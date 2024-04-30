It is here now, this spiritual fight and the preliminary stages of the battle rage.

The fight is with an enemy stealthy, sly, and determined. The enemy is an evil force, hateful, and determined to win this battle. It plots day and night to do just that.

We, God’s people, are in this fight, and it must be with all our might. This enemy, the army of Satan, has every weapon possible available in its arsenal. It is an enemy determined to wage war with conservative America and Christian America in the political arena. It will use every governmental power possible in the fight.

It will pervert everything religious, especially true Christianity, to spread doubt and fear.

It will control culture and seek to change customs, beliefs, priorities, and terminology.

In this era of post-truth (no truth), the LIE prevails, and the enemy will use that viciously. Mankind will find it extremely difficult to know the truth which makes us free as Christians and conservative Americans.

The enemy will use hate, viciously hateful themselves, but accuse people of faith of being hateful.

This vicious anti-Christian enemy has and uses every weapon possible. But, my fellow Christians, they the enemy do not have the greatest weapon of all.

WE DO. WE, THE CHRISTIANS, DO!

And that weapon, which can never be defeated, is none other than the greatest force, the greatest power in this world, no less than:

LOVE! LOVE!

We, the believers, fight the fight of faith with love. With God. For we are told from childhood that:

GOD IS LOVE.

God loved us so much that He sent His son, Jesus Christ, to die for us. Mythological even comical to the enemy, but the ultimate reality for us who believe.

So that, in this vicious spiritual battle against the enemy, Satan himself and his legions, we the Christian opposition:

SHALL NOT BE MOVED.

We have on, in the battle, the BREASTPLATE OF RIGHTEOUSNESS. We fight evil with what is right. We have from head to toe the armor of LOVE. No Weapon of the enemy can pierce that armor.

We carry with us at all times the SWORD OF THE LORD. It bristles, it gleams with righteousness, and with love, and with truth. Even with this armor and carrying the sword of righteousness, we can run the race and win that race against the enemy. The power of love is just simply unbelievable, a weapon which can never, ever be defeated.

We have no fear of our enemy, none at all. We look evil in the face and we say:

I SHALL NOT BE MOVED!

We know, with all our heart, mind, soul, and strength that the love of God in Christ:

CONQUERS ALL!

So that, even if any of us would lay down our life in the service of our Lord, and in the fight for our faith, we know that our Lord, our captain, our Savior, and His remaining army, will ultimately win the battle. We will never be afraid of, nor will we lose to, this Evil Enemy. The love of God in the fight of faith can never be beaten, NEVER!

We his people look forward to the time when:

THE POWER OF LOVE WILL REPLACE THE LOVE OF POWER!

Then this world and this evil enemy will know defeat even as the LOVE of Christ will win this war of faith and peace like never before and will reign like never before.

That really is the only way this enemy, Lucifer’s Legions, can ever be defeated. LOVE, the ultimate weapon, is the only force which can defeat the Anti-Christ and everything thrown against the Christ and his people, and it will, it definitely will, not only defeat the enemy but win the battle and ultimately:

TRANSFORM THIS WORLD.

The Love of God in Christ is so powerful.

The Love of God in Christ is eternal. It is the only thing we can carry with us when we die. Love makes the end so easy. Even on the battlefield of faith, if we die, love lives on, love lives long and eternal and it alone abides eternally along with faith and with hope.

But the greatest of these, the greatest of all powers in this world, the weapon which will ultimately destroy the enemy is none other than:

LOVE.

So, we love our enemies when they persecute us, so says the scripture. We bless them, and we do good for them, our enemies, when they do the opposite to us. For we know that:

GOD HAS NOT GIVEN US A SPIRIT OF FEAR BUT OF POWER,

AND LOVE, AND A SOUND MIND. WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED.

So, when the enemy comes after us with every weapon possible, we fight back with the only weapon we need:

LOVE.

Oh, how difficult that is. For it is the exact opposite of our nature which seeks not only justice but VENGEANCE! In this fight we need always to remember that our God, THE GOD OF LOVE, has told us quite clearly that vengeance, even justice may not be ours to accomplish, but HIS and His alone. His words, his promise, should never be forgotten:

VENGEANCE IS MINE SAYS THE LORD!

I WILL REPAY!

I, the God of Love, will repay. So, my fellow Christians, we fight the fight of faith on the winning side with the greatest weapon ever:

LOVE.