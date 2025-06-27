In the image of God, He created them: male and female. He created them.

Women and men were created by the Great God Jehovah in HIS image and there were simply two of us, two sexes:

MALE AND FEMALE

MAN AND WOMAN

No more. And we were like Him, created in His IMAGE. So much for the issue of gender identity. And so much for LGBTQIA+. There was at the BEGINNING a man and a woman and no more and that is the way it is now.

Such a creation was confirmed by our Lord Jesus Christ who said in the book of Matthew:

“HAVE YOU NOT READ THAT HE WHO MADE THEM AT THE BEGINNING MADE THEM MALE AND FEMALE.”

So, my fellow Christians and fellow Americans, there were male and female at the beginning of creation and there were male and female only as confirmed by Jesus Christ. So much for gender identity.

Women are special, every bit as much as any man. Examine the lives of Sarah, Hannah, and Mary in scripture, fantastic, exemplary women in every sense and more. There was Deborah, a woman of incredible strength and wisdom. There was Esther, full of determination and as brave as any woman could be, straight and honest. And then there was Ruth, a woman with incredible endurance and perseverance. And then there was Lydia, entrepreneurial and aggressive, as competent as any man. If you are a woman, created by God to be a woman, and never to even think about the ridiculous subject of transgender you should be proud, grateful, and live the life of the woman as God intended and make the world a better place. If you are a woman, you were created by God to be special, to live a life full exemplary and extraordinary and energetically and gratefully and you should know that we men salute you, honor you, and respect you.

Our President Donald Trump agrees. He now goes about the task of defending women from Gender Ideology and in his words:

“RESTORING BIBLICAL TRUTH TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND FOR ALL AMERICANS.”

President Trump echoes Genesis 1:27 and Matthew 19:4 and averse that the policy of the United States of America will now be:

“TO RECOGNIZE TWO SEXES, MALE AND FEMALE.”

And no more. Trump further states that FEMALE means “a personal belonging at conception to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell.” So that, one of the very highest purposes in life is the reproduction of another human being by a female and every woman who becomes mother should understand that the birth of another male or female is the highest possible calling she could have so says the Great God Almighty.

But it seems, sadly, that our culture demeans women and seems to devalue their ability to birth and nourish life. It discredits the decision of a woman to choose family values and birth and raise children of their own. It fosters gender identity in so many ways, indoctrinates the young and students especially, affirms and celebrates gender-altering procedures such as surgical mutilation, puberty blockers, and damaging hormone-blocking therapies. It honors biological males who have tried to transition to a female identity and it champions their right now as so-called transgendered females to enter into girl’s bathrooms, locker rooms and other traditionally female-only areas. It champions the right of these transgender men to participate in girls sports and it seeks to redefine the definition of a WOMAN in every way possible. All of that is wrong, absolutely wrong, immoral, unscriptural, and the whole new world of gender identity and transgenderism if not defeated will radically change if not destroy America itself. We should be grateful for the aggressive STAND of President Trump who, at least for the next four years, will make certain that gender identity will recognize two sexes, and only a biological male and female as both the world of scripture and biology so indicate.

Listen to the words of one male who underwent hormone therapy and sex-change genital surgery. This man lived as a woman for eight years, but he finally faced the truth and testified:

“HORMONES AND SURGERY MAY ALTER APPEARNANCES, BUT NOTHING CHANGES THE IMMUTABLE FACT OF YOUR SEX.”

NOTHING!

There is no higher calling than to be a woman, a real woman. That real woman who decides to become life, and mother, and raise a child in the nurture and admonition of the Lord should have the deepest respect from other women and all men, and especially a husband and father. Each year, we celebrate Mother’s Day. Next year, we should really, really celebrate mothers’ day, honor the women who are mother’s and all women with an understanding, respect, admiration and love as never before. You, the female created by God Almighty are special, to a man, a child, a family, and to all. You are one of two, only two:

MALE AND FEMALE.