The Finding – The Jesus of Nazareth

To find him is like finding the PEARL OF GREAT PRICE.

Or, like the man who knew that an unbelievable spiritual treasure was buried in the field but not knowing exactly where. So he went and bought the whole field! He wanted to make sure that he found that treasure, the Lord Jesus Christ.

And you, have you found Him? Do you know the joy of here, and eternal fellowship, with the Son of the Living God? Whatever you have to give up or do to make this incredible PERSONAL SPIRITUAL FINDING, you should do it immediately if you have not already done so. He bled and died for you. He rose again, and has returned to the Father where:

FOR YOU

he now prepares an eternal place:

FOR YOU.

Even Hollywood, so empty spiritually, so dependent upon sex and drugs, glamour and fame, and those actors and actresses who populate the Hollywood swamp, searching for meaning, for love, for real fulfillment, now in so many ways:

COME TO JESUS.

Have you? Has your family, spouse, children, grandparents, grandchildren, have they hopefully, like you, found the Living Lord? The secular world, often satanically driven, hopes you and they have not. But HE, loving you, is always there, ALWAYS!

There may well be at work a revival, a spiritual revival, in Hollywood. It may be slow in happening, imperceptible at times, but there everywhere, waiting like HE is.

But perhaps the Jesus Movement 2025 grows and in some cases, grows aggressively. There seems to be a new quest for eternal truth among youth, millennials, Gen-Z’rs, knowing as so many do that marijuana and cocaine, and in fact all drugs, can never satisfy. They become attracted by the eternal love and forgiveness of Jesus of Nazareth, the Christ of Glory. Such a Hollywood-er is LOLA SHEEN, daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards. Lola Sheen brought to Hollywood and the entire world this testimony:

JESUS SAVED ME!

At the ripe old age of 19 after, in her words, hitting rock bottom and suffering from the horrible disease of:

IMMENSE HOPELESSNESS.

Lola Sheen was so happy and thrilled with her new life, now full of happiness, peace, and eternal joy, JESUS JOY!

Lola Sheen testified that she grew up with parents who were dedicated to the Hollywood industry, and as a result she said:

I ALWAYS FELT SUPER ALONE.

She said she could never find something that felt like home, both temporal and spiritual. Lola Sheen, like 40% of high school students so says the CDC, felt sad and hopeless, not knowing of any remedy. Therapy, drugs, nothing helped. She openly shares an incredible testimony. She said of her encounter with Jesus Christ:

“I really don’t know how else to put it except the fact that Jesus came in my room. His presence came to me. I felt this overwhelming sense of peace.”

We can be sure that Hollywood ridiculed that epiphany, but to Lola Sheen, nothing in her life was more real. Her life, she said, is “forever changed.”

There really is a youth revival at work. At the University of Kentucky, hundreds upon hundreds of youths were baptized as Christians. THE POWER OF THE LIVING CHRIST IS INDEED AT WORK IN THE GREAT YEAR 2025.

Even in the secular, often anti-Christian Hollywood swamp, there comes a new enlightenment with regard to entertainment product which caters to the FAITH AND FAMILY AUDIENCE. That cinematic neglect forced Christian and family-friendly entertainment production companies to independently create outside the traditional system. Often these faith-based films, produced on flimsy budgets, delivered stunning profit margins and incredible attendance, evidencing the hunger of so many Christians and others indeed for such films. Now, PRIME, an Amazon streaming platform, will release the TV series:

HOUSE OF DAVID

which essentially chronicles the fall of King Saul and the rise of Israel’s most famous king, King David. 3000 years after his death, Hollywood will now pay honor and tribute to this incredible biblical hero and servant of the great God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. DAVID AND GOLIATH will come back to life! The saga of the shepherd boy and the giant lives again.

It is so rewarding for us as Christians to know that there is at least a small part of Hollywood which recognizes the value of anything Jesus, faith-based, value-laden, and perhaps, God-willing, there is more to come. There may be as one writer said, a seismic, star-aligning shift in Hollywood’s willingness to bring Biblical content into the mainstream fold. May it be so.

You should watch this epic series HOUSE OF DAVID on Prime TV.

You should also watch:

THE CHOSEN,

another excellent series based on the life and the followers of Jesus Christ and search the various streaming platforms for more faith-based content, which is there in some form or another.

I for one say, PRAISE THE LORD, the great Almighty and the great I AM for the spiritual influence and motivation which makes this radical and extremely necessary change-back happen. The bottom line of these new cinematic adventures has one essential spiritual and eternal priority:

TO GOD BE THE GLORY!