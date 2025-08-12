The Real Man – The Biblical Man

There is a growing segment of our American society, this so-called new woke aspect, which seeks to redefine the meaning/definition of a man, a real man, a Biblical man.

The definition of a man, by both Biblical and Societal definitions, was clear, not subject to debate or change. That man, created by the Great G-d Jehovah, the Great I Am, was created in His image and was to be like Him, ordained by God to be the ruler of the planet and to be head of all things. That man was biologically determined, and both sex and gender unchangeable. But, a man today, accordingly to the radical woke element of our society, can both decide and determine his sex/gender, and should he choose a different gender identity, he can do so, no matter any Biblical or biological determination.

And, that changing definition is today a work-in-progress. A man today can now be gay, that is homosexual, bi-sexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ), or some different alternative with which the individual may identify.

It is really a tragedy what is happening to God’s first man, His creation. This new definition of man makes him not like HIM the Great Creator, but made in mans image and definition.

But, let us review what the Bible says about a real man. He is called upon to be strong, not only in body, physically, but in mind, will, spirit, and soul. The real man is possessive of a God-made body, which is, as described by the Bible:

THE TEMPLE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT.

That physical body of a real man should be honored, respected, cared for, and kept in the best physical shape possible by that man, never forgetting that it is the housing of the spirit, The Holy Spirit of the Great Divine Triumvirate.

That real man, like our Lord Jesus Christ, may enjoy the fruit of the grape, the wine which Jesus himself drank, if he so chooses, but should never, ever, be drunken. Drinking wine or alcohol to excess is the ruination of the temple of The Holy Spirit. No real man can function mentally or spiritually under the influence of drugs or alcohol. None.

The real Biblical man respects his body and his sexuality, and will not be given to adultery, fornication, lascivious living, and always respects, protects, and honors marital intimacy. He is a man with strong fidelity and ultimate respect for:

ONE WOMAN. ONE WIFE.

The real man constantly strives to learn, educate himself, and in all things, asks for the wisdom for his life and decision making, which only God can give. The request for God given wisdom is constant, continuous, and totally sincere in all things, everything. God honors the sincere request of any real man for HIS wisdom.

That real man is strong spiritually. Learn-ed in the Bible, and always learning. studying, sharing, witnessing, and teaching, always growing in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. That is the only way that man can be a real father and train up his children in the way they should go, the way of the Lord.

That real Biblical man is a protector of the Christian faith, and to that extent, politically active. He renders unto Caesar the things which rightly belong to Caesar, but demands morality, truth, respect, and honesty in all things political. The real man is a watch dog, a watchman on the wall, making certain that Caesar functions in the way that Caesar should, so that the things of God Almighty are never interfered with.

The real man discharges his duties as HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD. That ethical principle has become more unpopular today. Far too many men abandon their responsibilities and any substitute for a real father is never enough, inadequate, and most importantly, not Biblical.

If the real man is privileged to have a real family, then that man, husband, father, friend, and teacher spends time, quality time, consistent regular and respectful time, with every member of that household lovingly together as one family unit but also, lovingly and respectfully individually with each member. Only by implementing both, together and individual, can the individuals of that family thrive and grow.

The real man is truthful. That Biblical man does not lie. He is known for telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, transparency in all things. Any in the family, even the youngest, can sense hypocrisy, and can even more easily ascertain the lie of any kind. Nothing sabotages the credibility and integrity of a man/father than the lie, nothing.

The Biblical man/father never fails to discipline when necessary. That discipline is not physical, but lovingly confrontational. That real man, and the real woman of the household, must be living examples of any rules and regulations which are established for the operation of the family and the household.

The real man, and of course the real woman, must spend quiet time, time and prayer, meditation, and thoughtful evaluation and in the study of Scripture. And so much to every family member.

The Bible, Old and New Testaments, has so much more to say about a man, a real man. It is difficult, if not impossible, to be a real man without that Biblical knowledge, definition, and encouragement of what a real man is. Today, the challenges of this world make it far too easy to compromise, surrender, and succumb to the definitions, pleasures, and lusts of the modern society. It is our prayer, our revival prayer, that the Biblical man, the man God and our Lord Jesus Christ intended, reemerge, become the shining light for society and for any family, and once again, both do and become the man/person which God intended. That man is always humble before the Lord, ready to admit wrong, apologize, to shed a tear, and to show love and respect to everyone. If a man, a Biblical man, lives and loves like the Bible intended, there is nothing in life any better, no greater force than that of a:

REAL BIOLOGICAL AND BIBLICAL MAN.