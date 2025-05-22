NEXGEN RE-GEN-ERATION

Our young, thank God, are weary of woke and drugs and all the modern day, post-truth generation addictions and alternatives. Many turn to religion, so surveys say. Many of them, as many as 4 out of 5, may in their exploration of religion, explore and encounter the only real answer to life:

OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST.

That man, the Nazarene, the Galilean, the carpenter, the son of the Living God, is ONE OF A KIND, a savior, redeemer, far more powerful than the strongest drug on earth. The young, the so-called Gen Z and Millennials will discover that if they really search with all their hearts.

Christianity, real Christianity is not easy, not at all. It requires total commitment. There is nothing halfway or partial about becoming a real Christian. Real Christianity only occurs when one is truly BORN AGAIN.

That means the recognition of SIN, something eschewed, mocked by present day society and thinking, but the requirement for biblical salvation, the recognition and confession of sin in a life and consequently, the status of the sinner in need of redemption. That is a testimony, a way of life, an explanation of real Christianity which the young in their spiritual searching must hear, and must hear clearly, directly, and without compromise or qualification. These are His words, not mine or yours:

ALL HAVE SINNED AND COME SHORT OF THE GLORY OF GOD.

That is what Gen Z needs to hear. If, says Jesus Christ, you wish to follow me, then I require that you:

LAY YOUR ALL ON THE ALTAR.

Not some, not something of you, nothing partial, but:

ALL

everything you have and are. That is one hard message, difficult to understand in one sense, but more so, difficult to accept as a precondition of conversion and redemption. The younger generation will find out that becoming a real Chrisitan, A REAL CHRISTIAN, is not easy, not at all. They will hear more words from the master:

TAKE UP MY CROSS, YOUR CROSS, AND FOLLOW ME.

Be ready for the onslaughts of humankind. Be ready for a brand new, aggressive, angry, and attacking confrontation, and a brand new, aggressive:

RIDICULE

REJECTION

REFUSAL

A shunning in every way. And more. You should be ready to SELL ALL YOU HAVE if your faith journey so requires. That surely does not sound very appealing, but the willingness is a fundamental part of the conversion process.

In fact, one should be ready to forsake all, to leave as Jesus said, father and mother, brother and sister, and follow me, never looking back. If that becomes necessary, if that is part of your calling, then comes the ultimate Christian challenge:

YOU ARE EITHER WITH ME (THE CHRIST) OR AGAINST ME.

There is no in between, no gray area, all or nothing. You can not serve two masters. If, says the Lord, you want me in your life, then it is:

ALL OR NOTHING.

All of this is the price, the very high price of discipleship, of partnership with Jesus Christ. These are not suggestions or options. These are commands, uncompromising commands. These are marching orders from the captain of our faith. These are hard requirements, non-negotiable, and require a whole heart and head understanding and commitment.

If one is not willing to accept these spiritual terms and conditions, don’t get involved. Keep looking. But know that you will never find anything better or even equal to this exciting, redeeming relationship with the Son of the Living God. Nothing comes close to such an encounter, nothing.

Come to Him, young generation, but don’t add anything to the spiritual contract. And don’t subtract anything from the spiritual demands. This contract is a matter of all or nothing, your all or nothing. The Christ of glory wants no part of you, but only all of you. That is the message that Gen Z and millennials must hear. Those are Jesus’ words and His uncompromising but lifesaving message. To accept is to enter into a relationship which will in fact produce peace, and joy, and life abundant like any could ever imagine. That new life is full of power, energy, confidence, and assurance, it is characterized by faith, and hope, and most importantly by:

LOVE.

It is exactly what the young seek and I do hope and pray as I am sure you do, that they will find it, and find:

HIM.

For no where in this world is there anyone or anything like HIM. Nothing and no one. That is what the world hungers for. That message is missing in so many places and in so many pulpits today, which is the main reason why RELIGION without HIM at the center can never satisfy, never.

HE and only HE can change a life. I pray the young who seek will find:

HIM.