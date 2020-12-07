Israel, the Abraham Accords

I WILL BLESS THOSE WHO BLESS YOU AND I WILL CURSE THOSE WHO CURSE YOU.

Thus saith the Lord G–d of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. And He means it, he really does.

There is no timetable for either the blessing promised, or the cursing. My ways, says the Lord G–d are not your ways, and my thoughts are not your thoughts. No man knows the divine timetable for anything. What happens and when it does is the will of the Lord. The Almighty states clearly that when it is justified:

VENGEANCE IS MINE !

And the vengeance of the Lord is a fearful thing.

WE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE should feel blessed, with more to come because of the way in which the Trump Administration has supported Israel. There has been the very best cooperation between America and Israel, we have supplied them with monies and onements and perhaps most importantly, by the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, recognized that world–special city as the capital of Israel, the Holy city of G–d and the Jews. I’ll bet you one shekel that the Biden Administration will move the Embassy back to Tel Aviv. Biden, you will see, is no friend of the Jews.

All nations have suffered the Coronavirus and Israel is no exception. But, diplomatically, Israel has profited more in the last several years than in its entire 75 year history. Now comes the Abraham Accords, the incredible making of peace between hardened nations hateful of Israel and the Jews. An Accord, essentially a peace treaty and a normalization of relations has occurred between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which make peace and establish friendly relations with two Israeli Arab nation enemies. What a fantastic blow struck for the PEACE OF JERUSALEM . There is now trade between the three countries, and the opening of Jewish owned businesses there and Arab businesses in Israel. Hotels in those two countries are required to offer kosher meals even as Israel offers full accommodation to the citizens of Bahrain and UAE. The Trump Administration, the United States of America acted as broker and witness to those incredible agreements, never, ever thought possible. Said the good writer and thinker Joel C. Rosenberg:

“President Trump deserves enormous credit for brokering those deals.”

And that he surely does even though he may not be President to see the full effect of these incredible ABRAHAM ACCORDS .

Now, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates join both Egypt and Jordan, nations which had signed peace treaty agreements with Israel after all out war, the one in 1979 and the other in 1994. Those two treaties kept the borders between Israel calm and quiet for 41 years on the one hand and 26 years on the other. Wonderful and incredible and even more to come.

All four nations have participated in the economic sanctions and embargos against Israel. They fully supported the so called:

BOYCOTT – DIVESTMENT – SANCTIONS (BDS)

against Israel, participated in by so many nations worldwide. Those four nations constantly voted against Israel with the rest of the Arab world at the United Nations. They were full participants in the isolation and delegitimization campaign against Israel, but now, all that has changed. The Abraham Accords and other agreements preceding them provided agreement on civil aviation for one. There will be direct flights between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain. All such flights will fly through Saudi Arabia air space even though the Saudis have not yet participated in the Abraham Accords. But the granting of such flying privileges by Saudi Arabia is a strong indication that this large, wealthy and influential Arab nation will soon follow suit. It is absolutely historic that all the agreements under the general heading Abraham Accords will allow for common banking, private property rights and the setting up of small businesses. And, again, kosher meals will be served in Arab hotels, something unheard of even one year ago.

This significant realignment of interest in the Middle East and the foreign policies of Arab nations and Israel has only just begun. The nation of Oman may be next. Even more interesting, the war–like nation of the Sudan now strongly considers making peace with Israel and joining the Abraham Accords. Ironically says Rosenberg, the Sudan seems to figure prominently in the prophecy of Ezekiel 38 and 39 in the so called:

WAR OF GOG AND MAGOG .

It will be absolutely fascinating to see what happens in that case, whether any kind of normalization before that prophetic great and final war. But these peace deals, these Abraham Accords, surpass indeed the peace treaties between Egypt and Jordan and establish a new model of what peace and normalization can be in the Middle East. The Peace of Jerusalem now looks possible more so than ever before!

There are many who think that an even greater priority is the annexation or at least the application of Israeli sovereign law to large swaths of Judea and Samaria, which we know as the West Bank. That is still an objective of Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu, but perhaps (Rosenberg) the peace treaties, the Abraham Accords with Arab nations are first priorities. Annexation, thinks Rosenberg, in due course. Prophecy at work my fellow Americans, the divine hand of the G–d of Abraham at work. How exciting that we are privileged to live at this time and see the unfolding of these incredible biblical events.

But now comes the Biden Administration, or as she puts it, the Harris – Biden Administration, anti–Israel if not anti–Semitic and aided by the radical – progressives Omar, Tlaib, AOC, Sanders and Warren, will do everything possible to rollback the progress made and to change the course of American diplomacy. The Biden Administration will undoubtedly attempt to influence Kuwait and Saudi Arabia so that neither nation proceeds further to normalize friendly relations with Israel. One of the motivations driving the Abraham Accords is a deep concern and even fear of the militant and warlike IRAN . Iran makes no bones about the fact that it intends to dominate that area of the world, the Middle East. The Obama originated Nuclear Peace Treaty with Iran was little more than a license for Iran who proceed covertly with nuclear arms development. The Biden Administration, led by THE BIG GUY himself could reverse much of that progress made overnight. The Israel and Jew haters who will advise and even to some extent call the shots will do everything possible to make that happen. The Biden foreign policy would undoubtedly increase the prospects of more wars, more American troops in critical Middle East areas, and the undoing of these incredible peace accords wherever possible. Biden has indicated he intends to nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State. All such appointments by the Biden Administration will have more authority and power than otherwise, because of Biden’s limited expertise and knowledge. Secretary Blinken will be a powerful force with regard to Middle East affairs and if he follows the hard, radical and progressive party line of the Democrats, nothing but trouble with ensue.

But there is no nation on earth like Israel and no people with the will and determination to survive and compete than the Israelis. They are tough, battle hardened, determined to survive and NEVER FORGET and NEVER AGAIN ! They come from the stock of former Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin. In 1982, in a private session with the American SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE , where then Senator Joe Biden from Delaware was presiding, Biden then all of 39 years old lectured the 68 year old Begin over the Israelis settlements, jabbing his finger at the Prime Minister and banging his fist on the desk. Biden warned that eroding support for Israel threatened US aid, believing that he could cower the tough Israeli Prime Minister. Listen to the words in retort of Prime Minister Begin:

“Don’t threaten us with cutting off aid to give up our principles. I’m not a Jew with trembling knees.”

What an incredible statement, right on the mark in terms of what a modern day Israeli is, or in this case is not:

“ A JEW WITH TREMBLING KNEES .”

And there are millions of Israelis who live in Israel, and in fact many worldwide who face anti–Semitism and the hostility of so much of the world every day:

WITHOUT TREMBLING KNEES .

Prime Minister Begin went on to state to Biden and others in that Senate Committee the following:

“I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid!”

What an unbelievable statement. Perhaps even the younger BIG GUY understood the meaning and more importantly the will and resolve of Begin and his people. But you can be sure that Biden and Blinken will use American foreign aid as a weapon, a negotiating tool to gain Israeli cooperation and compromise. We can only hope that Netanyahu and others now in charge of Israeli politics will have the toughness, the character, the will of former Prime Minister Menachem Begin, the world famous Jew WITHOUT TREMBLING KNEES .

Secretary of State Pompeo has been a great friend of Israel. He recently announced that America will recognize the global BOYCOTT – DIVESTMENT – SANCTIONS (BDS) movement as:

ANTI–SEMITIC .

Pompeo said:

“We want to recognize BDS for the cancer that it is. Anti–Zionism is anti-Semitism.”

The Biden Administration will never be the friend and ally of Israel that the Trump Administration has been. Not only will our great country change, and not for the better, under Biden and the radical Democrats, but Israel, and much of the world as well will change, and in some ways fundamentally so. The good that Trump has done, the strengthening of the character of America in dealing head on with rogue nations like China, and Russia, and North Korea, and Iran among others can be done away with overnight and it probably will. What Obama hath wrought, Biden will increase. Some think the new President is somewhat centrist in thinking but those who know the forces behind him, those who are the real decision makers, are anything but. They are radical, hateful, anti–American, and most importantly, so many of them are anti–Israel, ANTI–SEMITES ! Israel knows that and they are ready for the consequences. This little nation, so critical to the history of the world and to prophecy, will reach out but at the same time be ready to protect and defend, as they should be. Perhaps the Abraham Accords are just the beginning of the fulfillment of the prophecy and promise of the G–D ABRAHAM and the realization of that divine promise:

AND IN YOU ALL THE FAMILIES OF THE EARTH WILL BE BLESSED .

May it be so. May the peace of Jerusalem prevail, not only in and for Israel, but for all the Middle East, and perhaps eventually for all the world or at least some good part of it. We live in incredible times my fellow Americans, absolutely prophetically incredible. Be watchmen and watchwomen on the walls. Pay attention to world events for they may well signal the beginning of the:

END TIMES .