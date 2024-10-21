The Vote 2024

There comes, in some two short weeks, the most important and critical elections which our beloved America has ever encountered. Elections 2024 will determine the future, the heart and soul of America for decades to come.

You, American citizen and person of faith, will vote in this election, will you not? If you are Christian, and you wish to protect your faith, the freedom you have to enjoy and practice your religion, and the free speech guaranteed by the Constitution, you have no other choice:

YOU MUST VOTE!

You must.

Troy A. Miller, President and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) says unequivocally and emphatically:

“CHRISTIANS HAVE A MORAL AND ETHICAL DUTY TO VOTE NOVEMBER 5!”

Miller says that a Christian really has no choice but to vote. There is no option not to vote for there is a moral, Christian duty to vote. So, my fellow Americans, legal citizens, and Christians:

YOU WILL VOTE NOVEMBER 5, WILL YOU NOT?

Troy Miller goes on to state the following:

“It’s time to get millions of evangelical voters to the polls.”

Is it ever.

In this election, there are seven so-called swing states, the votes in which and the electoral college numbers, pundits say, will determine the election. Listen to this tragic statistic. It was estimated that in Elections 2020, an estimated 7 million evangelicals in those 7 swing states did not participate in the election:

DID NOT VOTE!

That is a shocking, frustrating, and tragic statistic and it is, says Miller, one inexcusable, unpatriotic, uncaring, abandonment of civic duty and concern and love for America, and of course the freedom of the Christian faith we hold so dear.

Dr. James Dobson, he of Family Talk Fame, is greatly concerned for the future of America and the outcomes of Elections 2024. Dobson also agrees fully, as do his cohorts, Michelle Bachman and Gary Bauer, that America is on the path to destruction if evangelical Christians, real Christians, do not vote, and vote right and informed for the very best candidates. So, you will vote, will you not? YOU MUST VOTE!

Hear the words of candidate for President, Donald Trump:

“OUR ENEMIES ARE WAGING WAR ON FREEDOM AND FAITH, ON

SCIENCE AND RELIGION, ON HISTORY AND TRADITION, ON LAW AND

DEMOCRACY, ON THE FAMILY, ON CHILDREN, ON AMERICA ITSELF.”

It is simply tragic to learn how many real Christians, so-called evangelicals, bible-believing and Christian-faith-practicing Christians have not voted and who do not intend to vote 2024. That is absolutely tragic, almost sabotage to our great country and an utter and total disrespect for the freedoms, the lifestyle, and the American way we all enjoy and which so many take for granted. But progressive, liberal thought and activism have contaminated the mainstream of American life and culture, and in the words of Franklin Graham:

“SO MUCH SO THAT ONCE UNTHINKABLE ABOMINATIONS SUCH AS

SAME SEX MARRIAGE, ABORTION ON DEMAND, AND TRANSGENDER

ADVOCACY HAVE BECOME DOGMA IN ONE MAJOR PARTY’S PLATFORM.”

That political party is of course not Republican. I wonder if you can guess which party that would be? Various and considerable strong biblical, God-fearing, evangelical leaders have said unequivocally, that a vote for Harris-Walz, or Democrat senators or congress persons, is indeed a vote for unlimited abortion, transgender advocacy, and the curtailing of freedom of speech and religion, and the growth and power of all governments, and the drift of America towards Socialism and even Marxism itself. More from Franklin Graham:

“The Bible clearly teaches that governments are ordained by God to restrain evil and enable righteousness to flourish.”

And then Franklin Graham states unequivocally:

“That’s why Christians should carefully pray and vote!”

Like Troy Miller of NRB, and James Dobson, and so many other evangelical leaders, Graham really believes it is the moral duty of a Christian to vote, to protect America, and to elect the best possible candidates. So, my fellow Americans, legal citizens, you will vote will you not? YOU MUST VOTE!

The senatorial voting and the gubernatorial decision making of Harris and Walz lead so many Christian leaders to state the following:

“CAN ANY THINKING, WELL INFORMED CHRISTIAN VOTE FOR ANY DEMOCRAT?”

Given what this party stands for, its platform, what Harris truly is and what she believes, and what she will inevitably do should she be elected President, will result in the most anti-Christian, religious persons of faith political administration in the history of our country. Christians have a duty to do everything humanly possible to prevent that from happening.

Vote 2024, Christian, VOTE! Protect your constitutional freedoms. Stand up for what is morally right, traditionally American, and biblical truth. STAND UP! YOU and so many other, literally millions, of bible-believing, real Christians can in fact determine the outcome, up and down the ballots, of Elections 2024. YOU CAN DO THAT! So, never forget the admonitions of Troy Miller, Franklin Graham, and James Dobson:

YOU MUST VOTE 2024!

YOU MUST.