The Trump Presidency

Donald J. Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States with both a campaign and a promise to the American people that he and his administration would bring:

CHANGE.

Fundamental and systemic change to the America WE THE PEOPLE love and live in. That massive, fundamental change he promised would occur under the plan to:

DISRUPT AND INNOVATE

a mammoth, behemoth of a federal government that had become massive and mediocre in so many ways.

This massive federal government had become addicted to the status quo, determined to protect and defend the government and its addiction to processes rather than results, and to champion the Democratic Party ideals of radicalism, woke, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and to the financial priorities of:

TAX AND SPEND.

That had produced an American mediocrity, a lack of innovation and idea flow, and the loss of respect for this once great country. Trump promised to change that, radically change it.

Our once great federal government with presidents like Reagan, Bush, had become incredibly expensive. Federal agencies and bureaucracies had become massive and had developed a culture of resistance so that in effect, those agencies and bureaucrats, the so called FOURTH ESTATE had produced a culture of resistance to both Congress, House, and Senate, and even the president himself. They often defied the Supreme Court of the United States and this massive bureaucracy which President Trump labeled:

THE SWAMP

was determined to derail Trump and his grand plan of disruption and innovation for America at any cost. But, President Trump understands that and it makes the Trump plan even more bold and aggressive in order to not only disrupt and change these agencies and bureaucrats, but wherever possible to:

ELIMINATE THEM.

Trump and his chosen people realize that the slogan coined under the Ronald Reagan first administration:

PEOPLE ARE POLICY

was so very true. Trump realized that bureaucrats and members of Congress are slave to process, and status quo preservation and not RESULTS. They care little for the American people but only the philosophy and policies which advance bureaucracy and protect the bureaucratic status quo. As such, these bureaucrats have been primary drivers in increasing the cost of government to almost 8 trillion dollars annually. 8 TRILLION DOLLARS! And, my fellow Americans, our national debt, which WE THE PEOPLE owe because of their spending, is the staggering sum of:

SOME 37 TRILLION DOLLARS.

37 TRILLION DOLLARS! There is simply no way a debt like that could ever be repaid unless there were radical, fundamental changes to America, democracy, and freedom, and the end of the lifestyle we all now so readily assume and thoroughly enjoy.

Enter Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, now running for governor of Ohio, called upon by President Trump to reimagine this federal government. Trump has asked Musk to bring a sense of entrepreneurship, appreciation for results, and to examine all expenditures by the federal government to determine the:

COST – BENEFIT

of every governmental expenditure and the results or the lack thereof which those expenditures-investments produce. Musk will head the so-called DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency. Government will become more efficient, financially structured and results will triumph over process and so much of American bureaucracy will be eliminated, reduced, or otherwise radically changed. What a blessing that will be for WE THE PEOPLE! Of the now approaching 8 trillion dollars of an American annual budget, Musk and Trump believe they can reduce that budget by as much as 2 trillion dollars or at or even more than 25% of the existing federal budget. If so, that would be absolutely unbelievable, and the financial muscle of America could be restored in this great country and worldwide in four or less years of the Trump administration.

President Trump is determined to make that happen. Many of his appointments, nominations, and people with whom he will work are businesspeople, CEOs, bold entrepreneurs who are determined to make things happen, to produce results, and to do away with process and mediocrity. Such a one is Linda McMahon, who built one of the largest entertainment enterprises in the entire world. She will run the Department of Education. That department needs to be downsized and the authority it now has given back to the individual states.

Then there is Doug Burgum, who will run the Department of the Interior, a man with a strong business mentality. And then there is Chris Wright at the Department of Energy, and Scott Bessent at the Department of the Treasury, and Howard Lutnick at the Department of Commerce. Those four men create a fearsome foursome whose entrepreneurial skills have created billions of dollars in wealth in private business and they will now create trillions in economic growth and government savings inside the Trump cabinet. How great that will be for our beloved America.

Under the Obama and Biden administrations, huge numbers of government officials were addicted to working from home and some have even abandoned the cities they were assigned to for early retirement homes elsewhere. Trump intends to target those do-nothings for a massive cost-cutting departure. Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, will bring a new mindset, priorities, and way of thinking and evaluation to that critical department, critical for the defense of America, which has now become woke, liberal and radical, and far more concerned with social matters rather than those of military and defense.

Then there is the border problem. Our country is plagued with perhaps as many as 11 million illegal immigrants who have entered our country unlawfully. Trump intends to close the border and not only that but deport many of those illegal immigrants and he has pledged to deport any and every such individual with any kind of criminal record in the millions. He has appointed one Tom Homan, a no-nonsense business person, who will aggressively carry out such a plan. Homan intends to eliminate, even crush sanctuary cities and states like New Jersey, and Homan has promised the prosecution of recalcitrant officials, those who violate American law with impunity and he has threatened cities and states with the complete loss of federal funds if they resist. May it be so. It is time to use the full force of the law to punish state and city officials who violate those laws with impunity.

Americans know that the Biden inflation continues. Prices are at an all-time high. So many American families are struggling financially. Trump, Musk, and so many others in his cabinet are determined to attack and eliminate inflation wherever possible. The Trump administration intends to unleash America’s vast energy resources and to turn the regulatory and permitting processes positive, encouraging the resumption of oil and gas leases, and creating investment certainty for the energy industry which has been radically suppressed by Biden and company for the last four years. The resumed mining and drilling will unleash a new era of energy dominance that will lessen the impact of China, Russia, Iran, and Venezuela. Trump will also encourage the innovative development of CLEAN NUCLEAR ENERGY.

Trump has also pledged to do away with CRT (Critical Race Theory), DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), ESG (Environment Social Governance), and Transgenderism. May it be so. Women will not have to worry about men using female bathrooms. Women in sports will not have to compete against men who claim to be women. In fact, all vestiges of extreme liberalism and socialism will be done away with, eliminated from American culture as much as possible. Core liberties, values, and traditional American culture will once again reign supreme.

As a loyal American citizen, I am more than delighted with these promises and I just hope and pray that Trump follows through and this radical change back, this determination to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN (MAGA) does in fact occur.

Trump knows that he has four years and no more to accomplish these goals. He also knows that the first 100 days of a presidency is the most important and he intends to get as much done through executive orders on the one hand and through working with the Republican controlled House and Senate to pass the legislation needed to accomplish these goals as well. There are Republicans who are skeptical and who may resist the Trump agenda in some cases. But achieving these fantastic goals can be accomplished and much of the Trump agenda will become reality and law and America will begin the CHANGE BACK even this very year 2025.

Many believe that Donald Trump, within an inch of being assassinated, was divinely spared to provide for America one last chance to be the beacon on a hill, the true land of freedom, the land of the constitution and the rule of law, and the nation where, as from the beginning, freedom rings. WE THE PEOPLE SHOULD DO EVERYTHING TO SUPPORT DONALD TRUMP AND MAKE THIS GRAND PLAN TO CHANGE AMERICA HAPPEN! Make America great again, my fellow Americans:

MAGA – MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!