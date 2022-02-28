The Supreme Court Critical Decisions

9 people, my fellow Americans, make the most fundamental decisions which guide and affect your life, 9 PEOPLE !

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) is comprised of 6 men and 3 women. The most pressing, difficult decisions, the fundamental issues of our Country are brought to them for resolution. How fair, objective and constitutional they are determines how we live.

Our Supreme Court is now in session and this term, the cases to be decided are some of the most weighty in the history of the court. For example, the Biden Administration, its secretaries and agencies have begun to issue one order or mandate after another whether or not it is constitutional. Our society, our culture, WE THE PEOPLE are being flooded with Executive Orders (the President), mandates from the Justice Department (Attorney General Garland), the US Department of Education, the EEOC, HUD (Housing and Urban Development), just to name some. Many of those orders and mandates are unconstitutional, so say so many of our fifty states, private and nonprofit agencies and individuals. Our Federal Government attempts in every way possible to grow itself, take as much control as possible and in this case, the Biden Administration, turn the Country, actually veer it sharply to the left, the radical progressive left no matter the Constitution. Recently, just weeks after the administration all but admitted that a mandate with respect to vaccination, an Executive Order from the President would “not be the role of the Federal Government”, Biden announced that he would impose a national vaccine mandate on all employers with 100 or more employees. The Federal Agency OSHA began immediately attempting to force any and all private employers with 100 or more employees to require their employees to be vaccinated, and/or tested, and wear masks. An organization of states, along with private nonprofit legal entities such as ALLIANCE DEFENDING FREEDOM persuaded the Supreme Court to halt the OSHA order, introduce a legal stay , and take the case for decision at the highest level. In this term, the Supreme Court will decide this COVID matter and that a vaccination, testing and masking among others. What, I wonder my fellow Americans, is your position on vaccination. Many well–meaning Christians have refused to be vaccinated for various reasons. Many more others have in fact received both COVID vaccinations (Pfizer, Moderna) and even the booster. The question is whether you or I, as a matter of conscious and personal decision (freedom) have the right not to be vaccinated. What do you think? These 9 individuals will tell us.

And another one. There comes now a case CHRISTIAN EMPLOYERS ALLIANCE V. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC) . There were two Biden Administration mandates which ordered (forced) nonprofit employers to pay for or perform gender transition surgeries and other treatments that violate their religious beliefs, no matter that so many of them held sincere beliefs that God created humans as biological male or female and that a person’s biological sex is immutable. But the EEOC went full speed ahead in an attempt to force the mandates upon religious employers, requiring them to pay for and provide health insurance coverage for gender transition surgeries. This case as well now comes before the Supreme Court in this term and these 9 fellow citizens will tell us what will be. If entities or individuals, especially doctors and surgeons, refuse to perform gender transition procedures on any patient, they can be punished with huge financial penalties, loss of federal funding and even the removal of their ability to practice medicine. What a world.

And then there is another case pending. THE STATE OF TENNESSEE V. UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION essentially states that women and girls deserve to compete on a level playing field and biological men no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation should be allowed to so compete. Now these males, self–proclaimed females, are allowed to compete, and, so long as they identify as transgender, to not only compete on female athletic teams but also to use female showers, bathrooms and locker rooms. I find that simply unbelievable, don’t you? 6 men and 3 women, only 9 of We The People 340 million of us, will be told whether or not that is constitutional.

And then there is COLLEGE OF THE OZARKS V. BIDEN . The College of the Ozarks, one good and strong Christian college, is suing the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as it attempts to force religious schools to open dorm rooms and shared shower spaces to members of the opposite sex. This good college implores the Supreme Court that the government cannot strip a private faith–based institution of its constitutionally protected freedoms to recognize the strong biological distinctions between male and female.

And then there is ARLENE’S FLOWERS V. STATE OF WASHINGTON . Arlene’s Flowers was originally owned by Barronelle Stutzman, who refused to make a custom floral arrangement for a same–sex wedding. The US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled that a Colorado law, the very same one used to target Jack Phillips, baker, can require the new owner Lorie Smith to create custom websites promoting messages that violate her religious beliefs. The Supreme Court this term will decide that one.

And then comes DOBBS V. JACKSON WOMEN’S HEALTH ORGANIZATION . The good organization Alliance Defending Freedom went alongside the state of Mississippi to defend the Gestational Age Act before the Supreme Court, a law which eliminated abortion after 15 weeks of gestation, with the hope that such a case might lead the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. What a fascinating case that will be.