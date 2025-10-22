Vaccines, once fully accepted and non-controversial, are now perhaps one of the most controversial subjects in American health.

WE THE PEOPLE, especially older individuals, believed without question that vaccines were helpful, necessary, even lifesaving. We were vaccinated voluntarily, and no matter the temporary hurt, we were convinced we and our immune systems would be healthier, more resistant to disease, and face the germs and bacteria with a much more sensitive and protective immune system.

In the days of Covid, early Covid, at or about the year 2019 and for several years thereafter, Covid vaccines, two of them, were required by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and documentation to that effect was necessary. Very few resisted. The resistors included certain religious groups, and individuals who would let nothing in their body which was in any way potentially harmful. But in year 2024, vaccines became controversial, and the debate raged as to whether they were necessary, or helpful, or disease protecting and worth the risk of a negative body reaction. The spokesperson for anti-vaccine thinking and implementation was Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. He was so vocal in his thinking and positions that he actually determined to run for President. So did Donald Trump, of course, who realized that Kennedy and his followers would take considerable votes away from Trump and the Republican party. Trump offered Kennedy an influential position in Government if he would join forces with him, and that position turned out to be Secretary and spokesperson for the agency which control drugs and vaccines.

The debate rages as to the efficacy and the necessity for VACCINES. Fortunately, to get or not to get vaccinated continues optional in America. You can not be required to be vaccinated in any way, at least for now. So, my fellow Americans, what do you think about vaccinations? Have you been vaccinated for anything? Do you believe they are effective and necessary? Do you believe they are necessary and effective for your family, spouse, children, and any elderly individual in your family, do you? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT VACCINES?

We know what BIG PHARMA thinks. Merck, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and smaller companies produce vaccines on a regular basis. They update them, make them more potent, provide current boosters, and otherwise, with advertising and by any other means, attempt to convince Americans that they should, they must, it is right to be fully vaccinated. Do you agree? It remains, at least for now:

YOUR CHOICE.

Virtually all Americans got the original Covid vaccines, two of them. Essential activities were forbidden without vaccination. It was standard practice for WE THE PEOPLE to get annual flu shots, flu vaccines, dependent upon the strain of the flu that year. As children and even as young adults, we were vaccinated for measles, mumps, and one of the most important vaccinations at the time and even returning today is the vaccination for Tuberculosis.

Bronchial diseases are on the increase. The pneumococcal vaccine, the RSV vaccine, are protective shots so many Americans and people the world over have taken. To this point, they have been optional, but most Americans think those vaccines provide protection and strengthen the resistance capability of the immune system. DO YOU?

Secretary Robert Kennedy and his agency continue to believe that vaccines do more harm than good. They urge all Americans not to be vaccinated. Fortunately, it seems, they do not have the authority to require such resistance.

WE THE PEOPLE CAN STILL MAKE OUR OWN INDIVIDUAL CHOICE TO BE

VACCINATED OR NOT!

Have you, my fellow American, been vaccinated, and do you intend to get vaccinations in the future and as they become available, do you? Most vaccinations are paid for by the Federal Government or by private health insurance companies. They seem to be offered readily and any inability to pay is not a barrier to receiving the vaccine. Today, we live in a world where disease spreads rapidly. Our very own scripture reminds us that, especially in the end times, there will be plagues, lots of them and new ones, and pestilence, lots of that, and new ones, and we should be ready for that onslaught.

Vaccines, to be vaccinated or not, is a burning issue of the day. I, for one, have been vaccinated and I watched certain members of my family suffer excruciating pain, even long term, having gotten the horrible disease SHINGLES. One was elderly, and the results were extremely painful. I resolved to do anything possible never to experience that horrible disease myself, and received two shingles shots. Each was painful, but I have never regretted vaccinations. So again, my fellow Americans, what is your position on vaccines and vaccination? Do you believe in their efficacy and protective qualities, do you? Do you believe that to be vaccinated for you, your family and loved ones, and friends is the right thing to do? We should be thankful that no matter the bully pulpit of Robert Kennedy and the FDA, the CDC, and any in government who deal with vaccinations that for WE THE PEOPLE, to be vaccinated or not is still YOUR CHOICE AND MINE.

So, what will you do, will you be vaccinated for protection against some or all of the diseases of today, will you? There is really hardly any middle ground regarding that decision. One is either very pro-vaccination or very against it. In which camp are you?

WILL YOU BE