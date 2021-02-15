Ready for the fight, of faith that is? Are you?

You better be ready for THE FIGHT IS ON . It is here, now, HAPPENING ! The soldiers of the CROSS are now called upon to do battle with the soldiers of SATAN . You have no choice, my fellow Christians, and in fact all people of faith but to become an active participant in:

THE FIGHT OF FAITH .

This fight is different. It is spiritual. The weapons are different, completely different in this spiritual warfare. They are not nuclear. The weapons are not guided missiles. They are not the latest guns or ammunition. Or germ warfare. These are the weapons of the satanic, weapons that kill and destroy. The weapons used by Christians and people of faith do not kill. These spiritual weapons are:

NON–VIOLENT .

Spiritual weapons do not kill but they are used to foster LIFE , and life more abundantly. They are designed not only to neutralize the enemy, but to restore and return that enemy, the avowed enemy of the Christ of Glory to real life, a life of love and joy.

These spiritual weapons are the exact opposite of military killing machines. Non–violent are they, because:

VIOLENCE ONLY BEGETS MORE VIOLENCE !

In fact, as the Christian prepares for spiritual warfare, the soldiers of the cross first come humbly before the Lord, seeking the strength, endurance and wisdom of God Almighty.

This Christian warrior then prays unceasingly and incessantly that he or she may know the WILL OF GOD and pursue it passionately and lovingly.

This Christian soldier is earnest in prayer, determined no matter what the solider encounters to lead a Godly life and respond accordingly in all circumstances. This non–violent, Christian solider of the cross is STRONG IN THE LORD , adopting the power of HIS might. No secular, satanic force can match it, NONE !

We the soldiers of the cross then:

PUT ON THE WHOLE ARMOR OF GOD .

It is only with this armor that we can stand against the wiles of the devil, the hateful, anti–Christian at work. Ordinary military weapons are useless in this battle for the real battle is the weapon against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness and not against:

FLESH AND BLOOD .

So says the Apostle Paul.

When we adopt and implement this kind of strategic warfare, this spiritual warfare, this non–violent warfare, the captain of our spiritual battalions is none other than THE CHRIST OF GLORY . And if HE is for us, with us, leading us, commanding us what to do:

WHO CAN BE AGAINST US ?

No one, NO ONE !

We then, my fellow Christians, take on and adopt as our primary weapon:

THE SWORD OF THE SPIRIT

and that is:

THE WORD OF GOD .

Scripture, the bible, the inerrant word of the Lord. It is our master plan, our strategy and we follow its directions to the letter of the law. NO NUCLEAR WEAPON CAN STAND AGAINST THE SWORD OF THE SPIRIT , none.

That master military gameplan is laid out brilliantly and beautifully by the Apostle Paul in Ephesians Chapter 6 verses 10 through 20. Read and study these powerful words for no enemy can stand against these spiritual strategies.

STAND , says the captain of our spiritual forces, STAND . Don’t back down. Don’t be afraid. Don’t be intimidated. STAND AGAINST THE WILES of the devil. In fact, resist that devil, resist any attempt by anyone to challenge your faith, prevent you from worshipping, testifying and speaking to the glory of the Lord witnessing to others. You have upon you:

THE WHOLE ARMOR OF GOD .

Therefore, resist, rebuke and reply to the spiritual enemy with the truth of the WORD OF GOD . When you do, you win. When you don’t, you lose!

Put on, says Paul in Ephesians 6:14 THE BELT OF TRUTH . The belt of the soldier of old was the foundation of his armor, holding his sword and his breastplate. The evil one, the satanic other side are the champions of THE LIE . They foster the new day and age of POST TRUTH . Truth is relevant and only that which is true is that which serves an ultimate, often evil objective and purpose. The Christian warrior wears THE BELT OF TRUTH .



Then, says Paul, we put on:

THE BREASTPLATE OF RIGHTEOUSNESS

that guards the heart. It protects the spiritual life of the believer. The love of Christ is the only thing that can change that heart, nothing else.

Then, our feet are:

PROTECTED BY THE GOSPEL OF PEACE .

In olden days, soldiers wore heavy, protective, armored sandals in the heat of battle. Therefore, we the Christians stand strong as the enemy rages, fully protected by the Gospel of peace.

Then says Paul, you solider of the cross carry well:

THE SHIELD OF FAITH .

That enables the solider of the cross to deflect the wiles, the darts, the weapons of the enemy.

And then, we put on:

THE HELMET OF SALVATION .

Our head, Christian solider, is well protected, so that nothing enters our thinking of and the knowledge of Christian truth, of its love and compassion for all human kind. So that, we always THINK ON THESE THINGS , Christian truths and the fundamental, basic, authentic things of the Gospel, nothing else.

And finally, says the Apostle Paul in Ephesians 6:17, pick up, take on and be ready to use:

THE SWORD OF THE SPIRIT .

That sword is the word of the living God. It does not kill, but only brings new life, here and hereafter. No weapon no matter how powerful of the enemy, the satanic forces can begin to stand against THE SWORD OF THE SPIRIT , none.

Unbelievable spiritual weapons, are they not? In the throes of this non–violent, spiritual battle, we thank God, our captain and General for his leadership, guidance and strength. These divine attributes allow us to resist the devil, STAND against the wiles of this devil. It strengthens us to REBUKE the enemy, those who would attack the Christian faith and Christians and even testify to the love of Christ to that hateful, destructive enemy. It allows us to be strong in the Lord, strong in the word and in the power of his might. For, if all these weapons are at our disposable, and the Christ of Glory is for us, our captain in this spiritual battle:

WHO CAN BE AGAINST US ?

No one, but no one!

So, then says Paul:

OPEN YOUR MOUTH !

EPHESIANS 6:19

Open your mouth and testify, rebuke, confront, and stand, stand strong in the Lord and in the word. Testify boldly, says Paul, of your faith so that you can resist the wiles of the devil including:

VIOLENCE

INTIMIDATION

RIDICULE

THE LIE

Testify boldly for HE will give you the words. You will be able to say what HE wants you to say. You will then be able by the strength of his spirit to OPEN YOUR MOUTH and boldly state to all:

THE MYSTERY OF THE GOSPEL .

No weapon of the enemy can stand against this God–directed OPEN MOUTH which boldly proclaims the mystery, the glory, the absolute and eternal truth, the salvation message of the:

WORD OF GOD .

These spiritual weapons, NON–VIOLENT , will not only enable you to resist the devil, but defeat the devil, defeat the evil of this world. What a glorious spiritual victory that will be.

Protected head to toe, protected by the WHOLE ARMOR OF GOD . Wielding the sword of the spirit, which is love, peace, truth, and righteousness. There is no way, my Christian brothers and sisters, NO WAY we can lose with this spiritual warfare strategy at work against the enemy. What a glorious time for the testing of our faith. We are called upon to put all on the alter , then ALL ! And especially, everything you hold dear. Now more than ever, you and I, soldiers of the cross must:

FIGHT THE FIGHT OF FAITH .

Are you ready? Are you? Will you? Get on with it, GO FOR IT !

OPEN YOUR MOUTH in the power of the Lord, now and always. Read, study, take to heart, adopt and embrace those incredibly powerful words of the Apostle Paul in:

EPHESIANS 6:10–20 .

You will then stand strong, worry not, for whatever you may lose on this earth, you will gain in the heavens above. For:

ME TO LIVE IS CHRIST