THE PRESBYTERIANS

I used to be a member of the Presbyterian Church, way back when in my early years. The church I attended was truly Christian, Biblically based, not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and where the love of God was evident. It offered God-honoring music, sincere prayer, and the true Biblical fellowship of the Saints. That was Presbyterian then, but now comes the PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH USA (PCUSA), a church entirely different than the one before.

The PCUSA, Cherokee Presbytery, the church which covers the city of Atlanta and much of North Georgia, now goes public with the resolution in favor of all transgender procedures, including that of minors, in the very state, Georgia, which, along with 27 other states, has enacted laws to protect minors from gender transition procedures. The PCUSA went public supporting all things transgender, as it had before with the LGBTQ agenda. The so-called GENDER AND SEXUALITY JUSTICE COMMITTEE approved the church resolution by a vote of 50-10 and the General Assembly in plenary session approached the final draft 441-30 (unbelievable).

The vote and the affirmation of transgenderism went entirely against Biblical teaching and Scripture generally, yet this southern branch of the PCUSA defied Scripture and went its own way.

This PCUSA committee and its General Assembly said it was more concerned with the wellbeing of many transgender, non-binary, and gender-expansive people who experience symptoms of Gender Dysphoria or distress that result in having one’s general identity not match their sex assigned at birth. All of that was more important than anything the Bible, the Word of God, had to say. No matter to these Presbyterians that the international medical consensus has become far more cautious about transgenderism, and many countries, such as the United Kingdom, have sharply restricted the use of puberty blockers for children, and medical authorities have concluded the evidence supporting these major interventions is far weaker than previously claimed.

It seems obvious that the PCUSA ignores and never even seriously considered Biblical teaching on human sexually as this amendment was passed. Ignored by them was Scripture, which indicates clearly God created man in His own image. Genesis clearly indicates God made human beings:

MALE AND FEMALE (GENESIS 1:27).

Our Lord Jesus Christ then cites this creation principle as:

UNCHANGING TRUTH.

The PCUSA utterly ignored the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ who affirmed the Genesis account of creation in Matthew 19:4-6. The God of the Universe made them male and female.

Sex was not assigned at birth, nor was gender identity a matter for human beings to decide, but only for God to decide.

My fellow Christians, once any individual, or especially a church, ceases to treat Scripture as final authority, the church, its beliefs and teachings, fall prey to the broader cultural revolution surrounding sex and gender.

Dr. David Closson, Director of the Center for Biblical Worldview at the Family Research Council, indicates this was not an isolated decision, but the fruit of years of theological compromise.

The PCUSA has been moving away from historic Christian orthodoxy for decades, says Closson. This denomination had abandoned Biblical teaching on marriage and sexuality, redefined sexual ethics, and repeatedly rejected the clear authority of Scripture on issues of human identity, says Closson.

In short, the radical, anti-Biblical principles and precepts of the current culture prevail, and the Bible, SCRIPTURE, and the teachings of our Lord matter not at all with regard to this issue.

The escalation of the PCUSA’s LGBTQ and transgender agendas coincides with an ongoing decline in its membership, and rightly so. In 2025, PCUSA had only 1 million members, a decline in membership from 3.1 million members when PCUSA was formed in 1983.

That is so, David Closson believes, because these Presbyterians have abandoned Christian orthodoxy to follow the culture, move in theological thinking and belief to the Left, the far Left, and, at the same time, are undermining their own reason for existence. When a Christian institution abandons Christian teachings and the Bible, and the precious and unique Gospel of Jesus Christ, it loses its uniquely compelling character and really becomes, as Closson says, nothing more than a social club. Small wonder so many members consider this far-Left move by PCUSA has created a church unworthy of participation and involvement.

Our beloved Bible teaches us our God, the Triune God whom we believe in, love, and respect, created humanity male and female, none other, and our bodies are gifts to be received rather than obstacles to be overcome. True human understanding does not result in the remaking of ourselves, the change in our sexual identity according to our own desires, but in conforming our lives to Gods wise and loving design. When we are born either male or female, it is what God intended. Let no man or woman seek to change this Divine Decision. It matters not what we want, it only matters what HE wants and decides.