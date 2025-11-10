THE TEMPLE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT YOUR BODY YOUR HEART

Your body, and mine, is special. No matter the look or the condition, the Apostle Paul tells us that our bodies are:

THE TEMPLE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT

That is, within us dwells the Third Person of the Trinity, and our bodies should make the Spirit welcomed at all times. That means it is our duty to take care of that TEMPLE, our body, and not abuse it.

Scripture also tells us that we are made in:

THE IMAGE OF GOD

And, again, that means we should take very good care of the body we have been given, which is given to us in the image of God.

That body of ours is endowed with the unbelievable organ called the HEART.

It pumps life-giving blood throughout the body and to every organ therein. And that precious organ, like the body itself, must be fully respected, taken care of, nourished, and little or never abused. If it is, then the abuse it may fear the most can occur:

THE HEART ATTACK.

Such a debilitating attack, damaging or fatal, occurs when a coronary artery becomes partially or fully blocked, keeping blood from reaching the heart muscle. The symptoms of a heart attack can be obvious or subtle. A heart attack can often be mistaken for heart burn, stress, or even a virus. But, a heart attack, greater or lesser, occurs when some or all of the following symptoms occur:

First, there can be intense chest pressure. That chest pressure can also produce

severe, or in some cases mild, chest pain. That pain then travels to other parts of the body and can be felt in the arms, either or both. That pain can affect the lower jaw, and the neck, and may cause a headache. The pain of the heart attack can travel to the upper back, and again, can be severe or subtle.

Other symptoms of THE HEART ATTACK can include shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, and vomiting. Those symptoms can be obvious.

A heart attack can produce lightheadedness or a feeling of ABOUT TO FAINT. An obvious symptom of a heart attack is body weakness and a feeling of fatigue. The heart attack, when it occurs, can have any or all of these obvious or subtle symptoms. If they occur in your body, the temple of the Holy Spirit, the body made in the image of God, you should pay immediate attention and recognize the dangers. These symptoms can occur suddenly or gradually, and can occur during any type of activity from rest (even sleep) to strong physical exertion, or any kind of extreme stress.

A heart attack victim, or anyone rendering care, should immediately call 911. Paramedics will come to your aid. You should rest in a comfortable position and take an aspirin, so says the medical profession, but you should not drive yourself to a hospital or emergency care: wait for paramedics. You should not eat anything. You should be ready to go, assuming you can, whenever paramedics arrive. The body can suffer permanent damage if medical help is not administered as soon as possible.

STROKE. Then there is stroke. A stroke occurs when there is an interruption of blood flow to the brain. That can occur when there is major artery blockage, or it can also occur when there is bleeding in the brain.

Know the symptoms of stroke:

There can be difficulty walking. There can be trouble seeing in one or both eyes. There can be difficulty speaking. There can be difficulty in understanding others. There can be numbness or weakness on one side of the body, such as facial drooping. There can be headaches, mild or severe. There can be dizziness or loss of balance.

If any of these symptoms and conditions exist or persist, CALL 911.

Then, sit or lie down. Do not drive yourself to the hospital. Wait for paramedics. Do not eat or drink anything. Wait for real and professional medical help, and do your very best to secure that help as soon as possible.

A relative of mine was in the very best of health. Medical physicals showed a body functioning well and without serious problems. Overnight, and almost without warning, that person suffered a severe stroke which left permanent damage to the brain, and consequently to the body. You never know! You need to pay attention to how the heart and the brain in the temple of the Holy Spirit is functioning, and any symptoms which affect the normal function of that very special brain.

A friend of mine in their late 30s was in the very best health, a physical specimen, exercising virtually every day. Without warning, that friend suffered a major heart attack and died. There were symptoms, subtle symptoms, that meant a heart attack might occur, but of course at that young age and in that condition, they were ignored. As a result, death occurred.

Know these symptoms and pay attention to them if and when any occur.

Your body, made in the image of God, and the temple of the Holy Spirit, is one of a kind, the only one you will have. You are, in essence, a custodian, a guardian of this earthly life which God has given you to live in the body he gave you. Our Lord, Jesus Christ, was God/man, possessed of a heart like ours. His heart was full of love, as ours should be. His blood, His blessed heart, which pumped for 33 years, was shed for us. His brain gave us the greatest wisdom, teaching, and knowledge which are life’s finest guides. He gave His body, His heart, and His brain, to us, for us, and left us with this thought:

THERE IS NO GREATER LOVE THAN THAT MAN (OR WOMAN) WHO LAYS DOWN HIS (OR HER) LIFE FOR HIS (OR HER) FRIEND.

His heart not only beat with blood, but with supreme love. His brain was full of nothing but Godly wisdom. He gave both for us. When the Lord enters the heart, and captures the brain, how grateful we should be for His love and His wisdom. Do your best to always protect the heart and brain the Lord Almighty has given you.