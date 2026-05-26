The Ressurection

Easter is over, you say. And so it is.

But the Easter event, THE RESURRECTION, is the most important event by far for every Christian. It should be celebrated every day, not just one or a week or weekend, EVERY DAY!

That is so because the NATURAL MAN (and woman) mocks the resurrection every day, angrily disagrees with it, and even expresses open hatred for the Christ of glory, the UP FROM THE GRAVE Jesus Christ. The resurrection, to this disbeliever, this atheist, is nothing more than a myth, a story made up, fabricated 2,000 years ago, and perpetrated every day in this day in age. Every time I discuss the resurrection with any avowed atheist, they mock the greatest event in human history. When you discuss the resurrection, does that atheistic angry reaction happen to you, does it?

But, says the Scripture, if Christ is not risen from the grave, then our faith, yours and mine and all mankind, is in vain. Nothing else matters if the resurrection was not real, NOTHING. We would wander through life without compass, without truth, without permanent change and guidelines for our lives. But He does live, this Jesus of Nazareth, and He was, in fact, resurrected. The resurrection is not something hoped for as Truth, I argue gently with my unbelieving friends, but an actual fact, a historical fact. UP FROM THE GRACE HE AROSE! And He does, in fact, live forever with His saints to reign.

There is, my fellow Christians, hard evidence, clear historical fact, that our Lord rose from the grave on the third day. Without that, we, in our faith, are nothing. IT IS TRUE.

The evidence for the resurrection is based on the testimonies of more than 500 people who testified they saw and experienced Jesus alive. That human evidence occurred in a period of 40 days following the resurrection. Testify to that to the unbeliever.

There were those who not only saw Him, but talked to Him, dined with Him, and listened carefully to His post-resurrection preaching. And, there were those who saw and believed who did not formerly believe. One was James, the half-brother of Jesus, who doubted and denied Him. James became a passionate believer when he saw the Resurrected Christ.

Then there was DOUTBING THOMAS. He needed fleshly evidence. When he saw the nail-pierced Jesus, doubting Thomas doubted no more and believed.

Jesus first appeared to Mary Magdolene at the empty tomb that blessed Sunday morning. Our Lord’s second appearance was to the OTHER WOMEN and THE OTHER MARY, and then, to Joanna, and Mary the Mother of James, and other unnamed women. These women were eyewitnesses of the Risen Lord. Thrilled, they testified and told the disciples, and Peter, and so many others.

Then, Jesus appeared to two men on the road to Emmaus on that resurrection Sunday afternoon, the one named Cleopas. And then, Jesus appeared to Peter, and to the 11 Apostles, without doubting Thomas, and then with him.

And then, Jesus appeared to 500 people at once, and then a personal appearance to James, the half-brother to the Christ himself, and, finally, to the 11 Disciples before He ascended to heaven.

ALL HISTORICAL FACTS, MY FELLOW CHRISTIANS,

THE PROOF,

THE EVIDENCE OF

THE RESURRECTION!

IN FACT, Christ is Risen, and He clearly and factually tells us:

“I AM THE RESURRECTION AND THE LIFE.”

Indeed He is. Clear, convincing, and certain EVIDENCE of the resurrection, so that your faith and mine is NOT IN VAIN.

It is real, saving, and the most certain and important fact in this entire life of ours. Believe it, never doubt it, never compromise it, and testify to this incredible Truth any opportunity you have.

He lives, we firmly believe, and He lives within our hearts. As the old song so well says, DAILY HE WALKS WITH ME, TALKS WITH ME, AND ASSSURES ME AS FRIEND, BROTHER, TEACHER, AND SAVIOR.

So today, my fellow Christian, walk proudly and lovingly in the Truth. Testify to the reality of your Living Lord, not just at Easter, but every day you are privileged to live, and live with Him. You can say then, without a doubt:

I KNOW IN WHOM I HAVE BELIEVED!

Tell any Believer that you know, YOU KNOW He lives, for Jesus Christ rose from the grave and HE LIVES WITHIN YOUR HEART, does He not?