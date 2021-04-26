The Israelis, The Jews

When in doubt, blame it on the Jews.
Nobody did that better, nobody was more anti–Semitic than the insane Adolf Hitler, the
man who singlehandedly destroyed – murdered more than six million Jews for the
simple reason they were Jews. Hitler hated the Jews and history cannot ascertain
exactly why.
So did Stalin. And Marx and Lenin. And of course, most of the Arab world and right
next door to the Holy Land, the Palestinians.
Following World War II, it was thought that anti–Semitism may not only be on the
wane, but perhaps gone forever. The United Nations voted to restore what is now the
land of Israel to the Jews as recompense for the horrific slaughter of their kinsmen
and to do the right thing as history required. Jews, the 12 tribes, lived in Israel and
regarded that special piece of land as theirs as far back as 3,500 years or more. Now,
they are home, the Jews are, in the land rightfully theirs. Israel, and especially its holy
capital Jerusalem belonged to the Jews. That land, historically and spiritually, is
rightfully theirs.
The Lord God Jehovah called Abraham to be special, and from him, a special people
would emerge who would be a BLESSING to all nations! They, Abraham seed, would be
special, not better but different. They would give to and invest in all humankind, all
nations. They would return, go back to and remain forever in THE PROMISED LAND,
the land of their fathers. No matter anti–Semitism or its revival, they would never
again allow a holocaust to happen. They, true Israelis and Jews would:
NEVER FORGET
what Hitler and any like him did. And they vowed that the slaughter of their people,
Jews the world over would happen:
NEVER AGAIN,
never again.
I have been to Israel nine times. Each time was better than the last. If you have never
gone to THE HOLY LAND, you must go, especially if you are Christian or Jewish. YOU
MUST. There is no place on Earth like it, none. You will understand history, the
world then and now, the Jewish people and for all Christians, the land and the lanes
where Jesus walked like no other way. Go, go if you can. Any reasonable
risk is worth it.
The contributions and problem solutions which come from this tiny little land of at
most some seven million people are absolutely fascinating. The state of Israel has
become a technological wonderland. Israeli scientists are brilliant. They are innovators,
problem solvers, and determined that its incredible discoveries, inventions and
technological marvels benefit the entire world, every nation whether friend or foe.
Listen to the miracles, the scientific and medical miracles which come from Israel.
Tel Aviv University is developing a nasal vaccine that will protect people from
Alzheimer’s and stroke. Can you believe that? A simple nasal vaccine. There is no cure
for Alzheimer’s, but the scientists of Tel Aviv have found a way to protect human
beings from this ravishing disease. Incredible. And stroke! Nothing debilitates a human
being more than a stroke, and if there can be protection against this horrible
happening, God bless the Israelis. Watch for that nasal vaccine.
The Technion, Institute of Technology, in Haifa, Israel has developed a simple blood
test capable of detecting different types of cancer. A SIMPLE BLOOD TEST! How
incredible it would be to detect this brutal, satanic disease in its early stages and deal
with it then and not after the fact with chemotherapy, radiation and surgery as the
only alternatives. Early detection of any cancer provides an incredible opportunity for
restoration and cure.
The Ichlov Center in Tel Aviv isolated a protein that makes colonoscopy unnecessary
to detect colon cancer! That can be done, thanks to the Jews, with a simple blood test.
A SIMPLE BLOOD TEST! Colon cancer kills about 500,000 people annually and is very
readily cured when detected early. This simple blood test will do just that. Thank you
Jewish Ichlov Center scientists, thank you.
The Given Imaging Laboratory has developed a tiny camera in the form of swallowed
pills which transmit thousands of photos of the digestive track. These high quality
photos, two per second for eight hours – unbelievable, can detect polyps, cancers and
sources of bleeding. These photos are then sent to a chip that stores them and sends
them to a computer. When this photographic process is completed, the camera is
eliminated via the rectum. That simple, that fast, that accurate, that unbelievable!
The Hebrew University in Jerusalem developed an electrical neurostimulator that is
implanted in the chest of PARKINSON’S PATIENTS. This neurostimulator is similar in
many ways to the pacemaker for the heart. The emissions from this device block the
nerve signals that cause tremors. Just incredible, INCREDIBLE! Thank you, Jews,
thank you, Israelis, thank you very much.
The simple smell of a patient’s breath can detect if a patient has lung cancer. A mere
smell of a patient’s breath and lung cancer can be detected. Can you believe that? The
Russell Berrie Institute for Nanotechnology has created sensors capable of sensing and
registering 42 biological markers that indicate the presence of lung cancer WITHOUT
THE NEED FOR A BIOPOSY. What an unbelievable medical blessing for humanity.
And more Israeli medical miracles. ENDOPAT is a device placed between the indicator
fingers which can measure the state of the arteries and predict the possibility of a
heart attack in the next seven years. SEVEN YEARS! Absolutely incredible.
The University of Bar Ilan is developing a new drug that fights viruses through the
bloodstream called VECOY TRAP. It tricks a virus into self–destruction. This drug can
be used when perfected to combat hepatitis, and even Aids and Ebola. Remarkable.
Israeli scientists (God bless them) at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem may have
discovered THE CURE for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. No one the world
over, for years and years, has been able to find cure for that horrendous disease, but
LEAVE IT TO THE JEWS.
Remarkable, isn’t it? Aren’t they, remarkable as well, these brilliant technologists and
scientists, these state–of–the–art medical minds that find these cures, these incredible
miracles which can be for the good and the advancement of all humankind? Why, they
can also be used by those who hate the Jews, who hate the Israeli scientists who have
invented these miraculous medical advances. And that is the way of the Jews. They
share, they care and as they work the scientific wonders, they fulfill the promise of the
Lord, the great God Jehovah, the great I AM, that the seat of Abraham will be:
A BLESSING TO ALL NATIONS.
Thank you, Jews, thank you so very much for all that you have done for us, the people
of the world. Thank you, Israelis, all of you, for all that you have done to relieve the
sufferings of this world, for all humanity, for all peoples without discrimination,
without regard to race, color, gender or nation. Thank you, and thank you again.
Small wonder that Arab nations reach out and form new détente with the little nation
of Israel. They are democratic, the Jews are, freedoms abounding. No matter their
problems and of course they have them, we should thank them for all that they do for
us and for the world. And, so I as a Christian say thank you Lord God for the Israelis,
the Jews, my spiritual forefathers and, in addition to all these marvelous medical miracles, I thank you for the greatest Jewish miracle of all, THE CARPENTER FROM NAZARETH!