The Last Days Spiritual Famine

Many Bible scholars, Pastors and Preachers and those who study prophecy believe full well that we live in:

THE LAST DAYS OF THIS EARTH, OUR WORLD IN GENERAL .

DO YOU BELIEVE THAT ?

Many signs of the times strongly indicate that such a current prediction may well be accurate. Our world is chalk full of immorality, in difference to all things religious, ever–growing anti–Christian, wars and rumors of wars, earthquakes, fires, plagues and contagion, and even famine. Nation rises up against nation and there is lawlessness everywhere, disrespect for authority in government, education, business and even the church. Above all, there is what Bible scholars describe as a growing SPIRITUAL FAMINE . The Holy things of the Lord are in disregard, disrespect and disarray.

It is as though Satan has unleashed a spiritual virus, far more potent than even the COVID virus which affects all mankind, including and especially Christians like never before. Spiritual apathy abounds. So many people seem to have far less regard for the Bible, worship, and the lifestyle of the Lord. It is a time and era indeed of spiritual famine, as so well stated by David Jeremiah.

In the last days, the Prophet Amos boldly proclaimed:

PREPARE TO MEET YOUR GOD .

That is, the day is coming when every man and woman will stand before God Almighty and the life will be judged by Him. Can you begin to fathom what it would be like to stand before the great God Creator, the maker of everything there is, every universe that exists and of course the very One who set the stars and planets in motion and formed what we call planet Earth, can you begin to imagine what that would be like? Be sure says the Prophet Amos, that will happen. You will meet your God, you will.

Amos went on to say the following:

BEHOLD, THE DAYS ARE COMING SAYS THE LORD GOD, THAT I WILL SEND A FAMINE ON THE LAND, NOT A FAMINE OF BREAD BUT OF HEARING THE WORDS OF THE LORD .

Amos was describing a deadly spiritual famine that will affect the EARS of people in the last days, not the stomach. Real spirituality will be hard to come by. The Prophet Ezekiel declared:

DISASTER WILL COME UPON DISASTER AND RUMOR WILL BE UPON RUMOR. THEN THEY WILL SEEK A VISION FROM A PROPHET, BUT THE LAW WILL PERISH FROM THE PRIEST AND COUNSEL FROM THE ELDERS .

Whether the law of God, or the advice and counsel from God and the Holy Spirit, those things will perish, not happen or be available in THE LAST DAYS . Some of that, you can be very sure is already happening, don’t you agree?

And more from the Prophet Micah, he warned:

YOU SHALL HAVE NIGHT WITHOUT VISION, AND YOU SHALL HAVE DARKNESS WITHOUT DIVINATION, THE SUN WILL GO DOWN ON THE PROPHETS, AND THE DAYS SHALL BE DARK FOR THEM .

No more Prophets or prophecies. No more advice and counsel. No more authority or interpretation for the law. No respect or appetite for Christianity. That sure sounds like today, the beginning of the last days, don’t you think?

And more from the Apostle Paul. He said:

BUT KNOW THIS, THAT IN THE LAST DAYS PERIILOUS TIMES WILL COME FOR MEN WILL ALWAYS BE LEARNING AND NEVER ABLE TO COME TO THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE TRUTH .

And that ever learning goes on and more so than ever. And that is especially so with regard to things biblical and spiritual. Men and women continue to study, and interpret, and change, and disagree, and ignore, and become more WOKE , and do away with the fundamentals, the basics and all things REAL CHRISITIANITY . They forsake the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. They mock the death–crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. They scoff at the concepts of sin and salvation. And as such, the last days unfold before our eyes. The most telling sign of which is growing spiritual apathy:

INCREASING SPIRITUAL FAMINE .

This growing spiritual starvation is severely affecting our souls producing a state of spiritual malnutrition like never before. That is the key sign, the key happening of the last days. You can be sure they are here even if they have only just begun.

There seems to be little concern or interest for real Bible study. So much of what occurs in our church services and Sunday schools is shallow, feelgood, without challenge, content with the milk of the word never getting to the meat. The soul languishes, once hungry and perhaps well fed now gets little of what it used to. The Old Testament with its thirty-nine marvelous books is very little studied or preached. It is found irrelevant by so many when in fact the real truth of the living God resides therein.

So many teachers in Christian schools and universities, or Sunday schools, or even writers or scholars have become WOKE , continuing to learn and introducing us so–called new truth, new understanding to Christianity when in fact, they never really come to the real knowledge of the truth, so says the Apostle Paul. Scriptures are watered down, reinterpreted, without moral force or effect in so many ways, little more than a guideline for life, some interesting suggestions about morality but by no means absolute, without divine moral force, anything but the words and wisdom of the great God Jehovah. Anything goes, mankind writes its own rules, or lives by none at all, constantly changing, adapting to the culture, responding to the culture and interpreting scripture and all morality through the lens of current culture or cancel culture.

We truly live in an era which Barrack Obama termed:

POST TRUTH .

Post–Christian, without absolutes and with a constant attempt to destroy the past and as much as possible, all of Christianity with it. That spiritual virus spread like never before by the forces of evil have indeed SPIRITUAL FAMINE to so much of our world. The Bible is regarded as little more than hate speech. Skeptics and atheists mock the silence of God, any intervention by God and perhaps in brand new fashion declare and reinstate the age–old notion:

GOD IS DEAD .

But the great God Jehovah is anything but dead. HE may withdraw for a time, and with it His Spirit and He may be silent. The evil now and ever–growing in this world is well the cause of this withdraw and silence. As evil abounds, so does spiritual famine. The bold, aggressive, stand–tall testimony of real Christians with real Christianity in their hearts and souls is needed now more than ever before. If we His people are real Christians, real followers, real disciples, real believers, now is the time IN THESE LAST DAYS to stand for God, for the incredible intervention work of the Son Jesus Christ and to constantly seek the intervention, help and guidance of the Holy Spirit of God. There now exists a Satanic evil like never before, ever–growing, soon to dominant with the soul purpose of distinguishing anything and everything religious, including and especially Christianity. So the question is, will you and I stand up. Will we be more than ever vocal in our faith, witnessing, strong in our beliefs, never compromising, fighting the fight of faith and reenergizing the mighty Christian dynamics like never before. Will we? Will you and I, will we? If not, soon there will be no Prophets, no voice of the Lord, no Pastors and Priests who truly speak for Him. If and when that spiritual famine is complete, that will be the beginning of the end of the last days.

If you are Christian, I hope you have the courage like never before to stand up, to eat freely and digest the things of the Lord and live His way and for Him with all your heart, soul, mind and strength. Then, whatever happens, you will be ready. You will be watched men and women on the wall, you will watch the size of the times and all that happens in the last days and you will be: