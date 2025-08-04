HE created them:

MAN AND WOMAN.

MALE AND FEMALE.

Those two, and those two only. If the Lord God Almighty intended only two sexes, only two genders, then no man or woman has any right to change sex or to TRANSGENDER FROM ONE TO ANOTHER. To do so is wrong, morally wrong, scripturally wrong, and biologically so, as well.

Our world, said one Denise George, “is at war with God.” It is bent on defying His Holiness, and HIS natural selection. This world of ours has absolutely no respect for Gods created order. The concept of gender is re-defined and distorted. And, so often, women are the ones who bear the brunt of the consequences.

In many ways, our culture demeans women. It devalues the natural female ability to give birth and to nourish life. It seems to have little respect for a woman’s decision to choose marriage, family, and child-raising rather than career. There is little doubt that the Creator of male and female, man and woman, is not happy.

The so-called new gender-identity is everywhere. This nefarious and evil indoctrination infects our students, our businesses, our cultural and entertainment lives, and advocates gender-altering procedures, even surgical mutilation, puberty blockers, and damaging hormone-therapies. All such and more produce terrible biological changes which are, more often than not, irreversible.

And now comes to our society the biological male who has, through one of these horrendous procedures, become a so-called transgender woman. This new creation, man-made and not God-made, is now given unsupervised entrance into girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and so many other areas which were once biological-female-only. That is just plain wrong, morally wrong, so says the scripture, wrong and with dire consequences to come. Any who dare protest and take public stands against this transgender movement are so often told to be more inclusive, to compromise, to broaden their mindset, and get re-educated, RE-EDUCATED! Christians, real Christians, God-believing Christians, will never do so, I do hope and pray.

Now, males identifying as transgender women are allowed to participate in girls’ sports, creating unfair advantage and thankfully, the Trump administration is doing its best to reverse this trend and re-establish once again the real definition of man and woman, male and female.

A common definition of WOMAN today is an adult who LIVES AND IDENTIFIES as female, though they may have been a different sex at birth. In other words, no matter biology or birthing, by that definition, anyone can decide their sex and fully identify as such. But, one individual who underwent sex-change, including genital surgery (a biological male) said, after that surgery, that he had learned the truth and that hormones and surgery may alter appearances but nothing changes the immutable fact of your biological sex. If you are born male, if you are born female, no matter what you do, you can never change that gender, never.

And more from the Creator Himself. In Genesis 1:27, hear these divine words:

IN THE IMAGE OF GOD, HE CREATED THEM, MALE AND FEMALE. HE CREATED THEM.

Those words were confirmed by Jesus Christ, who said in Matthew 19:4:

HAVE YOU NOT READ THAT HE WHO MADE THEM AT THE BEGINNING MADE THEM MALE AND FEMALE?

No one or no procedure can change that!

What a marvelous thing it is to be a woman. Any God-created woman is very special, unique, and a blessing to this world as wife, mother, family-matriarch, teacher, or for that matter, any woman who is called to career, work and productivity in her own special way. The story of Eve, created by God as a help-need to Adam, is a blessing indeed, and that female creation is so much more than a mere help-need, so much more.

The Biden administration, to its shame, referred to expectant mothers as:

BIRTHING PEOPLE.

One Governor referred to pregnant woman as:

INSEMINATED PERSONS.

Unbelievable, disrespectful, and wrong, dead wrong. Scripture honors mothers, mothers like Sarah, Hannah, and Mary, among others. There was none greater born of women than Jesus of Nazareth, none. WOMEN ARE SPECIAL!

In the 52 years since ROE V. WADE, there have been more than 63 million abortions, known and quantified in the United States. There have been more since the Supreme Court ruling in the case DOBBS V. JACKSON. If not now, than later, these murders of innocent babies will be accounted for.

President Donald Trump issued a declaration as follows:

“DEFENDING WOMEN FROM GENDER IDEOLOGY EXTREMEISM AND RESTORING BIOLOGICAL TRUTH TO THE FEDERAL GOVENRMENT.”

The President stated that the policy of the United States is the recognize TWO SEXES, male and female, and the President went on to define and clarify the definition of female:

A PERSON BELONGING AT CONCEPTION TO THE SEX THAT PRODUCES THE LARGE REPRODUCTIVE CELL.

That, of course, is a biological definition, but one necessary in this tragic culture of ours.

Said Denise George, writing for the wonderful magazine DECISION:

“GOD HAS INSTILLED WITHIN HIS FEMALE CREATION THE STRENGTH AND WISDOM OF DEBORAH, THE COURAGE AND DETERMEINATION OF ESTHER, THE FAITHFULLYNESS AND PERSERVERENCE OF RUTH, AND THE ENTRUEPREUSNIEUAL AND SUPPORTIVE-PROWESS OF LYDIA.”

God indeed has done that and more.

We who are Christian and male solute women, real women, honor and respect them, and rejoice that the Great God Almighty, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, has seen fit to create male and female, and we honor our God for so-doing.