What a joy it is to be a Christian, a real Christian. A biblically based Christian. A Christian who believes as a life-long credo:

FOR BY GRACE ARE YOU SAVED THROUGH FAITH

AND THAT NOT OF YOURSELVES,

IT IS THE GIFT OF GOD

NOT OF WORKS

LEST ANY MAN OR WOMAN SHOULD BOAST.

That, my friends, is the real gospel, simply put as the real gospel is. The grace of God is almost undefinable, without boundaries, limits, magnificent, perhaps the chief characteristic of God the Father Almighty.

The faith that saves NONES, is a simple one as well. It is faith just like that of a little child. Children, the strongest evidence of what faith means, loving, trusting, hopeful, single-minded, uncompromising, and unconfused. That is the kind of faith by which salvation occurs and lasts a lifetime. What a shame that child-like biblical faith is challenged, so often not preached in the pulpit, and is exactly what the NONES need and are undoubtedly looking for.

I have little confidence in surveys, surveys of any kind, the best a survey can do is highlight an issue, a problem, a way of thinking, but when sampling the opinions of a few hundred people leads to conclusions drawn sometimes for millions, the inadequacies and inaccuracies of those conclusions are painfully evident. Now comes the most recent Pew poll.

The more educated those NONES were, those who are so-called atheists or agnostics, that is the more intellectual the none-believer was as a result of education, the more it seems they believed in themselves, their own thinking, their own determination of truth, and ultimate values (if any) and the less they were willing to accept the absolute truth of any religion, and especially the gospel of Jesus Christ. The educated were more critical. They were especially critical of religious institutions, churches, denominations, and what they termed overly zealous religious people, whatever that means. These NONES thought the pulpit was weak, pastors compromised, and the power of the message missing. In many cases, they were probably right about that, but instead of looking around that, or deeper into the truth of the gospels, they simply wrote off religion and any concept of salvation, especially salvation by grace and faith. Rather than the God and the Christ of the Bible, these so-called educated NONES constructed their own version of GOD, which had little or no relationship or similarity to the God of the Bible. They chose for themselves what they wanted to believe and discarded the rest. They happily acknowledge the fact that we live in the age of POST-TRUTH, the end of the age of absolute truth and the end of any kind of formal religion with claims to such a truth. These new NONES were part of the WOKE generation and they relished their easy god and their very own made-up religion. They embraced the fact that this new wokeness had strong elements of Marxism and although anything from the pen of Marx was totally contrary to the truth of the gospel, incorporated those Marxist generalities into their religious thinking and beliefs. Nothing could be more anti-Christian, REAL CHRISTIANITY and it is nothing more than a brand new and powerful insidious way in which the powers of evil attack the powers of righteousness and those with simple, child-like, bible-believing faith approach their beliefs.

Paul reminds us that these end times will bring forth many false teachers, false beliefs, compromises to the real gospel, and challenges to the concept of salvation by faith through the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ. It is happening big time, my fellow Americans and fellow Christians. Avoid it and them like the plague.

Many believe that the church has become infected with theological liberalism, woke-ism, even Marxism, all of which denied the resurrection, the bible’s authority, miracles, the virgin birth, and salvation by faith. Reconstruction and redefinition are the new rages with regard to religion generally and especially and hurtfully, the very real and wonderful Christian church. As one theologian said:

‘MILLIONS OF CHRISTIANS HAVE GOTTEN DISILLUSIONED WITH CHURCHES, RELIGIOUS LEADERS, AND PASTORS WHO ARE CLEARLY ABANDONING THE BIBLE.”

What people want, and especially the NONES, is truth, loving truth. Searchers for this loving truth, this real truth, want more than anything:

AUTHENTICITY.

The real, the real gospel. Real truth, uncompromised. So many in this generation hunger for faith, hope, and love, all of which are the essential components of the gospel of Jesus Christ. To know HIM is to know Truth, absolute truth. And there He is, ready to be known, accepted, and believed in. What an opportunity to present the gospel to this incredibly compromised, needy, day and age.

David Closson, of FAMILY RESEARCH COUNCIL, said the following:

WE DON’T NEED TO DRESS THE GOSPEL UP. WE DON’T NEED THE LIGHT SHOW, THE ROCK BANDS. I THINK THERE IS SOMETHING UNIQUE ABOUT THE CHRISTIAN GOSPEL (AN UNDERSTATEMENT TO BE SURE). AND IF CHURCHES AND CHRISTIANS REALLY PUSH INTO THEIR COMMUNITIES, I THINK THEY WOULD FIND A LOT OF PEOPLE THAT WOULD BE READY TO HEAR THE GOSPEL AND TO RESPOND TO IT. 3

Amen. Go ye into all this generation with the power of the gospel, the real gospel, and watch, you just watch the real results, the saving results which will be produced by your life and your testimony by:

THE HOLY SPIRIT OF GOD ALMIGHTY!