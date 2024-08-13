You the Citizen – The Vote

POLITICIANS LIE!

All of them. Do you know of any politician at any level of government who tells the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, all the time, do you? I don’t.

It is as though for one to become a politician is for that candidate or elected official to embrace the lie. To compromise, to sell the soul, or be willing to do so, to play the game, the political game. Politicians deceive. They will do or say virtually anything to get elected, and then again re-elected. So much of WE THE PEOPLE have come to expect that, and worse, accept that. We do our best to determine facts, and truth, and we make our decisions to vote so often on the basis of faulty facts, the best alternatives, knowing that trust, ultimate trust in the candidate, the person, the platform, the promises are anything but certain once that candidate gets in office, takes power, and becomes a member in good standing of the political class, a class of individuals better than us, entitled, and almost always without accountability. It is a sad day in America as we look at anything political.

Nevertheless, now comes politics 2024, elections this November, federal state and local, which will determine the future of America. That future is not decades, or even years away. Change, and radical change is a present possibility, an immediate political dagger in the constitutional heart of WE THE PEOPLE. Our freedoms, our way of life, our constitutional guarantees, our very own Bill of Rights have never been more in danger. What is sad is that, even as these forces of evil, anti-democracy, totalitarian march on, we the people, the citizens, the voters seem unaware, even indifferent, falsely believing that nothing so aggressive, fundamental, and revolutionary could ever happen to our great country, our way of life, and the freedoms not only enjoy but take for granted. We are a citizenry naïve, unsuspecting, accommodating, intimidated, lied to, and ripe as never before to radical change and the end of our democratic way of life.

Words and warnings seem to do little good. The indifference of WE THE PEOPLE, the lack of involvement, real sacrificial involvement, the toleration of the lie and flat out evil is incredibly alarming. We heed not the warning of founding father Benjamin Franklin that this republic, this democracy of America can only last:

IF WE THE PEOPLE CAN KEEP IT!

The sacrifice, the involvement, the constant attention to the political process and the holding of wrong-doers and unfaithful politicians accountable are demanding courses of action which we seem unwilling to take. America teeters on the brink not only of change, radical change, but even outright destruction when those who take power fully exercise that power and reveal who they really are, what they think, and what they intend for our beloved America.

WE THE PEOPLE are much more responsible for commitment well beyond our vote. Our vote 2024 begins the journey. Then comes accountability, follow up, demand, contact, devoting a significant and meaningful portion of one’s life to the protection of the freedoms and citizenship we now take for granted. Look at how many politicians have changed course once elected. They tell us they are evolving in their thinking (compromising), considering different points of view, developing new definitions of fairness, equity, and in fact, learning the full meaning of diversity, and equity, and inclusion so much of which means reversal of position, belief, standards and values, and the beginning of the:

LIVING THE LIFE OF THE POLITICAL LIE.

It is then that so much of America does nothing. It talks, complains, watches and listens to media, most of which is liberal-radical, and vows that things political in 2028 will be different. But the problem is that the America of 2028 will be radically changed from the America of 2024.

These are not words of pessimism or despair only, but reality. They are words of challenge, asking all of us who care about America to stand up for the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and to hold our elected officials, those who ask for our trust and confidence, to the very highest possible standards as they make critical decisions affecting our lives. Candidate Donald Trump already begins to change his beliefs, positions, and even former promises. Many believe that Trump is the only conservative alternative. But Trump has signaled that he is not the president he once was in 2016, so far without major change but having created enough of political and cultural differences which may be precursors of more aggressive position change to come. Watch what he says and does most carefully.

Kamala Harris is a liberal, in many ways a radical liberal, woke, and already her fawning media begin the cover-up, the reinterpretation of her record as politician, and district attorney, and find ways to compensate for her total inexperience and perhaps considerable inabilities at the presidential level. The democrat lie has already begun and WE THE PEOPLE will be asked to vote for a largely recreated Harris. Whether Trump or Harris, or senate or house candidates, get ready for the lie, so much you will hear and see which is not the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. But vote you must, for this election, like almost all others before it, is a vote for the better candidate, not necessarily the really right one or the best one.

Truth is the truth, the whole truth, leaving nothing out, and nothing but the truth, adding nothing in. Politicians are masters in adding and subtracting fact and theory so as to make up their own version of the truth, anything which accomplishes their ultimate objectives. That is why, say so many political experts, American democracy is ultimately doomed. Will you let that happen? Will you let the forces of evil take over? Will you do what is necessary to protect, preserve, and defend this great country in which you are privileged to live, will you? President Thomas Jefferson said that the preservation of democracy requires the shedding of patriotic blood from time to time. I wonder if that time is now or coming soon. Millions have died protecting America, its democracy and freedoms and now may be the time for more.

As you make incredibly important voting decisions for all of the elections 2024:

WHAT PRICE ARE YOU WILLING TO PAY?