conscious can never be automated, and no algorithm can repent of sin, love its neighbor, or stand in the presence of the Holy Triune God. But those creators of AI, ever-changing and improving every day, would like to create a new religion, re-define the theology of Christianity, and even replace it altogether. I, for one, do pray that we, Gods people, have the strength, courage, and wisdom to never let that happen. NEVER!

We do use AI, we Christians. We use it perhaps not realizing the potential and dangers in doing so. We use AI never truly realizing that technology always shapes the people who use it. The real danger is that human beings gradually begin thinking and eventually living just like the machines which call the shots.

Surely, we know, as Christians, that nothing can replace our personal relationship with Jesus Christ, our love, admiration, and awe for the God who made all things and us, and the unique, personal work of the Holy Spirit in our lives, nothing, especially a machine.

It may well be that AI may very well reshape our economy and perhaps even do some good. AI will certainly influence our culture, in so many ways, perhaps every way. AI will impact our daily lives in so many ways and in some ways for the better. But AI should never replace anything spiritual, AI should never re-define the basic tenants, Biblical understanding, and certainly in no way recreate the theology of our beloved Bible which is solely the function of the Holy Spirit. We don’t need a new religion or re-defined theology. We need Christians who believe in and are living examples of the WORD OF GOD. When you and I are in need of spiritual discernment, wisdom, help, or guidance, we should turn to the Holy Spirit and not to:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE!