Elections 2024 are over, most thankfully!

The campaigns for elections began so early and lasted so long that Americans experienced:

ELECTION FATIGUE

And burnout, and even despair. It seemed like the election season would never end.

But it did, and Americans resoundingly and clearly voted Donald Trump as President of the United States and JD Vance as Vice President. Trump and Vance won a clear majority of the popular vote and a resounding majority of the electoral college vote, both.

Now comes four years, again, of Donald Trump in office, January 2025 through January 2029. WE THE PEOPLE experienced four years of Trump, 2017-2021. His record is clear. Now the question becomes:

WHAT KIND OF PRESIDENCY WILL DONALD J. TRUMP PRODUCE FOR AMERICA IN HIS NEXT AND LAST FOUR YEARS AS PRESIDENT?

Many think Trump has changed, and for the better. Many believe that Trump has become more conciliatory, considerate of other people, cooperative, even with those hostile to him, in order to make certain that he does what is right for America. May it be so. The main objective of a new Trump administration will be to reverse what many feel is the disastrous policies of Biden-Harris and the Democrats in the last four years. WOKE has gone wild. Progressives have ruled the day. Trump intends to reverse all of that and:

MAGA – MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

That is, restore American values as of old, become once again a constitutional country with deep respect for the rule of law. Trump has promised that in this next presidency, he will:

DRAIN THE SWAMP.

And he pledges to do a far better job of draining and dredging the Washington political swamp.

WE THE PEOPLE should hold him to those promises. We should watch, and pray, and stand up and be heard if Trump breaks any of these promises.

THE ECONOMY. Trump has promised to curb and control inflation. Prices are out of control. We should hold him to that promise.

TAXES. Trump has promised to lower and control taxation. He has also promised to de-politicize the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE (IRS). That organization, constructed to be objective, has become a weapon when needed by the progressives in Washington. That organization needs to be restructured top to bottom. WE THE PEOPLE must hold Trump to that promise.

GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS. Trump has promised a massive de-regulation clean-up in Washington and, like Ronald Reagan of old, to get government off the backs of we the people. We must hold Donald J. Trump to that promise.

EDUCATION. Trump has promised to do away with the Department of Education. It has become weaponized, politicized, and aggressively progressive. We must, we must hold Trump to that promise.

THE BORDER. Trump has pledged to shut down the border. He has emphatically promised to stop the ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION. We must hold our new president to that promise without exception. It is just simply unbelievable that the Biden administration could operate in such illegal fashion, ignoring the constitution, endangering the economy, our cities, and so many of our citizens by forcing literally millions of illegal immigrants on them. Trump has pledged such ILLEGALITIES will stop the first day of his presidency. WE MUST HOLD HIM TO THAT PROMISE, WE MUST!

FREEDOM. Trump has pledged a revival of the First Amendment and its precious freedoms, protecting without abridgement and without government interference, our rights as citizens to the freedom of:

RELIGION SPEECH PRESS ASSEMBLY PETITION

And nothing is more important to WE THE PEOPLE, the citizens of this great country, than the absolute guarantee of the right to and enforcement of those freedoms by anyone in power, including and especially Trump.

ISRAEL. New President Trump has promised to support Israel even as the Biden administration has not. Trump has promised to encourage Israel to combat and defeat Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and especially Iran and any other mid-eastern force which wishes the extinction of the Jewish state and all of its Jewish citizens.

THE TRUMP AMERICA WILL STAND WITH ISRAEL!

CHINA. China is the most dangerous and lethal foe and enemy of the United States. Military experts believe that there is no other course but war with China, sooner or later. That can occur soon on if China invades Taiwan. WE THE PEOPLE pray that will not happen, but it seems inevitable. Like it or not, America must stand up to China.

And more. There is much more that the Trump-Vance administration has promised WE THE PEOPLE. We must hold Donald J. Trump to those promises. We must:

WATCH

PRAY

STAY INVOLVED

WE MUST HOLD TRUMP TO THOSE PROMISES. Trump has promised to protect the integrity of the Supreme Court. He has promised that there will be no change to the ELECTORAL COLLEGE. We must hold him to those two promises. He has promised to drain the swamp, defang, de-weaponize, and defeat the growing power of the force of state, the agencies of the Federal Government, and we must hold Trump to that promise. We must.

Donald J. Trump will be our 47th President. WE THE PEOPLE must watch, pray, and not just hope, but demand the promised performance of the Trump administration. WE THE PEOPLE voted for him with a very strong majority. Now, WE THE PEOPLE must hold:

DONALD J. TRUMP TO THE POLITICAL PROMISES HE MADE!

Then, and only then, can we expect that:

GOD WILL BLESS AMERICA!