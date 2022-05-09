Ukraine – Billy Graham

HE BEING DEAD YET SPEAKETH !

Loud and clear, he does, his ministry carried on by his son Franklin Graham. The ministry which bears his name, THE BILLY GRAHAM EVANGELISTIC ASSOCIATION (BGEA) carries on its spiritual and humanitarian calling at the very highest levels. The BGEA may be even more effective today, especially from a humanitarian standpoint.

A madman, a tyrant, dictator and butcher from Russia has killed tens of thousands of people and injured many more. This one man wants Ukraine to be part of Russia and he will do anything, Vladimir Putin will, to make that happen, even at the expense of thousands of innocent human lives. They mean nothing to him, nothing.

Some four million people, maybe more, have fled Ukraine. They fear for their lives and rightly so. Putin’s Russian butchers kill without warning and indiscriminately. They murder, rape and plunder. Zelensky and his cohorts beg and plead for Western help, especially USA and get little or none. But they fight on, defending their freedom, perhaps choosing to die rather than live under Russian rule. Any organization or individual for that matter which comes to the aid of Ukraine is as brave as can be, all on the altar, willing to risk life and limb for the sake of others, do unto others at the highest level.

Such an organization is THE BILLY GRAHAM EVANGELISTIC ASSOCIATION (BGEA) . They go anywhere under any circumstances to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. And more, often much more. They go everywhere with humanitarian aid. They provide medical services. And clothing. And shelter. And food. They know they must provide human aid before that individual is capable of hearing the gospel. BGEA feeds the hungry and perhaps most importantly, provides medical services through trained doctors, the services of men and women highly competent, highly trained who are at the highest levels professionally and spiritually.

They do so through their organization’s Samaritans Purse. That is one incredible organization. The good it has done, the benefit to mankind is simply outstanding. Those tremendous individuals meet need, whatever it is. Billy Graham would be proud!

Another branch of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association ministries is that of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (BG–RRT). They have gone to the Ukraine, risking their lives in order to minister to and train church leaders on the methodology of ministering in the times of serious crisis. First, the needs of the body but then the even greater need, the need for salvation through Jesus Christ. Again, the one–of–a–kind Billy Graham would be proud.

Franklin Graham, the son and worthy successor of Billy deployed a team of disaster response specialists to Poland, Romania and Moldova to provide aid and meet the needs of the some four million people who have already fled the Ukraine for the safety of those nations. The BGEA affiliated organizations Samaritans Purse deployed these disaster response specialists and in addition, Samaritans Purse sent an Emergency Field Hospital to Ukraine and set up a medical clinic at the train station in Lviv, one of the largest cities in the country. Again, Dr. William Franklin Graham, the Billy of old would be proud. This emergency hospital can do fourteen major surgeries per day or thirty minor surgeries per day, an incredible feat indeed, incredible spiritual and humanitarian–medical accomplishments, driven and motivated by the love and passion for Jesus Christ. Samaritans Purse which provides these services has long partnered with more than 3,200 churches within Ukraine and that partnership will not stop even in the face of this evil, satanic war.

“God calls us to go into crisis areas to help those who are most vulnerable”, said Franklin Graham. And BGEA does just that through its excellent ministries Samaritans Purse and the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. By the way, if you want to be certain that any gift you make for the benefit of the Ukraine is rightly used, give it to BGEA.

Ukraine and Russian churches, their leaders and pastors, and so many families who are congregation members who have stayed in the Ukraine, refusing to leave their homeland no matter what Putin does, have joined together in fellowship, worship, prayer and concern for their fellow human beings. They are, these truly called individuals, truly unstoppable in the face of this crisis. Those who truly love and believe in Jesus Christ are better than ever when any crisis is at its worst.

Said Franklin Graham, “My father (Billy) preached several times in the Soviet Union. Some criticized him for going there, since the U.S.S.R. was under authoritarian communist rule and the Cold War was raging but my father (what a great man) knew that the message of the gospel was for all people and the people desperately needed to hear the Good News. In 1992, less than a year after the fall of the Soviet Union, my father preached to more than 155,000 people at Moscow’s Olympic Stadium, where more than 12,000 people registered decisions for Jesus Christ”. Franklin’s father was fearless. Franklin inherited those spiritual genes.

So, the bottom line for Franklin Graham, BGEA, Samaritans Purse, and Billy Graham Rapid Response Team:

PRAY .

Christians, they say must meet the need for prayer around the world. All humankind, right–thinking, loving human beings must solicit the help and intervention of God Almighty to put a stop from this evil from Russia. The Ukraine has some 42 million citizens. It is the second largest country in Europe after European Russia. It is critical territory, geography which shares a long border with Russia, now to its disadvantage, and the Belarus, Poland, Romania and a large area of the Black Sea. It possesses large fertile land making it known as the bread basket of the Soviet Union (once was). Russia wants it back. Putin will do anything to get it back and in the process, so much will be destroyed, so many will be killed, the devastation and evil at its worst. Pray and pray hard. Include in those prayers the divine request that we the Americans, our government, talk no more but DO , act, help, stand up to Russia, and especially Putin and all who would return Russia to its former warlike nature. The Great War, the Third World War looms and the world must be ready. THE GREAT RUSSIAN BEAR IS ON THE PROWL ! The civilized world can end in a heart beat if this aggression is not stopped. There is only one way it can be put to a permanent end. That is through the love, forgiveness, salvation and radical change which can only occur through: